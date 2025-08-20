New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Westchester County

7 Amazing Westchester Playgrounds

By Lisa Loverro Posted on
7 Amazing Westchester Playgrounds
Getty

7 Amazing Westchester Playgrounds

When kids are ready to get outside and play, there’s no better destination than a neighborhood playground. Playgrounds offer the perfect space for children to stay active, explore, and have fun.

Psst… Check Out the 2025 Guide to Westchester Neighborhoods

Gedney Park

155 Millwood Road, Millwood

This park is a kid’s paradise—two gated playgrounds, paved paths for scooters, shady seating, and even a sledding hill for winter fun. Explore hiking trails, ball fields, and the Storywalk, or spot butterflies in the Pollinator Garden. Bonus: free parking, clean restrooms, and rentable pavilions for parties.

Jim Martin Aviation Playground

45 Riverview St., Verplanck

Get ready for takeoff at the Jim Martin Aviation Playground. Opened last year, this Hudson River gem in Verplanck soars with fun. With seaplane runway flooring, age-specific play zones, swings, and scenic trails, it honors aviation legend Jim Martin, who once ran 85 flights a month here! It’s a sky-high adventure for kids with history built in.

Leewood Park

Leewood Drive, Eastchester

The newest kid on the block, Leewood Park in Eastchester, opened on March 29th, 2025, and is next-level fun. With tennis, pickleball, basketball, bocce, and a giant field, there’s something for everyone. The awesome playground has climbing, sensory fun, swings galore, and even a rope obstacle course!

Ridge Road Park

287 Ridge Road, Hartsdale

Perfect for family fun, this 236-acre park offers flat, open space for picnics, play, and group hangouts. Reserve a pavilion, hit the playground, or play ball on Miracle Field—designed for kids and adults with disabilities. Don’t miss the scenic wooded trails or the cozy 1942 picnic shelter, with old-school charm and historic flair.

Psst… Check Out Cool Off at These Westchester Sprinkler Parks and Water Playgrounds

Saxon Woods

1800 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

Saxon Woods Park is 700 acres of pure playtime! Swing by for mini golf, then cool off in the county’s biggest pool or splash around the kids’ aquatic playground. It’s an adventure bonanza with inclusive play areas, picnic spots, hiking, horseback riding, and forest trails! Be sure to check their website for fees and hours.

Tibbetts Brook Park

355 Midland Avenue, Yonkers

Think giant pool complex, splash pad, mini-golf, sports galore, and picnic-perfect vibes. Lush trails, scenic views, and year-round activities make this Yonkers gem a go-to for all ages.

Turnure Park, White Plains

26 Lake St, White Plains

This 4-acre gem has it all: two playgrounds, a bocce court, a bandstand for performances, shady benches, lighted paths, and open green space to roam. Bonus: seasonal restrooms and a big asphalt play area for extra fun. And in springtime, it’s a showstopper with over 100 cherry trees that burst into bloom, right in the heart of the city.

Psst… Check Out Westchester Summer Bucket List for Families 2025

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

More in Westchester County

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Brooklyn Music School

Get Involved in Music, Dance, and Performance at the Brooklyn Music School

Explore MetroWest Boston

Explore tons of hidden gems in MetroWest Boston, with fun for active kids, creative families, competitive teens, and curious bambinos!

Belmont Park Village

Explore an unparalleled curation of designer fashion finds at irresistible prices, dine at celebrated restaurants, and enjoy a host of exceptional guest services. Whether you're browsing the boutiques, savoring a meal, or simply taking in the atmosphere, every visit is an experience worth returning to.

Penguin Coding School

Penguin Coding School offers a year round In-Person and Online coding curriculum to students ages 5-18.