A Parent’s Perspective: Discovering the Magic of JBFC Kids

For one local parent, bringing his toddler to JBFC Kids was nothing short of a revelation. Writing on his Substack, Chris Vaughan described how “from the moment we walked into the theater, we felt welcomed.” He noted that “the staff made us feel like this was a place for kids, a place for families, and a place where the chaos of parenting was understood and embraced.” He also captured the power of the big screen for a young child, sharing that “watching the film through my toddler’s eyes made me remember why I love the movies in the first place.” For families, his reflections embody what makes JBFC Kids so special, creating early and lasting movie memories together.

Starting April 1, 2025, all JBFC Kids tickets are just $5 for everyone. This new flat rate, down from the previous rate of $16, makes it easier than ever for families, friends, and film lovers of all ages to enjoy the magic of cinema together. Each Saturday at 11:00 AM, JBFC Kids presents a diverse lineup of family-friendly films, from animated favorites and international gems to timeless musicals and laugh-out-loud silent comedies. Select screenings also include free post-show activities, giving kids the chance to extend the fun beyond the film (free art activity after Inside Out 2 on Sept. 6), and making the moviegoing experience even more engaging.

The series also includes monthly sensory-friendly screenings designed for those who may find the traditional moviegoing experience overwhelming. Lights are kept partially on, sound is lowered, and audiences are free to move or take breaks, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the wonder of the movies. Upcoming titles include Inside Out 2 on September 7, Monsters, Inc. on October 5, The Great Mouse Detective on November 2, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas on December 7. This year, the JBFC was recognized with a proclamation by the Westchester County Executive Office for expanding accessibility, and lowering all JBFC Kids tickets to $5 is the next step in that mission. At the Jacob Burns Film Center, the belief is simple: cinema is for everyone, and families deserve the chance to experience the big screen together.