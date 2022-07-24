The 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Brooklyn

As we get into Back to School mode, this is also when many of us parents start to look at our schedule, work, and life obligations to determine how the school year will come together. Afterschool programs and activities are not only great for the kids but also help them stay active, stimulated, and learning after that clock rings at the end of the day. Here are 10 Best Kids Afterschool Programs and Activities in Brooklyn to check out now!

Brooklyn Music School

126 St Felix St., Brooklyn

718- 638-5660

brooklynmusicschool.org

Brooklyn Music School Promoting Healthy Arts and Serving the Community for 113 Years. This amazing school provides a great example of how studying music and dance from a young age can enhance academic learning and help children to develop self-confidence and self-discipline that will serve them throughout the rest of their lives. BMS is proud to offer something fun and affordable this Fall! Brooklyn’s most creative after-school program, ARY (Arts Reaching Youth) for 5–8-year-olds, offers a range of classes in music, dance, theatre, homework support, and a healthy snack. And back by popular demand are Private Lessons which make learning music enjoyable for all ages! Group Classes covering a variety of performing arts areas, including Musical Theatre, Dance, Orchestra, Jazz, and Rock Bands are a great way to meet new people and work on your skills. BMS is excited to offer a brand-new program called the Adult Bands Series which caters to adults looking to play in an unconventional and educational environment! BMS programs and exciting community events offer an outstanding institution for connecting, growing, and learning in Downtown Brooklyn. Learn more online and join the BMS community this Fall!

Child’s Play NY

Classes meet at: 121 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn

347-759-6313.

childsplayny.com

Child’s Play NY’s award-winning theater programs empower young people to develop themselves and their skills through inspiring production classes. This Brooklyn-based company has been beloved since its founding in 2009 and is chosen by dozens of top NYC schools to be their in-house theater program. Their classes prioritize courage and compassion through dramatic arts education: students are given free rein to their imaginations and creative impulses while learning sophisticated techniques from professional performers in a supportive and inclusive environment. Production classes are original commissions of musicals or adaptations of classic literature, with a 12-student cap so young people have ample stage-time and maximum growth. Child’s Play NY’s rehearsal process involves improv and research-backed theater games to stoke creativity and develop imaginations. As they mount their scripted show, young people gain skills taught by master teachers and performers at the top of their field. From new musicals to Shakespeare, serving grades 1-8, there’s a production experience for everyone! Child’s Play NY is both right for the child who passionately dreams of being on stage and the one who is simply looking for a joy-filled class. Classes run every semester in Brooklyn Heights. To learn more and enroll, check them out online.

Eye Level Enrichment Brooklyn

1605 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235

150 4th Avenue, Brooklyn 11217

718-494-1232

valentino8808@gmail.com

eyelevelny.com/locations/brooklyn

Eye Level NY aims to provide every student with the best possible academic enrichment environment by utilizing an individualized, systematic program that caters to all abilities regardless of age or grade level so that parents can be confident about where their child’s education will lead them. Eye Level’s English program helps students reach their full potential by developing the skills they need to excel in life through a systemized curriculum with targeted lessons that target specific language skills at each grade level, starting from infancy all the way up until high school graduation. Eye Level’s math program is designed to help students develop a deep understanding of the mathematical principles they are learning. The dynamic curriculum engages learners by guiding them step-by-step through each concept, master skill and idea as it becomes foundational knowledge for future math success. Parents can enroll their children this fall for a free assessment to get started.

Park Slope United

Locations Throughout Brooklyn

parkslopeunited.com/psu-classes

Park Slope United is Brooklyn’s premier youth soccer club. Founded in 2012 with a single class, it has grown to become the borough’s largest club. They offer every skill level, from beginner classes to serious travel programs. This fall, PSU is offering classes in nearly every corner of Brooklyn, and with class options every single day of the week, they’ve got a class for you! All classes begin after Labor Day, and happen once per week for 10 weeks. They are staffed by professional coaches who have years of experience working across their Tot Footy and Developmental programs. Tot Footy classes are for 2-5-year-olds, are co-ed, and are 40 minutes in duration. The Developmental program is designed for ages 5-12; classes are 50 minutes in length, and are typically co-ed, although there are options for girls-only classes. For more detailed information, including their class schedule and to register for a class, visit their website today!

