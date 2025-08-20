7 Amazing Westchester Playgrounds

When kids are ready to get outside and play, there’s no better destination than a neighborhood playground. Playgrounds offer the perfect space for children to stay active, explore, and have fun.

155 Millwood Road, Millwood

This park is a kid’s paradise—two gated playgrounds, paved paths for scooters, shady seating, and even a sledding hill for winter fun. Explore hiking trails, ball fields, and the Storywalk, or spot butterflies in the Pollinator Garden. Bonus: free parking, clean restrooms, and rentable pavilions for parties.

45 Riverview St., Verplanck

Get ready for takeoff at the Jim Martin Aviation Playground. Opened last year, this Hudson River gem in Verplanck soars with fun. With seaplane runway flooring, age-specific play zones, swings, and scenic trails, it honors aviation legend Jim Martin, who once ran 85 flights a month here! It’s a sky-high adventure for kids with history built in.

Leewood Drive, Eastchester

The newest kid on the block, Leewood Park in Eastchester, opened on March 29th, 2025, and is next-level fun. With tennis, pickleball, basketball, bocce, and a giant field, there’s something for everyone. The awesome playground has climbing, sensory fun, swings galore, and even a rope obstacle course!

287 Ridge Road, Hartsdale

Perfect for family fun, this 236-acre park offers flat, open space for picnics, play, and group hangouts. Reserve a pavilion, hit the playground, or play ball on Miracle Field—designed for kids and adults with disabilities. Don’t miss the scenic wooded trails or the cozy 1942 picnic shelter, with old-school charm and historic flair.

1800 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

Saxon Woods Park is 700 acres of pure playtime! Swing by for mini golf, then cool off in the county’s biggest pool or splash around the kids’ aquatic playground. It’s an adventure bonanza with inclusive play areas, picnic spots, hiking, horseback riding, and forest trails! Be sure to check their website for fees and hours.

355 Midland Avenue, Yonkers

Think giant pool complex, splash pad, mini-golf, sports galore, and picnic-perfect vibes. Lush trails, scenic views, and year-round activities make this Yonkers gem a go-to for all ages.

26 Lake St, White Plains

This 4-acre gem has it all: two playgrounds, a bocce court, a bandstand for performances, shady benches, lighted paths, and open green space to roam. Bonus: seasonal restrooms and a big asphalt play area for extra fun. And in springtime, it’s a showstopper with over 100 cherry trees that burst into bloom, right in the heart of the city.

