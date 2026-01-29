An easy way to bring history to life with historic homes, hands-on activities, and stories of spies and generals—right in your own backyard.

At a Glance

Where: Locations throughout Westchester County

What: Revolutionary-era homes, battle sites, and lived-in history

Kid-Friendly Stops: Jacob Purdy House, John Jay Homestead, Philipsburg Manor, St. Paul’s Church, Square House Museum, Thomas Paine Cottage, Van Cortlandt Manor

Activities: Hands-on demonstrations, scavenger hunts, interactive guides

Best For: Weekend outings, school-aged kids, history that doesn’t feel like homework

As the nation gets ready to mark its 250th birthday this summer, Westchester families don’t have to travel far to experience Revolutionary-era history… it’s already here. Westchester was actually considered “neutral ground’ between British and Patriot forces, this was where spies passed secrets, generals planned strategy, and families lived through the uncertainty of war so many years ago.

Now, the American Revolutionary Trail Westchester makes it easy to explore those stories with kids, where they can learn how history was made right in their hometown.

American Revolutionary Trail Keeps Kids Engaged — and Helps Them Learn

Unlike other historical landmarks, this isn’t just a series of boring markers. Many of the sites along the trail offer active ways for kids to get involved, rather than simply reading plaques as they walk. That not only makes it more fun, but it can also make a big difference in how much they earn.

John Jay Homestead in Katonah

This place tells the story of John Jay, his family, and the generations who lived and worked there. Kids can learn how John Jay’s son and grandson became leaders in the antislavery movement, while also learning about the enslaved people who lived at the Homestead before the family took up the cause of abolition.

Jacob Purdy House in White Plains

This was Washington’s wartime headquarters, right in the middle of a family caught on different sides of the conflict. As they walk through it, kids can imagine George Washington there making plans. Today, it’s been restored and is now home to the White Plains Historical Society, which preserves the stories for visitors.

Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site in Mount Vernon

This is one of New York’s oldest parishes and served as a military hospital after the Battle of Pell’s Point. The five-acre cemetery around the church has about 9,000 graves.

Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow

Using demonstrations to show what daily life and labor looked like in Colonial New York, Philipsburg Manor shows that America’s history of slavery wasn’t limited to the South. This working farm, mill, and trading center tells the stories of the people who lived and labored there, like Caesar, an enslaved African miller.

Square House Museum in Rye

This is a former tavern where George Washington and the Adamses once stayed, and helps show how these historical figures lived in everyday settings.

Thomas Paine Cottage in New Rochelle

This small museum. was the last home Thomas Paine owned in North America. Kids can see a few of his original belongings, like a simple chair and a stove given to him by Benjamin Franklin. The cottage sits on the last two acres of a farm he was given for helping win independence. The site also includes the Sophia Brewster one-room schoolhouse, the oldest free-standing school in New Rochelle.

Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson

Here you can step into the daily life of a prominent New York family in the years just after the Revolutionary War. The Van Cortlandts dealt with big issues of the time, many of which are still relatable, including politics, religion, and slavery. It gives kids a sense of what it was like to live through the challenges of building a new nation.

In addition, many of the sites have scavenger hunts, family guides, or hands-on activities, so you can pick what works best for your kids’ individual interests. You can easily see one spot in an afternoon or combine a few for a weekend outing.

You can find maps and guidance on planning your route on the American Revolutionary Trail website.

