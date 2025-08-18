New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Westchester County

46 Free Family Activities to Do in Westchester

By Serena Norr and Danielle Ramos Posted on
46 Free Family Activities to Do in Westchester
Pexels

46 Free Family Activities to Do in Westchester

Westchester is not only a wonderful place for families—it also offers a surprising variety of free, engaging activities for kids of all ages. From nature hikes and tennis lessons to fireworks and farm visits, there is always something exciting to discover beyond your hometown.

Psst… Check Out Cool Off at These Westchester Sprinkler Parks and Water Playgrounds

  1. Explore Muscoot Farm (Katonah): Visit animals, learn about its dairy-farm history, and browse the Sunday farmers market. Free admission; 51 Route 100, Katonah, NY
  2. Hit the Beaches: Enjoy family time at Rye Playland (with summer fireworks), Glen Island Park, and Croton Point Park. Parking fees may apply.
  3. Kid-Friendly Hikes: Teatown (Ossining), Ward Pound Ridge (Cross River), Westmoreland Sanctuary (Mount Kisco), and Mianus River Gorge (Bedford) are perfect starter trails.
  4. Bike the Bronx River Parkway: Choose from one- to five-mile loops; summer brings the “Summer Sundays” opening of a 13.1-mile stretch from White Plains to Yonkers.
  5. Walk or Bike Over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge: Whether you still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge or not, you can surely enjoy the 3.6 miles of scenic paths, six overlooks, and local art. Accessible at I‑287, Tarrytown
  6. Hudson River Museum (Yonkers): A local favorite with summer concerts in the amphitheater. 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers
  7. Untermyer Gardens (Yonkers): Take part in family storytimes and adventure tours in this stunning garden. 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers
  8. Rockefeller State Preserve (Pleasantville):  Picnic and explore trails and gallery art. 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville
  9. Caramoor Open Grounds Days (Katonah):  Enjoy music, gardens, sound art, and picnics—without admission. 149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah
  10. Check Out Local Libraries:  Chappaqua, Katonah Village, Bedford Hills, and Harrison libraries offer storytimes, STEM challenges, yoga, and more.
  11. Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival: Meet authors, enjoy readings, and explore the family zone. 108 Allen Place, Chappaqua
  12. Greenburgh Nature Center: Explore five trails around a lovely pond. 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale,
  13. Summer Outdoor Concerts: Featuring performances in Mount Kisco, White Plains, New Rochelle, Yonkers, Armonk, and Ossining.
  14. Armonk Art Show:  Browse local gallery exhibits and talk with artists. 19 Whippoorwill Rd. E., Armonk
  15. Katonah Art Walk: Explore galleries and boutiques in an artsy village setting.
  16. Dinosaur Garden at Lasdon Park (Katonah): Walk among life‑sized replicas of T. rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and more
  17. Pierson Park (Tarrytown): Watch the sunset over the Hudson. 238 W Main St, Tarrytown
  18. Tennis Lessons at Harbor Island Park (Mamaroneck):  Try a professional lesson with your family. 123 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck
  19. PepsiCo Sculpture Gardens (Purchase): Stroll through an impressive collection of outdoor art. 700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase
  20. Stone Barns Center (Tarrytown): Explore the grounds for free on weekends in winter. 630 Bedford Rd.
  21. Hilltop Hanover Farm (Yorktown Heights): Watch cows graze, picnic, and enjoy the pastoral setting. 1271 Hanover St, Yorktown Heights
  22. New Rochelle Murals: Admire eight murals celebrating nature, diversity, and equality.
  23. Fishing in Local Lakes and Streams: Enjoy sport or fly‑fishing; ice fishing permitted in select lakes.
  24. Arts in the Parks at Ward Pound Ridge (Cross River): Explore art installations in a natural setting. Routes 35 and 121 South, Cross River
  25. Park Picnics: Relax at V.E. Macy Park (Ardsley), Croton Point Park (Croton‑on‑Hudson), or Willson’s Woods (Mount Vernon).
  26. Lenoir Preserve (Yonkers):  Visit the Ribbons of Remembrance and wander its 40 acres. 19 Dudley St, Yonkers
  27. Kitchawan Preserve (Ossining):  Hike 208 acres of scenic trails. 712 Kitchawan Rd, Ossining
  28. Garden of Remembrance (White Plains): A memorial garden honoring Holocaust victims. 148 Martine Ave, White Plains
  29. Blue Door Art Center (Yonkers):  View rotating gallery exhibits.13 Riverdale Ave, Yonkers
  30. Pelham Art Center: Discover new student art shows. 155 Fifth Ave #1503, Pelham
  31. Playground Exploration:  Visit Saxon Woods (White Plains), Jack’s Friendship Garden (New Rochelle), Roselle Park (Pleasantville), or Barnhart Park (Sleepy Hollow).
  32. Ossining Waterfront:  Walk the boardwalk, play at Louis Engel Park, and cool off at the spray park. 25 Westerly Rd, Ossining
  33. River Explorers Program (Yonkers):  Seasonal Hudson River seining and interactive nature activities. 35 Alexander St, Yonkers
  34. Peekskill Arts Alliance:  Check out the cultural center for ongoing events. 27 N Division St., Peekskill
  35. Tibbetts Brook Park (Yonkers): Westchester’s first park offers swimming, hiking, and more. Parking fees apply; 355 Midland Ave., Yonkers
  36. ArtsWestchester Events:  Stay updated on free family and teen programs countywide.
  37. Van der Donck Park (Yonkers):  Walk and picnic by the river.v41 Dock St., Yonkers
  38. Yonkers Walking Tours: Explore the city’s historic sites and stories.
  39. Beverly E. Smith Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden (Yonkers):  Relax among pollinators at Lenoir Preserve. 19 Dudley St, Yonkers
  40. Marshlands Conservancy (Rye): Explore 147 acres of trails and shoreline. Route 1, Rye
  41. Westchester Cultural Events: Attend free events like Westchester Roots, the Wakanda Celebration, or Ecuadorian music in Sleepy Hollow.
  42. The Ground Glass (Rye): View fine photographic art. 1 Milton Rd., Rye
  43. Westchester Farm Trail:  A 17‑mile route connecting 13 farms from Sleepy Hollow to North Salem—ideal for older kids.
  44. John Jay Homestead (Katonah):  Tour the historic estate and visit the Saturday farmers market. 400 Jay St, Katonah
  45. Jay Heritage Estate (Rye): Explore the 23‑acre former home of John Jay. 210 Boston Post Rd, Rye
  46. Croton River Park Kayaking:231 Paddle on the Hudson; parking fees may apply. 1A Croton Point Ave, Croton‑on‑Hudson

Psst… Check Out A Year of Fun: A Month-by-Month Guide to Events Across Westchester and Beyond

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

412 Squash

Looking for a summer activity that fosters physical and mental strength? Enroll your child in summer squash!

Child’s Play NY Theater Program

Kids grow their creativity in theater programs at Child’s Play NY

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

Brooklyn Music School

Get Involved in Music, Dance, and Performance at the Brooklyn Music School