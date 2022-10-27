7 Best Manhattan Party Places Kids Will Love

Birthday Party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least ten months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.

And, of course, all parents want their kids to have an amazing birthday party. Fortunately, we got you covered! What if we told you we could take a large chunk of that worry from your to-do list? We can, as we have 7 of the best spots to throw a birthday party in and around Manhattan. From parties that include an indoor water pool to a venue where the kids can dance their socks off, we have 7 of the best places to start planning that birthday party!

Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326

Want to party like a Blue Man? Blue Man birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. Get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests while creating memorable adventures. BLUE MAN GROUP is a comedy, theater and rock concert all rolled into one. This wildly popular phenomenon delivers an unforgettable multi-sensory experience. With no spoken language, Blue Man Group appeals to all audiences. As three bald and blue men explore the world together, you’ll discover music, laughter and surprises at every turn. For birthday groups of 10+ tickets, the package includes birthday party bags, a photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art for the birthday host and a personal birthday greeting on LED board at show. Blue Man Group ,Astor Place Theater, 434 Lafayette Street, New York City, NY 10003, bmg.sales@blueman.com.

Pack your dance party shoes and head to Dave & Busters in Times Square. The kids will love celebrating and crushing it on the DDR dance floor. Party packages start at $35 to $39 a person. Some cool party favs included in the packages are kids’ party foods such as cheeseburgers, mac & cheese, french fries and unlimited soft drinks. Each package includes unlimited Video Game Play & a Power Tap Band and a Power Card for each partygoer. The Field Goal package consists of a table in a shared space; the Kick Off package is perfect for large parties that can celebrate in a private room. The best part is you can send each guest free online personalized birthday invites. Dave & Buster’sBuster’s Times Square, 234 W 42nd St., 3rd Floor New York, NY 1003, 646.495.2015 daveandbusters.com, Jessica.Foley@daveandbusters.com.

The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, info@dreamwheelnj.com.

For a unique party experience, you’ll want to head out for some magic of live theater for your creative kid’s special event. A theather theme party at Galli Theater will leave all partygoers with special memories they will rave about for years to come. Allow your child to experience the most fantastic theater party in town. Kids can choose between a private show and party or a workshop party where the kids will put on their performance on stage. Galli Theater NY, 74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007, 917-855-1095, gallitheaternyc.com, galliny@gmail.com.

These “Arty Parties” are unique in format and fun. Kids At Art studio is exclusively your child’s space for 1 ½ hrs. There are three great children’s birthday party options. Package #1 is an Arty Party that includes partygoers painting a mural, followed by a fun project like decorating t-shirts, backpacks, flower pots and more. Package #2 is a combo art and karaoke party. A DJ from Expressway Music will give the kids a memorable party that includes them taking turns on the mike. Package #3 is when your child one would like a more intimate party which can consist of a private art lesson such as plastering, watercolors, collage, or make a special request! Kids At Art,1412 Second Avenue, New York, NY, kidsatartnyc.com.

Tiger Strong NYC is a multi-disciplinary activity center that offers a unique and customized birthday party experience that matches your child’s interests. Tiger Strong NYC provides 1500 square feet of party and activity space for partygoers to mix and mingle. With over seven themes, your birthday kids will be the star in the theme of choice. Themes include Karate, Ballet, Hip-hop, Superhero, Arts & Crafts, Princess, Cheerleading and various add-ons and enhancements that cater to your birthday kid. This family-friendly site includes a kitchen to prep your party food and treats. Tiger Strong, 1521 York Ave. New York, NY 10028, 917-453-6503, tigerstrongnyc.com, bill@tigerstrongnyc.com.

Psst…Check out 10 Best Fall Hikes In and Around New York