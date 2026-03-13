From patriotic drone shows and living history reenactments to the return of the Blue Angels air show, Long Island families can celebrate America250 with beachside events and hands-on history starting on Memorial Day.

Big celebrations are heading to Long Island this year as New York kicks off the 250th anniversary of the United States. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the lineup of events taking place at Jones Beach State Park, and the good news is that they are tailor-made for families.

At a Glance

Big America250 celebrations are coming to Jones Beach State Park this year

Memorial Day weekend kicks things off with living history, colonial games, and a patriotic drone show

July Fourth weekend features the popular FourLeaf Air Show and fireworks

Watch the iconic United States Navy Blue Angels perform aerial stunts over the beach

Families can also explore hands-on Revolutionary War programs at parks across Long Island throughout the year

Full details and program registration are available through I LOVE NY’s America250 event listings

From high-tech drone shows to living history reenactments and the return of the iconic air show, these events are designed to make history fun. And this is just the start. Dozens of interactive programs will pop up at parks across Long Island all year long as part of the statewide America250 celebration. Here is the scoop!

Psst… Check Out America’s 250th Birthday: An NYC Family Guide

Memorial Day Weekend: History Comes to Life

Memorial Day weekend marks the official kickoff at the Jones Beach Central Mall. Here are some highlights:

Patriotic Drone Show: A synchronized fleet of drones will light up the sky over the Atlantic.

A synchronized fleet of drones will light up the sky over the Atlantic. Meet the Founders: Historical reenactors will portray the four New York signers of the Declaration of Independence. You might even spot George Washington or Ben Franklin wandering the boardwalk.

Historical reenactors will portray the four New York signers of the Declaration of Independence. You might even spot George Washington or Ben Franklin wandering the boardwalk. Soldier Life: Explore Revolutionary War encampments featuring the 1st Rhode Island and 5th New York Regiments.

Explore Revolutionary War encampments featuring the 1st Rhode Island and 5th New York Regiments. Hands-On Fun: Kids can try colonial-era games, watch open-fire cooking demonstrations, and enjoy live fife and drum music.

Kids can try colonial-era games, watch open-fire cooking demonstrations, and enjoy live fife and drum music. Just for Kids: For the younger set who are too young to really understand it all, and would do better burning off some energy, there will be inflatable play areas and history-themed activities.

July Fourth Weekend: Jets and Fireworks

On Independence Day weekend, the FourLeaf Air Show will be bigger than ever, including:

The Blue Angels: The legendary U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron returns with their jaw-dropping precision stunts.

The legendary U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron returns with their jaw-dropping precision stunts. Fireworks: The big show starts July 4th at 9:30 pm.

The big show starts July 4th at 9:30 pm. The Golden Knights: Watch the U.S. Army’s elite parachute team drop in from the clouds.

Watch the U.S. Army’s elite parachute team drop in from the clouds. Sky-High Action: The air show continues July 5th and 6th, featuring military jet demos, the massive C-17 Globemaster III, and international aerobatic pilots.

Beyond the Beach: Revolutionary Road Trips

If you can’t make it to the big holiday weekends, Long Island State Parks are hosting monthly deep dives into our local history, which are great for school-aged kids.

Colonial Games

March 15

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

Kids can try games popular during Colonial America, like hoop rolling and ball-and-cup challenges.

The Science of Spying

March 21

Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center

Learn how the famous Culper Spy Ring used secret codes during the Revolution.

Revolutionary Remedies: The Women Who Healed a Nation

March 28

Nissequogue River State Park

A fascinating look at the nurses, Indigenous healers, and women whose medical knowledge supported the Continental Army.

Colonial Cooking

May 30

Belmont Lake State Park

Families can watch colonial-style cooking over an open hearth — and even sample some food.

For the full schedule of festivities and to register for local park programs, check out the I LOVE NY America250 website.

Psst… Check Out Long Island 250 Events: Celebrate America’s 250th in Suffolk County