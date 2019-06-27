4th of July Fireworks: The Best Family-Friendly Places to Watch

43rd Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Official Locations

While set in Midtown Manhattan for the past few years, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are moving back to the Brooklyn Bridge this year. This is the largest Independence Day fireworks show in the nation, with more than 70,000 shells and effects launched from the bridge and four barges along the shores of Pier 17 at Seaport District. Featuring 28 colors, America’s top musical acts, fireworks perfectly timed to music, and new shells, this is a show that you do not want to miss! The musical theme is America’s beloved films, starring Jennifer Hudson as a vocalist, so get ready to hear the songs from plenty of classic American movies. The show traditionally starts around 9:20 pm, but if you want a good spot, you definitely want to get there much earlier. There are several official viewing locations released each year by Macy’s, so browse the following below or consult Macy’s map of viewing locations.

Elevated portions of the FDR (North/South Roadways) with entry points at:

Broad Street and Water Street: If you’re looking for a little less of a crowd (although there still will be a lot of people, just less than the locations positioned directly in front of the Brooklyn Bridge), then head to this southernmost viewing point.

Pearl Street and Dover Street: Up close and personal! This location is centered in front of the Brooklyn Bridge in Lower Manhattan.

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place & St. James Place: Much like Pearl Street and Dover Street, you’ll have a front-row view of the show (that is if you claim your spot early).

Pearl Street & St. James Place: Really embrace the holiday with the crowds, lights, and a great view of the Macy’s fireworks with this location, directly in front of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Montgomery Street & Cherry Street: Similarly to Broad Street and Water Street, this Lower East side location will be a little less crazy than those at the center, but don’t be fooled: still show up early for the best view.

Access the Lower Promenade with entry points at:

Pike Slip & Cherry Street: This location is very close to Manhattan Bridge, so sure, you won’t be front and center, but you’ll still see (and hear) the fireworks fill the sky, and maybe even avoid the larger sized crowds.

Market Street & Cherry Street: Within this viewing location are ADA viewing spots, making the Macy’s 4th of July show accessible for everyone.