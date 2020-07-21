Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amusement Parks, Water Parks, and Attractions Opening in NYC and Beyond

There is still plenty of summertime fun left to be had as these amusement parks, water parks, and attractions in NYC and beyond reopen! Whether you’re looking for thrilling rides, entertainment, water rides, or nature exhibits, there is certainly something for everyone on this list. Get ready for awesome family fun and lasting memories to be made when you visit these popular sites, all of which are taking the necessary precautions to reopen with the health and safety of guests as the main priority!

Amusement and Water Parks Near NYC

Aquatopia and Camelbeach Mountain Water Park at Camelback Resort – Tannersville, PA

193 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372



This resort offers lodging with the options of Aquatopia Indoor Water Park and Camelbeach Outdoor Water Park. Aquatopia has been voted the country’s #1 indoor water park. There are over 13 different water slides for the whole family, various poolside amenities, and private cabanas up for reservation. Camelbeach offers over 37 attractions, making it the biggest outdoor waterpark in the state. To comply with CDC guidelines, the park requires pre-purchased online tickets before arrival and ensures increased sanitation of all facilities.

Camelbeach Water Park – Tannersville, Pennsylvania

309 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA



Open through Labor Day, Camelbeach in the Poconos is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor water park and boasts a variety of rides and slides, many geared towards older kids. However, the little ones can enjoy Kahuna Cove, which is located next to the Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool, with gentle tipping buckets and interactive spray structures. The Pharaoh’s Phortress play structure has eight water slides, a four-story-high tipping bucket, fountains, and spray guns. And for anyone who prefers not to get wet, the Adventure Zone has rock climbing and other dry action. All tickets to Camelbeach must be purchased in advance.

Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach Waterpark – Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Casino Beach Pier, 800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ



Open daily through Labor Day, Casino Pier offers a variety of exciting attractions including classic amusement park rides, an antique carousel, an arcade, and go-karts, all right along the popular Seaside Heights boardwalk. For some fun in the waves, Breakwater Beach is a state-of-the-art water park with a massive interactive play area that includes water slides, flumes, and a kiddie water play area.

Hersheypark – Hershey, PA

100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033



This chocolate-themed park is totally family-friendly and is even better for guests with a sweet tooth. And this year, you can be one of the first to ride the new thrilling coaster Candymonium, located in Chocolatetown. Make it a day trip, or stay at The Official Resorts Of Hersheypark, where the sweet summer packages include Hersheypark tickets, breakfast, and more! And check out the guest-favorite package: Kids Stay, Play & Eat FREE.

Kalahari Resort – Pocono Manor, PA

250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA 18349



This resort in the Poconos is open for guests to experience a getaway like no other. From testing your surfing skills on the Flowrider or enjoying a classic tube ride through the Elephant’s trunk, there are tons of options to choose from. Alongside the water park, the Big Game Room features mini bowling, mini golf, laser tag and much more. The family-run business has made a commitment to increase cleaning and sanitation as well as adhere to other CDC and state guidelines outlined on their website.

Mountain Creek’s Water Park – Vernon Township, NJ

200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ 07462



Just about an hour outside of Manhattan, Mountain Creek’s water park offers families a variety of open rides and slides. The little ones can sit back and cool off in the Lost Island River or grab mom or dad for a trip down The Hook, a two-person tube slide. The older ones can hop on a white water raft ride on the Colorado River or go through an 18-foot free fall into a pool by going on Bombs Away. With re-opening, Mountain Creek has provided a page of COVID-19 Policies to ensure safety for all families.



Pirate’s Cove at the Land of Make Believe – Hope, NJ

354 Great Meadows Rd, Hope, NJ 07844



Just about 90 minutes from the city, Pirate’s Cove has the second widest lazy river in the country and a 1,000 gallon Dumping Bucket to cool off from the heat. If the kids need a break from the water-filled fun, check out the rest of the attractions the Land of Make Believe has to offer. New rides feature the Scream Machine 360 and Off Road Safari Adventure. Make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time online.

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari – Jackson, New Jersey

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527



The beloved theme park is now open daily and requiring reservations in order to keep attendance numbers at the required maximum capacity. There is something for everyone at Six Flags from kids rides and entertainment, to the Hurricane Harbor water park, to a drive-thru safari where you can get up close to the animals without leaving your own car, to even the huge thrill rides.

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark – Lake George, NY

89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804



If you’re ready to pack up and take a little trip and a somewhat lengthy car ride, your visit to Great Escape, Lake George’s premier family theme park and resort will be well worth it! Plan a kid-friendly stay with the incredible indoor waterpark already included. Step into the cozy Adirondack Lodge to be greeted by a grand fireplace and authentic décor. You will also have easy access across the street to the always-fun Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom. Kids and kids-at-heart will love the onsite arcade, Timbertown Kids Klub, and exciting interactive gaming system. You’ll also find plenty of delicious dining options to make your stay even more enjoyable.

Attractions Opening in NYC

Bronx Zoo – Bronx

2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10460



You can go visit your animal pals in person once again beginning July 20th if you are a Bronx Zoo member, and the opening for the public will take place on July 24th! The famous zoo is 265 acres, includes both indoor and outdoor exhibits featuring creatures of all kinds such as aardvarks, snow leopards, zebras, as well as rides and opportunities to learn about and get up-close with some of the animals. Reservations are required.

Central Park Zoo – Manhattan

East 64th Street, New York, NY 10021



The public can visit the zoo once again beginning July 24th while members can return on July 20th. The Central Park Zoo is home to animals from tropical, temperate, and polar parts of the world. This state-of-the-art facility features a sea lion pool in the center courtyard; glass walls offer a glimpse of their underwater acrobatics. Visit the sea lion tank during feeding time to watch these sleek mammals perform tricks for their supper, or head indoors to meet the penguins, seals, and snow leopards. All guests must make reservations in advance.

New York Aquarium – Brooklyn

602 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224



The public can visit the beloved aquatic life once again beginning on July 24th while members can return on July 20th. Check out exhibits like the interactive show with sea lions at the Aquatheater, the many ocean species nestled in the Sea Cliffs, the huge shark tank, the imaginative PlayQuarium and much more.

New York Botanical Garden– Bronx

2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458

NYBG reopens for the public on July 28th following Appreciation Week for Garden Members which will be held from the 21st to the 26th. Discover spectacular gardens and collections across the beautiful 250 acres. Walk the shaded trails of the old-growth forest, relax near a sparkling natural waterfall in the Bronx River, take a guided tour, and stroll along the Native Plant Garden’s breezy promenade and meadow. From vibrant palettes of day-lilies and hydrangeas to the tranquil beauty of water lilies and lotuses, there is so much beauty to take in here.

Queens Zoo – Queens

53-51 111th St, Corona, NY 11368



The public can visit the zoo once again beginning on July 24th while members can return on July 20th. The Queens Zoo comprises 18 acres and features a large variety of wildlife. Pathways throughout the park will take you to see the Southern pudu from Chile and Argentina, the American bison from the Great Plains, and Andean bears — the only South American bear species! The farmyard is perfect for kids (or kids at heart) and features rare breeds of domestic animals including Flemish giant rabbits, Texas longhorn cattle, and Jacob’s four-horned sheep.