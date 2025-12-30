America’s 250th Birthday: An NYC Family Guide

Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in New York: Family-Friendly Fun in 2026

At a Glance:

When: July 4, 2026, with events throughout the year

July 4, 2026, with events throughout the year What: America’s 250th anniversary (the Semiquincentennial)

America’s 250th anniversary (the Semiquincentennial) Where: Across New York City

Across New York City Expect: Fireworks, parades, concerts, street festivals, and hands-on family activities

Fireworks, parades, concerts, street festivals, and hands-on family activities For Kids: Museum programs, park events, food and craft fairs

Museum programs, park events, food and craft fairs Early Kickoff: Post-midnight New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square

Post-midnight New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Get Involved: America’s Field Trip contest for students in grades 3–12

America’s Field Trip contest for students in grades 3–12 Why Go: A once-in-a-lifetime milestone your kids will remember

The fourth of July is always something to look forward to in early summer and this year it’s going to be even extra special. This July 4 isn’t just another birthday celebration; it’s the start of a milestone year, America’s Semiquincentennial, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. In July 2026, America will turn 250 years old!

This nationwide celebration has been a long time in the making. Back in 2016, Congress put together a special group to plan the United States’ massive 250th birthday party. It included 16 citizens, 8 members of Congress, and 12 officials from different government agencies, with the mission of ensuring that the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is a huge, nationwide celebration that brings everyone together.

Even more than a milestone birthday, it will be history in the making. While there will be celebrations all around the country, let’s face it- no one does it like New York! We will have fireworks, parades, concerts, and a load of family-friendly, hands-on activities to make this historical summer memorable. And years from now, your kids will get to share with their kids how they celebrated the 250th birthday of America.

Here is just a bit of what you can expect in NYC for America’s 250th birthday celebration:

Parades and street festivals that are kid-friendly and packed with music, performers, and interactive booths

Fireworks shows over iconic landmarks like the East River, Brooklyn Bridge, and Central Park

Museum and cultural programs designed for families, from hands-on exhibits to special anniversary events

Parks and outdoor activities where kids can run, play, and enjoy family picnics with a patriotic twist

Food and craft fairs celebrating local vendors, historical treats, and themed snacks your kids will love

Local road trips to help families celebrate

One of the first NYC-based events is happening on New Year’s Eve. Read about it here: Post-Midnight New Year Celebration to Kick Off America’s 250th in Times Square

Kids Can Participate and Win a Field Trip Across America

The lead-up to the big birthday has a lot of fun planned, and kids can get involved right now. America’s Field Trip is a nationwide contest open to students in grades 3–12. Kids can do an original drawing or write a short essay to answer, “What does America mean to you?” 250 students will be selected to receive either a cash prize or a behind-the-scenes field trip experience at some of the most famous cultural and historic sites in the U.S.

These three-day trips (with a parent or guardian) include White House and National Archives, Kennedy Space Center, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, the 9/11 Memorial, and more.

Over the next seven months, we’ll be updating this page with all the latest NYC events, news, and family-friendly activities related to the 250th birthday of America. Bookmark this page to keep track of parades, concerts, fireworks, and special programs designed just for families.

Celebrate history, make memories, and enjoy the summer with your kids as New York comes alive for this once-in-a-lifetime milestone. Stay tuned for updates, and get ready to plan your family’s ultimate Fourth of July experience!

Psst… Check Out Where to Watch New Year’s Eve Fireworks in NYC With Kids