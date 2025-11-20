75 NYC Public Schools Get New After-School Programs Next Fall, See Full List!

To the delight of working parents across the city, New York City schools will add 75 new after-school programs across the five boroughs next fall. The initiative aims to help ease the pressure on working families.

The new programs will add 10,000 new seats to after-school programs in the 75 schools, as well as 11 community centers.

Mayor Adams made the announcement on Tuesday. It followed his announcement last April, which pledged to add 40 new after-school sites in September 2025.

Now, 75 more will be added in Fall 2026. The short-term goal is to add 20,000 seats by April 2028, and the long-term goal is to have universal after-school programs for all children in every New York City school, from Kindergarten through eighth grade.

Here are the schools that will get the new after-school programs. Click here to jump down to your borough:

Bronx

Kipp Freedom Charter School

1825 Prospect Ave.,Tremont

Leaders Of Excellence, Advocacy and Discovery

639 St Ann’s Ave., Melrose

P.S. 032 Belmont

690 East 183 St., Belmont

P.S. 046 Edgar Allan Poe

2760 Briggs Ave., Bedford Park

P.S. 056 Norwood Heights

341 East 207 St., Norwood

P.S. 057 Crescent

2111 Crotona Ave., Tremont

P.S. 065 Mother Hale Academy

677 East 141 St., Mott Haven-Port Morris

P.S. 069 Journey Prep School

560 Thieriot Ave., Soundview-Clason Point

P.S. 078 Anne Hutchinson

1400 Needham Ave., Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester

P.S. 091 Bronx

2200 Aqueduct Ave., University Heights (South)-Morris Heights

P.S. 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School

628 Tinton Ave., Melrose

P.S. 170

1598 Townsend Ave., Mount Eden-Claremont (West)

P.S. 182

601 Stickball Blvd., Soundview-Clason Point

P.S. 583

1028 White Plains Road, Castle Hill-Unionport

P.S. 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School

230 East 183 St., Fordham Heights

P.S. X088 – S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School

1340 Sheridan Ave., Mount Eden-Claremont (West)

Rosalyn Yalow Charter School

650 Grand Concourse, Concourse Village

Brooklyn

Achievement First Apollo Charter School

350 Linwood St., Cypress Hills

Achievement First Bushwick Charter School

1300 Greene Ave., Bushwick

Brownsville Ascend Charter School

1501 Pitkin Ave., Brownsville

Central Brooklyn Ascend Charter School

465 East 29 St., East Flatbush-Erasmus

P.S. /I.S. 384 Frances E. Carter

242 Cooper St., Bushwick

P.S. 052 Sheepshead Bay

2675 East 29 St., Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, Gerritsen Beach

P.S. 095 The Gravesend

345 Van Sicklen St., Gravesend. Homecrest

P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov

1120 East 10 St., Mapleton. Midwood

P.S. 112 Lefferts Park

7115 15 Ave.,Bensonhurst

P.S. 151 Lyndon B. Johnson

763 Knickerbocker Ave., Bushwick

P.S. 172 Beacon School Of Excellence

825 4 Ave., Sunset Park

P.S. 212 Lady Deborah Moody

87 Bay 49 St., Gravesend

P.S. 216 Arturo Toscanini

350 Ave. X, Gravesend

P.S. 226 Alfred De B. Mason

6006 23 Ave., Mapleton, Midwood

P.S. 889

21 Hinckley Place, Kensington

Riverdale Avenue Community School

76 Riverdale Ave., Brownsville

The School For Future Leaders

942 62nd St., Dyker Heights

Manhattan

James Weldon Johnson

176 East 115 St., East Harlem

Kipp Infinity Charter School

625 West 133 St., Manhattanville, West Harlem

P.S. 004 Duke Ellington

500 West 160 St., Washington Heights

P.S. 092 Mary Mcleod Bethune

222 West 134 St., Harlem

P.S. 146 Ann M. Short

421 East 106 St., East Harlem

P.S. 180 Hugo Newman

370 West 120 St., Harlem

P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm

2230 5 Ave., Harlem

P.S./I.S. 173 Fort Washington School In The Heights

306 Fort Washington Ave., Washington Heights

Professor Juan Bosch Public School

12-18 Ellwood St., Washington Heights

The Bilingual Bicultural School

219 East 109 St., East Harlem

Queens

Learners And Leaders

378 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

Lighthouse Elementary School

180 Beach 35 St., Far Rockaway, Bayswater

P.S. 029 Queens

125-10 23 Ave., College Point

P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo

82-01 101 Ave., Ozone Park

P.S. 069 Jackson Heights

77-02 37 Ave., Jackson Heights

P.S. 079 Francis Lewis

147-27 15 Drive, Whitestone, Beechhurst

P.S. 100 Glen Morris

111-11 118 St., South Ozone Park

P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley

167-02 45 Ave., East Flushing

P.S. 120 Queens

58-01 136 St., Queensboro Hill

P.S. 122 Mamie Fay

21-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, Ditmars, Steinway

P.S. 136 Roy Wilkins

201-15 115 Ave., St. Albans

P.S. 154 Queens

75-02 162 St., Pomonok, Electchester, Hillcrest

P.S. 156 Laurelton

229-02 137 Ave., Laurelton

P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop

109-59 Inwood St., South Jamaica

P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst

14-14 29 Ave., Old Astoria, Hallets Point

P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows

174-10 67 Ave., Fresh Meadows, Utopia

P.S. 182 Samantha Smith

153-27 88th Ave., Jamaica

P.S. 214 Cadwallader Colden

31-15 140 St., Flushing, Willets Point

P.S. 239

17-15 Weirfield St., Ridgewood

P.S./I.S. 208

74-30 Commonwealth Blvd, Bellerose

The Gordon Parks School

233-15 Merrick Blvd., Laurelton

The Queens School For Leadership And Excellence

88-08 164th St., Jamaica

The Randolph Holder School For Social Justice

1307 Central Ave., Far Rockaway, Bayswater

Wave Preparatory Elementary School

535 Briar Place, Far Rockaway, Bayswater

Staten Island

John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School

1441 South Ave., New Springville, Willowbrook, Bulls Head, Travis

P.S. 038 George Cromwell

421 Lincoln Ave., New Dorp, Midland Beach

P.S. 11 Thomas Dongan School

85 Garretson Ave., Grasmere, Arrochar, South Beach, Dongan Hills

Port Richmond School For Visionary Learning

1625 Forest Ave., Port Richmond

Staten Island School Of Civic Leadership

280 Regis Drive, Mariner’s Harbor, Arlington, Graniteville

The Harbor View School

300 Richmond Terrace, St. George, New Brighton

The Waverly Academy Of Empowered Learners

45 Waverly Place, Tompkinsville, Stapleton, Clifton, Fox Hills

Click here to see a full list of the after-school programs that were added in September 2025.