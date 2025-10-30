New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide to NYC Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Entertainment

By Posted on
Catapult of America’s Got Talent Wows Kids in Magic Shadows

Families are in for a fascinating evening when Magic Shadows by Catapult lights up the stage at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, November 7. Known for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, Catapult isn’t your typical dance company—it’s a theatrical experience that blends movement, storytelling, and sculpture in the most imaginative way.

Founded in 2009 by Adam Battlestein, a longtime choreographer and creative director for the acclaimed Pilobolus Dance Theatre, Catapult gained national fame on America’s Got Talent when it made it all the way to the finals in Season 8. This fall, the group brings its hit show, Magic Shadows, to Queens for a performance that promises to amaze audiences of all ages.

Working behind a lit screen, Catapult’s dancers use only their bodies to form hundreds of awe-inspiring shadow images—shifting seamlessly from one story to another. In just a few minutes, they can transform into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon, even a helicopter, and transport audiences from Paris to Beijing without ever leaving the stage. Set to the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, this captivating blend of humor, emotion, and artistry creates a colorful, shape-shifting world that will leave kids and parents in wonder.

Before the main event, families can join a the 1.5 hour pre-show workshop at 6:30 pm, led by Catapult’s dancers. Participants ages 6 and up will learn to make their own hand, body, and group shadows. The interactive session also introduces the fascinating history and science of shadow play. Afterwards, they can watch the 45-minute main show.

The workshop is just $5 per person (space is limited), and tickets for the 8 pm show are $15 for adults, $12 for members, and $8 for children.

Gather the family for a night of laughter, creativity, and magical transformations. You’ll leave inspired, and you may never look at your own shadow the same way again.

When: Friday, November 7, Workshop 6:30 pm; Show 8 pm

Where: Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

About the Author

Adrienne Farr

Adrienne Farr is a New York native with 15 years of experience in publishing. She’s held staff roles at iconic brands including Every Day with Rachael Ray, Reader’s Digest, Parents, Oprah Daily, Woman’s World, and First for Women and her work has appeared in People, InStyle and Pregnancy and Newborn, among others. Adrienne loves writing about parenting, wellness, and lifestyle, and when she’s not working, she enjoys collecting antiques and indulging in nostalgic television. Her favorite things about New York by borough: Bronx – visiting family; Brooklyn – they have the best donuts; Manhattan – long walks down Madison and Fifth Avenues; Queens – the nostalgia of growing up there and its rich history; Staten Island – Wu-Tang Clan. Honorable mention goes to Nassau County – she loves shopping and running errands there because of its proximity to Queens and ample parking. She’s also the proud mom of a school-aged daughter who keeps her on her toes.

