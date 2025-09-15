A Night at the Museum Sleepovers Are Back at AMNH After 5 Years!

A Night at the Museum Sleepovers Are Back at AMNH!

It’s hard to believe it’s been five long years since the last A Night at the Museum sleepover in February 2020, right before COVID hit, but the wait for this fun-filled family event is finally over! Families can now once again experience the legendary New York City experience at the American Museum of Natural History, where kids can sleep among the massive dinosaurs and get the rare chance to explore the museum after hours.

“We are excited to reintroduce this celebrated program that provides a rare opportunity for guests to experience the wonders of the Museum long after visitors have gone home,” said Museum President Sean Decatur. “Whether it’s the thrill of encountering Tyrannosaurus rex by flashlight or the awe of sleeping beneath the massive Blue Whale, the experience is sure to create memories that families will treasure forever.

Designed for children ages 6 to 12 and their parents or caregivers, this overnight adventure is the ultimate after-hours museum experience.

What Happens at AMNH Sleepovers

Once the doors close to the public, the museum transforms into a nighttime playground. Kids and their parents can roam the halls by flashlight, explore the exhibits, and participate in a range of fun, screen-free activities.

Guests take part in flashlight-led tours through the Museum’s upper-level exhibits, including the world-famous fossil halls where massive dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex tower overhead, making it a whole different experience from the daytime hours.

Families will also have time for independent exploration of the Museum’s lower floors, including the detailed dioramas in the Akeley Hall of African Mammals, live insect displays in the Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium, legendary fossil halls that feature towering dinosaurs like the Titanosaur and Margaret Mead Hall of Pacific Peoples where the Rapa Nui (Easter Island) moai cast featured in the movie Night at the Museum is on display.

Throughout the night, kids can participate in trivia challenges, scavenger hunts and group games hosted inside the Gilder Center. The evening also features fun extras like karaoke and live demonstrations. When ready to settle in for the night, there is a quiet bedtime story session inside the new Gilder Center to help wind down before going to sleep.

Sleeping at the Museum

Of course, one of the most fun aspects of the night might be bedtime itself. After a night of exploring, families roll out their sleeping bags in one of the museum’s famous spaces. Some lucky families will be able to grab a spot directly under the blue whale in the Hall of Ocean Life, but others can also doze off beside dinosaur skeletons or near the dioramas of the African Mammals Hall.

Light evening snacks and a simple breakfast are provided, and each child will go home with a special souvenir and a voucher for a return visit to the Museum.

The event runs from 6 pm to 9 am. Tickets are $225 per person, which is on the pricey side, but if it’s within your budget or you have a big birthday coming up, it’s absolutely worth the splurge. Museum members get early access to tickets and a discount, so if you’re thinking of making it an annual tradition, it might be worth joining.

What to Know Before You Go

Kids must be at least 6 years old to attend, and there are no exceptions. Each child under 8 needs their own adult chaperone. For older kids, one adult can supervise up to five children. You’ll need to bring your own sleeping bags, pillows, flashlights, toiletries, and comfy clothes. Inflatable mattresses are not allowed, as space is limited.

The museum tries to accommodate dietary restrictions and sensory sensitivities, so contact them in advance if that applies to your family. If you’re driving in, parking is available at the museum’s garage after 5 pm.

Upcoming dates for A Night at the Museum include:

Friday, October 24

Saturday, November 22

Friday, December 5

Tickets go on sale starting September 30 for Museum Members and October 7 for the general public.

Whether your kid is a budding paleontologist, an adventure-seeker, or just really excited about staying up past bedtime, this is one NYC experience that actually lives up to the hype.

