46 Free Family Activities to Do in Westchester

Westchester is not only a wonderful place for families—it also offers a surprising variety of free, engaging activities for kids of all ages. From nature hikes and tennis lessons to fireworks and farm visits, there is always something exciting to discover beyond your hometown.

Explore Muscoot Farm (Katonah): Visit animals, learn about its dairy-farm history, and browse the Sunday farmers market. Free admission; 51 Route 100, Katonah, NY Hit the Beaches: Enjoy family time at Rye Playland (with summer fireworks), Glen Island Park, and Croton Point Park. Parking fees may apply. Kid-Friendly Hikes: Teatown (Ossining), Ward Pound Ridge (Cross River), Westmoreland Sanctuary (Mount Kisco), and Mianus River Gorge (Bedford) are perfect starter trails. Bike the Bronx River Parkway: Choose from one- to five-mile loops; summer brings the “Summer Sundays” opening of a 13.1-mile stretch from White Plains to Yonkers. Walk or Bike Over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge: Whether you still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge or not, you can surely enjoy the 3.6 miles of scenic paths, six overlooks, and local art. Accessible at I‑287, Tarrytown Hudson River Museum (Yonkers): A local favorite with summer concerts in the amphitheater. 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers Untermyer Gardens (Yonkers): Take part in family storytimes and adventure tours in this stunning garden. 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers Rockefeller State Preserve (Pleasantville): Picnic and explore trails and gallery art. 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville Caramoor Open Grounds Days (Katonah): Enjoy music, gardens, sound art, and picnics—without admission. 149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah Check Out Local Libraries: Chappaqua, Katonah Village, Bedford Hills, and Harrison libraries offer storytimes, STEM challenges, yoga, and more. Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival: Meet authors, enjoy readings, and explore the family zone. 108 Allen Place, Chappaqua Greenburgh Nature Center: Explore five trails around a lovely pond. 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale, Summer Outdoor Concerts: Featuring performances in Mount Kisco, White Plains, New Rochelle, Yonkers, Armonk, and Ossining. Armonk Art Show: Browse local gallery exhibits and talk with artists. 19 Whippoorwill Rd. E., Armonk Katonah Art Walk: Explore galleries and boutiques in an artsy village setting. Dinosaur Garden at Lasdon Park (Katonah): Walk among life‑sized replicas of T. rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and more Pierson Park (Tarrytown): Watch the sunset over the Hudson. 238 W Main St, Tarrytown Tennis Lessons at Harbor Island Park (Mamaroneck): Try a professional lesson with your family. 123 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck PepsiCo Sculpture Gardens (Purchase): Stroll through an impressive collection of outdoor art. 700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase Stone Barns Center (Tarrytown): Explore the grounds for free on weekends in winter. 630 Bedford Rd. Hilltop Hanover Farm (Yorktown Heights): Watch cows graze, picnic, and enjoy the pastoral setting. 1271 Hanover St, Yorktown Heights New Rochelle Murals: Admire eight murals celebrating nature, diversity, and equality. Fishing in Local Lakes and Streams: Enjoy sport or fly‑fishing; ice fishing permitted in select lakes. Arts in the Parks at Ward Pound Ridge (Cross River): Explore art installations in a natural setting. Routes 35 and 121 South, Cross River Park Picnics: Relax at V.E. Macy Park (Ardsley), Croton Point Park (Croton‑on‑Hudson), or Willson’s Woods (Mount Vernon). Lenoir Preserve (Yonkers): Visit the Ribbons of Remembrance and wander its 40 acres. 19 Dudley St, Yonkers Kitchawan Preserve (Ossining): Hike 208 acres of scenic trails. 712 Kitchawan Rd, Ossining Garden of Remembrance (White Plains): A memorial garden honoring Holocaust victims. 148 Martine Ave, White Plains Blue Door Art Center (Yonkers): View rotating gallery exhibits.13 Riverdale Ave, Yonkers Pelham Art Center: Discover new student art shows. 155 Fifth Ave #1503, Pelham Playground Exploration: Visit Saxon Woods (White Plains), Jack’s Friendship Garden (New Rochelle), Roselle Park (Pleasantville), or Barnhart Park (Sleepy Hollow). Ossining Waterfront: Walk the boardwalk, play at Louis Engel Park, and cool off at the spray park. 25 Westerly Rd, Ossining River Explorers Program (Yonkers): Seasonal Hudson River seining and interactive nature activities. 35 Alexander St, Yonkers Peekskill Arts Alliance: Check out the cultural center for ongoing events. 27 N Division St., Peekskill Tibbetts Brook Park (Yonkers): Westchester’s first park offers swimming, hiking, and more. Parking fees apply; 355 Midland Ave., Yonkers ArtsWestchester Events: Stay updated on free family and teen programs countywide. Van der Donck Park (Yonkers): Walk and picnic by the river.v41 Dock St., Yonkers Yonkers Walking Tours: Explore the city’s historic sites and stories. Beverly E. Smith Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden (Yonkers): Relax among pollinators at Lenoir Preserve. 19 Dudley St, Yonkers Marshlands Conservancy (Rye): Explore 147 acres of trails and shoreline. Route 1, Rye Westchester Cultural Events: Attend free events like Westchester Roots, the Wakanda Celebration, or Ecuadorian music in Sleepy Hollow. The Ground Glass (Rye): View fine photographic art. 1 Milton Rd., Rye Westchester Farm Trail: A 17‑mile route connecting 13 farms from Sleepy Hollow to North Salem—ideal for older kids. John Jay Homestead (Katonah): Tour the historic estate and visit the Saturday farmers market. 400 Jay St, Katonah Jay Heritage Estate (Rye): Explore the 23‑acre former home of John Jay. 210 Boston Post Rd, Rye Croton River Park Kayaking:231 Paddle on the Hudson; parking fees may apply. 1A Croton Point Ave, Croton‑on‑Hudson

