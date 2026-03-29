Best Party Places for Brooklyn Kids (that they will love!)

Finding the right place to celebrate your child’s big day can turn an ordinary birthday into something truly unforgettable. Whether your little one dreams of a hands-on art party, an epic play-space experience, or an outdoor adventure, there’s no shortage of creative venues to bring those birthday wishes to life. We’ve gathered some of the best kids’ birthday party spots—each with its own unique charm, from themed entertainment to stress-free all-inclusive packages. No matter where you celebrate, these spots deliver fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Serving the New York Tri-State Area

718-766-8058

Blue Balloon Parties specializes in creating unique, personalized entertainment experiences for every occasion. Whether it’s a birthday celebration, family gathering, community event, or corporate function, the company’s mission is to deliver unforgettable moments with professionalism, creativity, and care. Serving the New York Tri-State Area—including New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Fairfield, Rockland, and Northern New Jersey—Blue Balloon Parties brings the fun directly to its clients. With passionate and engaging performers, the team ensures guests are always surprised, delighted, and thoroughly entertained. From small parties to large-scale events, Blue Balloon Parties guarantees reliable service, exceptional quality, and complete client satisfaction. Their dedication to excellence makes every celebration one to remember—because at Blue Balloon, they truly “Bring the Party to You.”

631-600-3315

Party Mags services the Tri-State Area, delivering high-energy entertainment with the latest multimedia technology. Each Party Mags event features Mobile Arcade Gaming Systems equipped with two TVs, dual game consoles, vibrant LED lighting, and double-sided play for nonstop fun. Guests can enjoy top video game consoles, crisp displays, versatile tablets, and immersive virtual reality headsets. From thrilling VR adventures to Fortnite battles and gaming tournaments, Party Mags transforms any occasion into an unforgettable experience. Whether for a birthday, school event, or corporate gathering, Party Mags brings excitement directly to your venue. With game trucks, bouncy houses, and jumbo games, they ensure endless fun for guests of all ages—making every celebration truly memorable.

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493 Westbury Ave., Carle Place

516-354-1515

gary@sendintheclowns.com

Sendintheclowns.com

Send In The Clowns offers full-service planning and rentals for every occasion, serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Specializing in events of all sizes, the team provides everything in-house—from tents, tables, and staging to inflatables, DJs, and live entertainment—ensuring seamless execution and top-quality service. Their “do-it-all” philosophy guarantees clean, safe equipment, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing. Whether it’s a child’s birthday, wedding, bar mitzvah, fundraiser, or corporate event, Send In The Clowns offers a complete one-stop solution for rentals and entertainment. With a vast inventory and creative options, the company brings every celebration to life with professionalism, reliability, and fun, allowing clients to relax and enjoy their event from start to finish.

347-223-1984

social.snapzz@gmail.com

socialsnapzphotobooth.com

The Social Snapz photo booth experience captures the excitement at every event, creating a fun and engaging atmosphere for guests of all ages. The team’s goal is to craft unforgettable memories for friends, families, and colleagues while providing high-quality keepsakes that guests will cherish for years to come. They offer professional photo booth services for weddings, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, corporate events, and more, with customizable options to match any theme or style. Guests are encouraged to snap photos, share moments instantly, and celebrate together through this ultimate interactive experience that brings people closer and adds lasting joy to every special occasion. With attendants and seamless setup, they ensure a smooth experience, allowing hosts to relax and enjoy the celebration without worry.

4422 2nd Ave, Brooklyn

347-732-5438, option 2

The best kid’s birthday parties are at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park in Brooklyn! Urban Air is the perfect place to celebrate your child’s special day! With wall-to-wall trampolines, exciting obstacle courses, and thrilling attractions, your child and their friends will bounce, climb, and have non-stop fun. At Urban Air, party planning is simple and stress-free! All party packages include a party host, digital invitations, balloons, utensils, bottled water and so much more! Urban Air is the go-to destination for birthday excitement and endless adventures every day of the week.