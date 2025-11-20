75 NYC Public Schools Get New After-School Programs Next Fall, See Full List!
To the delight of working parents across the city, New York City schools will add 75 new after-school programs across the five boroughs next fall. The initiative aims to help ease the pressure on working families.
The new programs will add 10,000 new seats to after-school programs in the 75 schools, as well as 11 community centers.
Mayor Adams made the announcement on Tuesday. It followed his announcement last April, which pledged to add 40 new after-school sites in September 2025.
Now, 75 more will be added in Fall 2026. The short-term goal is to add 20,000 seats by April 2028, and the long-term goal is to have universal after-school programs for all children in every New York City school, from Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Here are the schools that will get the new after-school programs. Click here to jump down to your borough:
Bronx
Kipp Freedom Charter School
1825 Prospect Ave.,Tremont
Leaders Of Excellence, Advocacy and Discovery
639 St Ann’s Ave., Melrose
P.S. 032 Belmont
690 East 183 St., Belmont
P.S. 046 Edgar Allan Poe
2760 Briggs Ave., Bedford Park
P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
341 East 207 St., Norwood
P.S. 057 Crescent
2111 Crotona Ave., Tremont
P.S. 065 Mother Hale Academy
677 East 141 St., Mott Haven-Port Morris
P.S. 069 Journey Prep School
560 Thieriot Ave., Soundview-Clason Point
P.S. 078 Anne Hutchinson
1400 Needham Ave., Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester
P.S. 091 Bronx
2200 Aqueduct Ave., University Heights (South)-Morris Heights
P.S. 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School
628 Tinton Ave., Melrose
P.S. 170
1598 Townsend Ave., Mount Eden-Claremont (West)
P.S. 182
601 Stickball Blvd., Soundview-Clason Point
P.S. 583
1028 White Plains Road, Castle Hill-Unionport
P.S. 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School
230 East 183 St., Fordham Heights
P.S. X088 – S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School
1340 Sheridan Ave., Mount Eden-Claremont (West)
Rosalyn Yalow Charter School
650 Grand Concourse, Concourse Village
Psst… Check Out New NYC Budget Expands 2K Child Care, Boosts Special Needs Services, and Adds $220M in Child Care Vouchers
Brooklyn
Achievement First Apollo Charter School
350 Linwood St., Cypress Hills
Achievement First Bushwick Charter School
1300 Greene Ave., Bushwick
Brownsville Ascend Charter School
1501 Pitkin Ave., Brownsville
Central Brooklyn Ascend Charter School
465 East 29 St., East Flatbush-Erasmus
P.S. /I.S. 384 Frances E. Carter
242 Cooper St., Bushwick
P.S. 052 Sheepshead Bay
2675 East 29 St., Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, Gerritsen Beach
P.S. 095 The Gravesend
345 Van Sicklen St., Gravesend. Homecrest
P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov
1120 East 10 St., Mapleton. Midwood
P.S. 112 Lefferts Park
7115 15 Ave.,Bensonhurst
P.S. 151 Lyndon B. Johnson
763 Knickerbocker Ave., Bushwick
P.S. 172 Beacon School Of Excellence
825 4 Ave., Sunset Park
P.S. 212 Lady Deborah Moody
87 Bay 49 St., Gravesend
P.S. 216 Arturo Toscanini
350 Ave. X, Gravesend
P.S. 226 Alfred De B. Mason
6006 23 Ave., Mapleton, Midwood
P.S. 889
21 Hinckley Place, Kensington
Riverdale Avenue Community School
76 Riverdale Ave., Brownsville
The School For Future Leaders
942 62nd St., Dyker Heights
Manhattan
James Weldon Johnson
176 East 115 St., East Harlem
Kipp Infinity Charter School
625 West 133 St., Manhattanville, West Harlem
P.S. 004 Duke Ellington
500 West 160 St., Washington Heights
P.S. 092 Mary Mcleod Bethune
222 West 134 St., Harlem
P.S. 146 Ann M. Short
421 East 106 St., East Harlem
P.S. 180 Hugo Newman
370 West 120 St., Harlem
P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm
2230 5 Ave., Harlem
P.S./I.S. 173 Fort Washington School In The Heights
306 Fort Washington Ave., Washington Heights
Professor Juan Bosch Public School
12-18 Ellwood St., Washington Heights
The Bilingual Bicultural School
219 East 109 St., East Harlem
Queens
Learners And Leaders
378 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood
Lighthouse Elementary School
180 Beach 35 St., Far Rockaway, Bayswater
P.S. 029 Queens
125-10 23 Ave., College Point
P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo
82-01 101 Ave., Ozone Park
P.S. 069 Jackson Heights
77-02 37 Ave., Jackson Heights
P.S. 079 Francis Lewis
147-27 15 Drive, Whitestone, Beechhurst
P.S. 100 Glen Morris
111-11 118 St., South Ozone Park
P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley
167-02 45 Ave., East Flushing
P.S. 120 Queens
58-01 136 St., Queensboro Hill
P.S. 122 Mamie Fay
21-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, Ditmars, Steinway
P.S. 136 Roy Wilkins
201-15 115 Ave., St. Albans
P.S. 154 Queens
75-02 162 St., Pomonok, Electchester, Hillcrest
P.S. 156 Laurelton
229-02 137 Ave., Laurelton
P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop
109-59 Inwood St., South Jamaica
P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst
14-14 29 Ave., Old Astoria, Hallets Point
P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows
174-10 67 Ave., Fresh Meadows, Utopia
P.S. 182 Samantha Smith
153-27 88th Ave., Jamaica
P.S. 214 Cadwallader Colden
31-15 140 St., Flushing, Willets Point
P.S. 239
17-15 Weirfield St., Ridgewood
P.S./I.S. 208
74-30 Commonwealth Blvd, Bellerose
The Gordon Parks School
233-15 Merrick Blvd., Laurelton
The Queens School For Leadership And Excellence
88-08 164th St., Jamaica
The Randolph Holder School For Social Justice
1307 Central Ave., Far Rockaway, Bayswater
Wave Preparatory Elementary School
535 Briar Place, Far Rockaway, Bayswater
Staten Island
John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School
1441 South Ave., New Springville, Willowbrook, Bulls Head, Travis
P.S. 038 George Cromwell
421 Lincoln Ave., New Dorp, Midland Beach
P.S. 11 Thomas Dongan School
85 Garretson Ave., Grasmere, Arrochar, South Beach, Dongan Hills
Port Richmond School For Visionary Learning
1625 Forest Ave., Port Richmond
Staten Island School Of Civic Leadership
280 Regis Drive, Mariner’s Harbor, Arlington, Graniteville
The Harbor View School
300 Richmond Terrace, St. George, New Brighton
The Waverly Academy Of Empowered Learners
45 Waverly Place, Tompkinsville, Stapleton, Clifton, Fox Hills
Click here to see a full list of the after-school programs that were added in September 2025.