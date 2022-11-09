8 NYC Hotels Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The holiday wouldn’t be complete without dinner, but some people would rather celebrate by making memories with family and friends instead of spending the whole day cooking.

Luckily, many hotels around the city offer Thanksgiving dinners, so you and your family can enjoy the tradition without the stress.

Here are 8 NYC hotel restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner!

1414 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Not only do you get a great view of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, but at 1 Hotel Central Park, you also get to enjoy delicious food! There are Thanksgiving Parade Brunch Baskets to enjoy during the parade, a Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet and a pre-fixe Thanksgiving dinner.

The Thanksgiving parade brunch basket includes artisanal pastries, monkey bread, quiche and more delivered right to your door!

After your morning buffet settles, you’ll want to check out their three-course Thanksgiving dinner. The menu will feature delicious signature dishes and festive offerings.

Thanksgiving Brunch

12 to 2:15 pm

$75 per person

$40 children 12 and under

Thanksgiving Parade Brunch Basket

$75 plus tax and gratuity, exclusively available for hotel guests

Must reserve at least 24 hours in advance

Thanksgiving Pre-Fixe Dinner

$95 per person

$45 children 12 and under

60 Furman St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Just like their sister hotel in Central Park, their Brooklyn Bridge location will have the same prix fixe menu of delicious farm-to-table dishes including miso pumpkin soup, beef short rib, foraged mushroom risotto and more.

Although you won’t have views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you will be able to admire the iconic Brooklyn Bridge as you have the whole family together for Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving at the Osprey

12 to 10 pm

$95 per person

35 E 76th St., New York, NY 10021

Combine high-end, fine dining with a chic atmosphere and Thanksgiving at Dowling’s at The Carlyle. With their warm and cozy fall menu, you can start off with either leek and parsnip soup or lobster bisque soup.

On top of that, their delicious appetizers include foie gras artichoke terrine, prime sirloin carpaccio and tartar, bocconcini mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes and sour cherry cured Atlantic salmon.

As you move into entrees you’ll have a choice of slow-roasted Tom turkey, with all the classic sides, a balsamic-pomegranate glazed cod filet, pumpkin gnocchi, rosemary-garlic marinated lamb sauce, or the carving trolley, which features a 12-hour braised short-rib Wellington.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as you’ll have the option to enjoy traditional pecan or pumpkin pie, strawberry Napoleon, chocolate espresso creme brulee or a selection of artisan New York state cheese.

Thanksgiving Dinner in Dowling’s

12 to 9:30 pm

$250 per person

134 Fourth Ave., New York, NY, 10003

Spend your Thanksgiving at Bowery Road of the Hyatt in Union Square. The prix fixe, three-course meal is sure to give your tastebuds an enchanting holiday experience. For your first course, choose between appetizers like pumpkin soup, baby kale salad and marinated beets.

For your main course, enjoy slow roasted green circle turkey, braised short ribs or faroe island salmon. Pumpkin, apple crumble or maple pecan pie will be available for dessert.

Starting 12 pm

$65 per person

$25 per child

377 Greenwich St., New York, NY, 10013

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast by Chef Andrew Carmellini at Greenwich Hotel’s Locanda Verde. The prix fixe menu includes an antipasti with sheep’s milk ricotta, autumn salad, heirloom beet salad and potato gnocchi.

The main course includes turkey, stuffing, marble potato fonduta, brussels sprouts and poached halibut.

$145 per person

$65 per child 12 and under

700 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019

The Clement Restaurant is offering an array of Holiday dining experiences this season. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an assortment of culinary delights accompanied by live jazz music. Dress code for Clement Restaurant is smart casual.

12 to 8 pm

$255 per person

$115 per child 12 and under

400 5th Ave., New York, NY, 10018

Ai Fiori is offering Thanksgiving dinner and lunch options for families and guests at a reasonable price with a prix-fixe four course menu. Enjoy seasonal dishes and specialty cocktails. If you’re looking for an extra experience, consider adding on the optional wine pairing.

4 to 8:30 pm

$165 per person

96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of elevated North and South American cuisine at the Williamsburg Hotel. The prix-fixe dinner includes starters like black pumpkin-peanut soup, divers scallops and autumn salad; mains like turkey, brisket, risotto or steelhead trout; and a selection of pies for dessert.

$90 per person