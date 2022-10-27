9 Best Brooklyn Party Places (that kids will love!)

Birthday parties are fun, but they can be so much work. But what is great about living in Brooklyn is that there are many fantastic party spaces available close by and some only a short drive away-all offering cool party ideas while catering to your child’s (and their friend’s) party whims. The best part is these spaces do the work while you can actually (like for reals) enjoy the party!

Check out the 9 Beat Brooklyn Party Places and get that party started!

Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326, americandream.com/locations, americandream.com/birthdays.

With three locations Area 53 is triple the fun. Party revelers can choose party packages for Laser Tag, Paintball or Adventure Park. For a paintball experience- have your party crew throw on the overalls (protective vests, extra paint, coverall suits and more pending availability) for a fun and colorful experience. At the Adventure park – kids can enjoy Skyrail, rock climbing, roller skating, laser maze, massive slides, battle beams, arcades and much more! If Laser Tag is more your birthday kid’s thing, head to their Dumbo location to play either the Z-Tag or Laser Tag options. Area 53, Laser Tag – 53 Bridge St, DUMBO, Paintball & Adventure Park – 616 Scholes St, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, area53nyc.com.

Want to party like a Blue Man? Blue Man birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. Get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests while creating memorable adventures. BLUE MAN GROUP is a comedy, theater and rock concert all rolled into one. This wildly popular phenomenon delivers an unforgettable multi-sensory experience. With no spoken language, Blue Man Group appeals to all audiences. As three bald and blue men explore the world together, you’ll discover music, laughter and surprises at every turn. For birthday groups of 10+ tickets, the package includes birthday party bags, a photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art for the birthday host and a personal birthday greeting on LED board at show. Blue Man Group ,Astor Place Theater, 434 Lafayette Street, New York City, NY 10003, blueman.com. bmg.sales@blueman.com.

Brooklyn Zoo NY is a kid’s professional playground and a perfect destination for a birthday party. Your party crew can climb, jump, and play where stunt performers, break dancers, elite gymnasts, aerialists, and bar calisthenics also train. Built for the professional athlete while designed to bring out the inner child in us all. Brooklyn Zoo caters to the World Chase Tag,Parkour, Ninja Warrior, Tramp Wall, and NERF battles. Their instructors are world-class athletes, stunt doubles, actors, parkour tracers, or ninja warrior competitors who teach at Brooklyn Zoo because they love this unique space. Brooklyn Zoo, 230 Bogart St, Bushwick,NY, 347- 987-3228, info@BrooklynZooNY.com.

Celebrate what your birthday kid loves most with a customized party from the award-winning theater company Child’s Play NY. For your child’s unique event, a team of theater teachers brings improvisation and play to a new level, making them the star of the day. After a consultation, the theme and games are designed expressly for your party. Charismatic educators spotlight creative games, bonding the group and creating a joyful celebration. Kids learn new skills, express themselves, and have a blast making up stories together. If you can imagine it, it can be played! Choose from popular themes like Harry Potter, Encanto, and Outer Space Adventures or create your own. Child’s Play New York, 121 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn, NY, 347 759 6313, childsplayny.com.

The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, info@dreamwheelnj.com.

One of the most talked about spots in town? Ferox Athletics. This space is the biggest ninja park and largest ninja warrior training gym in the United States. From Universal Ninja Warrior party packages to Supreme Ninja Warrior party packages, this is an incredibly unique and experience for kids to transform into Ninja Warriors for the day. If your kids love to bounce around, parkour, weave through obstacles, and jump on massive trampolines, this is the perfect spot for their birthday shindig. Ferox Athletics, 72 Noble St Brooklyn, NY 11222, 347 ) 482 – 1580, feroxathletics.com.

Max Adventures has so many cool and unique attractions your child is sure to have a birthday party they’ll never forget! This venue is one of the largest private party places in NYC. Max’s 1,000-square-foot private party room can accommodate a large group making it perfect if your child has invited the entire class. Each birthday party package includes unlimited access to the open play area- there is even a soft play area for toddlers. With many activities to choose from like Glow in the Dark, Laser Tag, Laser Maze, VR, Augmented Reality, Ball Karaoke, 3D coloring, and Arcade Games (and more), experiences are always unique for your crew. Every kid’s birthday party is supervised, energetic, exciting, and 100% private. Max Adventures, 2378 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234, 718- 676-9577, maxadventuresny.com.

NYC Ninja Academy

Brooklyn Ninja Academy hosts exciting and memorable birthday events your child will never forget. Kids are challenged with fun and safe ninja warrior obstacle training with the professional coaching staff, some of whom have appeared on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior. All kids partake in exciting course runs complete with lights, sound effects, and the ultimate thrill of hitting the buzzer at the top of the Warped Wall! Kids’ jaws hit the floor when they walk into Brooklyn Ninja Academy and see the 15’Mega Wall, the Floating Steps, Wingnuts, Triple Salmon Ladder, Ring Swing, and other familiar Ninja Warrior obstacles. All obstacles for the birthday kids are age-appropriate, safe, matted for safety, and spotted by professional coaches, so your birthday party is an unforgettable experience for kids of all levels and abilities. NYC Ninja Academy, 625 W. 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 917-903-7535, ninjanewyorkcity@gmail.com, nycninja.com.

