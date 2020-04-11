Quantcast
NYC Schools to Remain Closed for 2019-2020 School Year

Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Richard A. Carranza announced this morning that NYC students would not be returning to school for the 2019-2020 academic year. The mayor described coming to this decision as “painful.” Remote learning will continue for the remainder of the school year. “It’s the right decision,” the mayor said, regarding the closing of schools.

Chancellor Carranza shared on twitter that “We are confident that continuing remote learning will help ensure that students, families, and @NYCschools communities adhere to social distancing in the coming weeks, which is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus, and keeping ourselves and our neighbors safe.”

To stay updated on all DOE update, follow @NYCSchools.

