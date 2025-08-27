Get Lost in Fall Fun: The Amazing Maize Maze Returns to Queens County Farm

Get ready for an a-maize-ing time in Queens! Fall wouldn’t be complete without The Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm Museum. This three-acre corn labyrinth – the only one in New York City – offers families a chance to explore winding trails, solve puzzles, take hayrides, and enjoy sweeping views from Victory Bridge. This event, sponsored by Con Edison, is autumn at its most magical.

A Storied Setting

Spanning 47 acres, Queens County Farm Museum is the city’s largest stretch of working farmland, with roots dating back to 1697. A working farm and living museum, it features historic buildings, a greenhouse, livestock, teaching gardens, and a charming Colonial-era Adriance Farmhouse landmark – the oldest surviving structure on the farm.

Art You Can Get Lost In

Each season, the maze takes on a fresh artistic theme. Past designs include Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory,” Andy Warhol’s “Cow,” the iconic Unisphere, and most recently, the majestic Monarch Butterfly. This year, the maze will take the shape of the number 50 to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary.

This dynamic artwork isn’t merely decorative; it’s embedded within the maze’s twisting pathways. Visitors kick off their journey with a fun and insightful Stalk Talk to prepare them for the challenge, then grab a game-board–style puzzle and follow clues tucked in “secret” mailboxes scattered throughout. The goal? Navigate the maze and emerge victorious upon reaching Victory Bridge, where an elevated 360° view provides panoramic views of your surroundings.

Fall Fun for All Ages

The maze is just one part of a larger fall celebration at the farm. During Corn Fest, which often marks the maze’s grand opening, families are invited to participate in cornhusking, sack races, wreath-making, square dancing, hayrides, cornhole, and even colonial cornbread tastings. A live DJ and local food vendors round out the festive atmosphere.

Beyond Corn Fest, fall weekends offer pumpkin patches, a bustling farm stand with over 200 farm-grown offerings, and encounters with the farm’s livestock: pigs, chickens, goats, alpacas, sheep, and more. The Adriance Farmhouse also offers guided tours, weaving in history with seasonal treats.

Evening Magic: Maze by Moonlight

For families seeking a dash of mystery, Maze by Moonlight transforms the experience into a nocturnal adventure. Held select nights in October, participants bring flashlights and trace the maze under starlight for a uniquely atmospheric trek.

Essential Information for Families

Families can find The Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park. The maze is open on weekends from Sept. 6 through Oct. 26, and a couple of Mondays – Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Hours run from 11 am – 4 pm., with last entry at 4 pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4 to 11, and free for children 3 and under. Maze by Moonlight is open on Saturday, Oct. 18, and Friday, Oct. 31, between 6 – 10 pm., with last entry at 10 pm. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children ages 4 to 11, with free entry for little ones under 3.

The farm makes visits easy with free parking, bicycle racks, accessible restrooms, and stroller-friendly paths. There’s no designated storage, so pack light. Members receive a 15% discount on tickets. Keep in mind that tickets are date-specific and non-refundable, so it’s a good idea to check queensfarm.org for any weather-related closures and other updates before heading out.

