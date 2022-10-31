4 Best Bronx’s Party Places (that kids will love!)

Kids love their Birthdays. We hear about their birthdays all year until the big day. No pressure, huh? We all want to make that big day feel unique for our kids. Luckily here and near the Bronx, we have some amazing spots to throw your kid a fantastic birthday party.

From Ninja theme to maneuvering a fun obstacle course, here are 4 worth checking out!

Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326, americandream.com/locations, americandream.com/birthdays.

The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, info@dreamwheelnj.com.

GymCats Gymnastics is famous for its fun-filled birthday parties. Their energetic staff and dazzling facility make every birthday party experience memorable. Children start the party with an exciting warm-up and move on to an awesome obstacle course. After jumping, swinging, and rolling through the obstacle course, children move on to their trampoline and foam-filled pit. Then, they get to climb up and slide down their giant air-filled slide (ages 4 & up) and jump around in their inflatable castle. After an hour of action-packed activities, the guests spend 30 minutes in the party room. Ages 3 and 4-year-old partygoers spend 45 minutes on the floor and 45 minutes in the party room. GymCats Gymnastics, At Equalize Fitness, 1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers, 914-965-7676, gymcats.net/westchester-birthday-parties.

Head to this popular spot for the ultimate Ninja birthday party. A party package includes a 90-minute birthday party with 60 minutes of gym play where depending on the children, they can run various games and activities. They can also have free play the entire time (there is a Bounce House for the ages 7 years & under partygoers!). Kids have 30 minutes to munch on pizza, juice or water. Parties are private and up to 15 party participants can join. If you have more than 15 ninjas, an extra $25 a child can be added for up to 25 participants. These parties are full service — staff serves the food and will set up, clean up, and prep any additional decorations or goodie bags. Coach Cristian says, “We want you to enjoy your party, so we provide a completely hands-off experience. We will do all the work so the parents can have fun too.” Ninja Gymnastics Factory, 3660 Waldo Street (elevator entrance), Bronx, NY 10463, 914-343-3903, ninjagymnasticsfactory.com.