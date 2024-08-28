The 7 Best Picnic Spots for Families in NYC

Warn weather is here, and that’s the perfect excuse to get out in the sun and spend some quality time with the people you love.

Flowers are blooming all over the city and we all know that New York has some of the most amazing parks that are perfect to enjoy a picnic in! Take some time away from your daily work load or tasks and surprise the family by taking them on a picnic.

This 55-acre area is perfect for a good meal outdoors! It’s one of the most popular lawns, and for a good reason. There is so much space to lay down a blanket and relax for the afternoon.

The kids can play games on the grass while you read a book or sunbathe. Remember to take some silly family pictures to remember this charming park!

Located in Brooklyn, this place isn’t just your standard park. They have a bunch of recreational facilities as well as a zoo which has amazing animals like sea lions and red pandas that will make the experience unforgettable.

Take notice of the park’s indigenous forest and manmade wetlands for a special sight. Extend the picnic to an entire day in the sun while you stop for lunch, relax under the sun and play with the kids!

This park has beautiful views to pick from! Soak in the sun while you picnic on the fluffy grass. The kids can also enjoy the playgrounds, basketball courts or track around the area. They even have dog-friendly areas throughout the parks so that no one in the family is left behind!

Plus, if you need to do some work while the kids are playing in the lawn, you can go to one of the park’s Wi-Fi hot spots. You can also take the family to walk the multiple trails and enjoy the fresh air, or admire the view of the river!

Take advantage of the weather by heading to Madison Square Park! Grab the kids for a fun day out where they can enjoy the playground and space.

You can even bring your dog along for the adventure and if you find that you still need to do some work, the park provides free Wi-Fi for laptops in order to keep you connected.

Pack your own lunch or get some tasty burgers from the original Shake Shack and appreciate the peace of the park’s atmosphere!

This amazing park has many fun things to do that the entire family will enjoy. Lay down blankets to enjoy the sights of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York Harbor. You can choose to sunbathe and relax or participate in the exciting activities around the park, like basketball, biking, fishing and more!

You can also check out their website to see what beautiful sights to see before the day is over as well as upcoming events and activities the family can participate in! Stop by the pier to take a flick with the family and take in the beautiful moment!

Take a step outside the towering buildings and enter Bryant Park for some fresh air! This is a perfect place to sit down on the lawn with the family and eat a delicious meal.

Pass around a ball with the kids, or bring some lawn games from home, this park has enough greenery for any activity! Make sure that you take advantage of their free outdoor movie events and performances!

A short ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island has plenty of spacious fields and picnic areas, including Hammock Grove and Picnic Point with stunning views of the Statue of Liberty and Lower Manhattan.

The island offers 120 acres of open space and a car-free environment. It is open to the public every day year-round.