Penguin Coding School

Park Slope: 424 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Cobble Hill: 156 Smith St, Brooklyn

Or Virtual: penguincodingschool.com

Penguin Coding School provides a comprehensive education to students ages 5-18. Their small classes ensure personal attention to every student. Penguin’s teachers are rigorously chosen for their teaching ability and trained to teach an age-appropriate curriculum. In-person and online afterschool, weekend and summer day classes are available in Minecraft, Scratch, Roblox, Python, JavaScript, and Robotics. Penguin also offers free trial courses, where students can try out a new language in an hour-long session with full attention from their teacher. This fall, they are offering a variety of their award-winning courses. They have new editions such as Roblox Level 2 and advanced Python. Visit their website to see their fall schedules and to register. Also offering Virtual Classes this fall – Penguin Coding teachers are so engaging in their online courses that students sometimes forget that the class is virtual! Enrollment is now open for fall, both in-person at the Park Slope and Cobble Hill locations and virtually. After school pick up is available for Penguin’s 3:30pm classes. Penguin currently picks up in Park Slope at PS 321, 107, 39 and 10. Email info@penguincodingschool to inquire about your school being included in their pickup groups.

Skateyogi

140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn

58 North 9th Street @ Kent Ave, Brooklyn

718-484-9777

skateyogi.com

Discover the joy of skateboarding with SKATEYOGI! From their two Brooklyn locations in Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Williamsburg, SKATEYOGI offers skateboarding classes, camps, lessons and birthday parties in a fun, creative environment for ages 2 up to adults. Their small teacher-to-student ratio and ego-free philosophy make every student feel welcome to learn this dynamic activity. SKATEYOGI classes are a great exercise, a form of creative expression and very adaptable to different learning styles. SKATEYOGI is offering weekly afterschool classes, weekend classes and day camps on school holidays this fall. SKATEYOGI is happy to welcome back their popular Skate Tots class for ages 2-3 and Junior Shredders ages 4-5. These classes feature creative movement fun on their indoor obstacles and hands-on skate instruction. The Little Kids ages 5-6 class introduces group skate games teaching foundational skills. The Kids ages 7-13 and Teens ages 12-17 classes provide a supportive environment as students learn basics and tricks with extra time to allow for outdoor skating at nearby parks. All SKATEYOGI kids classes are taught in an open-level format where anyone is welcome from absolute beginners to experienced skaters. Skateboard rental is included for students who need one.

World Explorers Brooklyn

Preschool Age: 36 St. Felix St., Brooklyn, NY 11217

School Age: 485 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217

855- 687-6923

brooklyn.explorerkids.us

It takes a village. And you’ve found one! Inspiring young learners since 2003, World Explorers Group has the dedicated mission to offer expert family education services, including preschool, camp, and after-school services to children across the world. Its mission is to improve the quality of life and inspire children, families, community and planet. They partner with parents in raising healthy, mindful, driven, independent, and bright children that can prosper in this increasingly diverse world. They practice fair trade, social responsibility, and philanthropy with the goal of enhancing lives in every community they touch. Their newest location at 485 Atlantic Avenue will be open this September. The location will offer morning classes for 0-4 year olds, afternoon classes for kindergarten through fifth graders, and evening and weekend events for children and their families. World Explorers Brooklyn offers year-round care for children ages 2-12. Year-round programming includes Afterschool Adventures, School Break Camps, My Caregiver & Me Classes, Intro to Preschool Classes, Evening & Weekend Events and Summer Camps.