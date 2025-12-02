8 Hanukkah-Themed Gift Ideas 2025 - New York Family

New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
Beginning on the eve of Monday, December 14th, families around the world will light their menorahs in observance of Hanukkah and continue to do so for the next eight nights. Hanukkah traditions include eating latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (donuts), spinning dreidels (small four-sided tops) and exchanging gifts. Check out our list of Hanukkah-themed gifts perfect for every member of your tribe.

Wooden Toy Menorah

Photo: Pottery Barn Kids

They may not be ready to light candles, but they can certainly have fun counting each night of Hanukkah with their very own Wooden Toy Menorah. Constructed of solid wood and decorated with water-based paints, this alternative to the traditional menorah keeps even young celebrants involved for all eight nights. Ages 3 and older. $49, potterybarnkids.com 

 

Sloomoo Hanukkah Slime

Photo: Sloomoo

The Sloomoo Institute in Soho is famous for its over-the-top immersive slime experiences and at-home slime kits. This holiday season, Sloomoo has outdone themselves with their limited edition Hanukkah sets! Choose from Sufganiyot Slime, Bubby’s Latkes Slime, and Menorah Bundle Slime, for a satisfying sweet treat- and no frying necessary! Starting at $20, sloomooslime.com

 

Family Glow Hanukkah Pajamas

Photo: The Children’s Place

Your whole family will want to wear these comfy matching pajamas way beyond the eight nights of Hanukkah. And just like the menorah, these pajamas glow for extra bedtime fun! Starting at $22.95, childrensplace.com

 

Kid Made Modern Hanukkah Shrink Art Jewelry Kit

Photo: Kid Made Modern Hanukkah Shrink Art Jewelry Kit

Kids are invited to get crafty and creative when they make wearable art to keep for themselves or to give as a gift. This set contains everything they’ll need, including beads, clasps, colored pencils, and 18 shrink charms ready to be transformed. $19.99, nordstrom.com

 

Fatty Sundays Chocolate Covered Pretzels 

Photo: Fatty Sundays

While nothing will ever replace the classic chocolate coins kids are so used to unwrapping every Hanukkah, these festive, sweet, and salty chocolate-covered pretzels from Fatty Sunday sure do give them a run for their money (no pun intended)! Arriving in giftable packaging and covered in blue and white sprinkles, these crunchy delights, created by Long Island sisters Ali and Lauren, are sure to be a hit with everyone.  $13.99, fattysundays.com

 

Embroidered Hanukkah Cocktail Napkins

Photo: The Nosh Table

When it comes to feasting on Hanukkah treats, you just know you’re going to need something to wipe the schmutz off of your face. Enter this set of four whimsical reusable square napkins, each with an adorable saying, including “Love You a Latke” and “Gimel All Your Lovin’”. We love our latkes with a side of humor! $48, thenoshtable.com

 

Eat Jewish: Over 100 Recipes That Blend Jewish Heritage, Modern Flavors, and Family Traditions

Photo: Eat Jewish by Melinda Strauss

You may know Melinda Strauss, a Seattle transplant now living in New York, from her popular TikTok and Instagram pages, where she enthusiastically shares her love of family, Modern Orthodox Judaism, kosher food, and so much more. Now, after years of opening her life on social media, she has finally released her much-anticipated cookbook, Eat Jewish. Melinda’s book debut includes over 250 pages of gorgeous photos, family history, storytelling, and dishes you’ll want to make all year long! Of course, you will find a recipe for traditional potato latkes as well as one for Brussels Sprouts and Beef Bacon Latkes, a unique take on a holiday favorite. $30, barnesandnoble.com

 

Boots & Barkley Hanukkah Hide-Away Burrow Dog Plush Toy Set

Photo: Target

Get your pup involved in the holiday fun with this made-for-pets play set featuring plush Hanukkah favorites. While your family is spinning the dreidel, Fido will be digging in one of his very own looking for what’s inside. $9.99, target.com

