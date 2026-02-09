Amazing Queens Day Camps

Queens has some amazing day camps! Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

Summer in Queens is the perfect time for kids to make memories, try new activities, and form lifelong friendships. With a wide variety of day camps catering to every interest, day camps offers incredible options to keep your kids happy and active all summer long!

2 IU Willets Rd., Roslyn, LI

516-365-7760

info@buckleycamp.com

buckleycamp.com

Buckley Day Camp offers a one-of-a-kind summer experience on a beautiful 30-acre campus. With four heated pools, a fully air-conditioned facility, and a wide range of activities, it creates an environment where children thrive through fun, friendships, and adventure. Staying intentionally small by design, the camp focuses on each individual camper and provides exceptional customer service for every family. With door-to-door transportation, chef-prepared meals, towel service, and more, no detail is overlooked. From its renowned drama program to organic gardening to sports clinics taught by certified coaches, there is something for everyone at Buckley. Families are invited to discover the Buckley difference, where every camper is known and cared for. Follow on Instagram @BuckleyDayCamp.

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, LI

516-466-8422

info@cmsgn.com

cmsgn.com

This Montessori summer camp offers a unique blend of fun, exploration, and educational activities designed to inspire and engage children in ways that align with their natural development. Guided by the principles of the Montessori method, this camp creates a rich environment where young children can discover the joy of learning through hands-on experiences. Throughout the camp, children will participate in a variety of carefully planned activities that foster independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills. From outdoor play and nature exploration to creative arts and practical life skills, every day this camp offers children opportunities to explore and grow at their own pace.

33-16 79th Street Jackson Heights, NY

718- 335-6363

info@gardenschool.org

gardenschool.org/summer

Garden Summer Camp is run by highly trained staff, industry experts, and professional educators who are dedicated to ensuring each camper has a safe and enriching experience. To ensure your child gets the attention they need, their camp maintains low camper-to-teacher ratios and offers age-based programs. At Garden’s Summer Camp, your child will build confidence, make new friends, discover new talents, and have lots and lots of FUN! Registration is now open for children 2 -12 years.

215-15 Northern Blvd., Bayside

718-224-1760

bayside@tlechildcare.com

thelearningexperience.com/centers/bayside

Summer Sessions for infants through preschool, TLE makes early education and daycare joyful, engaging, and fun so children are happy to learn, play, and grow. The 3K/4K students will learn socialization and problem-solving skills and progress academically through our hands-on learning approach. Students will also have the opportunity to visit our private playground and imaginative play areas throughout the facility. TLE characters bring learning to life. Children love learning from characters—and studies show that it’s highly effective, especially in preschool and early education. Enroll today for our summer sessions and Day Care. Ask about the available private tour dates in February!

216-01 Union Turnpike, Bayside, Queens

718-360-1886

contactus@magicdaycamp.com

magicdaycamp.org

Magic Summer Day Camp is a privately owned summer day camp that has successfully operated for more than 40 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, Magic Day Camp provides door-to-door transportation to families all over Queens at no additional cost. They also offer summer camp options for kids in New Hyde Park, Elmont, Valley Stream, Floral Park, and Garden City. Magic Summer Day Camp has given generations of children ages 4-16 a safe, rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences that foster both mental and physical growth. Sibling discounts are available, and 2-8 Week sessions are available from July-Aug. With swimming, exciting trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state-of-the-art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days, “every day is truly magical!”

119-17 Union Turnpike Forest Hills, NY 11375

718-551-3123

summer@kewforest.org

kewforest.org/summer

Summer at The Kew-Forest School is designed to feel like the best parts of summer and school, without the pressure. Running from July 6 through August 14, 2026, the full-day program (9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., with early drop-off and extended care available) welcomes children entering Kindergarten through Grade 6 for days filled with learning, movement, and creativity. Campers build skills in reading, writing, and math, then balance it all out with arts and crafts, dance, drama, STEM, martial arts, swimming, and field trips. Families can choose from two-, four-, or six-week sessions, each with a playful theme, including Camp Olympics, Superheroes Unite, and Space Is the Place. Curious parents can check it out at an Open House on April 11 or May 21, and early planners can score a $50 discount by enrolling before April 30.

33rd Avenue & 215th Pl, Bayside, NY( In: Crocheron Park)

718-229-3037

info@worldofdiscovery.org

worldofdiscovery.org

Dive into the ultimate summer experience at World of Discovery Day Camp, where every child is revered. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, the diverse program includes everything from aquatic adventures and sports competitions to nature hikes and cultural arts. The campers not only enjoy a summer filled with excitement but also develop important life skills in a friendly and inclusive environment. Be part of a summer of exploration and discovery. W.O.D. believes every child is special and unique in the way they develop mentally and physically. With all the demands and pressures on children today, the staff believe the skills taught can make a difference throughout their personal lives and take this task seriously. Each child is challenged gently and patiently while encouraged to master the skills taught.