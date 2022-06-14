The 8 Best Trampoline Parks In and Around NYC!

The 8 Best Trampoline Parks in NYC!

Trampoline parks are a fun way for kids (or all the family) to jump around and burn some calories! Whether you are looking to stay out of the hot summer weather or want to move around but it’s cold outside in winter time, these parks give you the opportunity to exercise in a different and exciting way. Check out the best trampoline parks in NYC where you will find not only trampolines but foam and battle pits, obstacle courses, rock climbing and much more!

Area 53

616 Scholes St., Brooklyn, NY

(347) 305-7448

Adventure awaits you in Area 53. Located in Williamsburg, come enjoy the ultimate indoor adventure park where you can take on a battle at the battle beam, go through the ninja course and if you love heights, you can either go rock climbing or into the challenging ropes course! A laser maze, skating and arcade area are also available for your day at Area 53, get your tickets for $49.

Bounce! Trampoline Sports

612 Corporate Way, Valley Cottage, NY

(845) 268-4000

Expect nothing but fun at Bounce! Trampoline Sports, bring the gymnast inside of you in their multicolor trampoline park and jump around to the beat of music!

Also, test your balance skills in the foam pits, challenging obstacles and ninja courses up in the air where you don’t have to worry if you fall because you will be welcomed by a cushion of foam! If you are a sports person, stop by the Slam Dunk area to feel like a basketball pro. It doesn’t matter your preference, Bounce! ensures you have lots of fun! Come visit with passes starting at $18.

Chelsea Piers

Pier 62, Chelsea Piers, NY

(212) 336-6666

Even though it’s not a trampoline park, you can bring your kids to Chelsea Piers for their Rock-N-Roll 90-minute session of gymnastics and rock climbing! This lesson is for kids ages 5-16 and helps children develop their flexibility and acrobatic skills in the trampolines, foam pit and through the rock climbing walls. Register your child for $45 to the Rock-N-Roll lesson or if you are interested, book a private lesson starting at $100.

Flight Adventure Park

1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma, NY

(631) 619-6000

Looking for a summer adventure? Stop by Flight Adventure Park with 16,000 square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines to bounce and spin around! Head to the Air Slam Basketball court to practice your dunks or play a match of extreme dodgeball in the dodgeball area!

Visit Flight on a Friday or Saturday night (from 7pm to 9pm) and glow under the black lights while jumping around to the beat of the music. If you are in Long Island, don’t miss the opportunity for an exciting experience with board passes starting at $23.

Launch Trampoline Park

163-50 Crossbay Blvd., Queens, NY

(718) 593-4204

Looking for a family day full of fun activities? Come to Launch to jump high in their trampoline courts, win a game of dodgeball or basketball and test your balance at the battle pit! These are some of the ten attractions that you can find here. After all that jumping, stop by Launch Eats and find some snacks, ice cream, pizza and more or go play in the arcade! Jumping tickets start at $35.99 per person.

Rockin’ Jump

241 Market St., Yonkers, NY

(914) 510-9119

Bring your family to Rockin’ Jump for an active day indoors! Here, your kids will feel like an NBA-pro in the Slam Dunk Zone, acquire ninja skills in their challenging Ninja Course, compete in a game of Dodgeball and X-Beam or jump freely in the Open Jump Area!

Rockin’ Jump also offers Neon Nights on Fridays and Saturdays for Teens and Tweens (ages 11-17) to jump with their friends or make new friends during the two-hour event with music playing from a guest DJ! Get your tickets now starting at $24.99 on regular hours and $41.99 for Neon Nights and enjoy this thrilling experience!

Skyzone

29 Lecount Place, New Rochelle, NY

(914) 740-8407

Push your abilities in the Ninja Warrior Course, jump from wall-to-wall in the trampoline courts or skip through all the attractions at Sky Zone for an unforgettable day! And if you have little ones, bring them to the Little Leapers area where they will get to play with more kids their own age. Don’t miss out on visiting this fun place and staying active in a fun way! Jumping passes start at $24.99.

Urban Air

4422 2nd Ave., Brooklyn, NY – (347) 732-5438

1600 Saint Georges Ave., Avenel, NJ – (732) 640-8847

Stop by Urban Air Brooklyn opening soon, where you will find all of your family and friends favorite attractions! From the wall-to-wall trampolines, Slam Dunk Zone and Warrior Course you will have a fun day jumping around! But that’s not all, if you are in the mood for a challenging rope course or climbing walls, this will also be the place for your family.

Their other attractions will be equally as fun as a go-kart course to test your driving skills, laser tag to compete with other parties and an area for kids 7 and under! You will visit many times and still find something new once it opens. In the meantime, check out their other locations, the nearest in NJ for more attractions!