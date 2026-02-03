If you have a child turning 3 or 4 this year, New York City’s free 3-K and Pre-K programs are now accepting applications. Here’s who’s eligible, how to apply, and why it’s smart to start now.

At a Glance:

Applications for NYC’s free 3-K and Pre-K programs are officially open

Families have until February 27, 2026 to apply

Children turning 3 or 4 this year may be eligible

Multiple ways to apply, with language support available citywide

Even though the snowmounds are still a few feet high on city streets (with no hope of melting any time soon), if you have a child turning 3 or 4 this year, now is the time to think ahead, past the summer and straight into this coming fall.

New York City’s free 3-K and Pre-K applications are officially open, and applications are coming in fast. Applications began January 14, 2026 and run through February 27, 2026.

Don’t Wait: Tips for Applying to NYC’s Free 3-K and Pre-K Programs

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYC Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels launched a citywide outreach push to ensure every eligible family knows how and where to apply. In the two weeks since the applications opened, over 50,000 applications have been received.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve left no stone unturned in getting the word out, and the strong response so far shows that families are ready,” said Mayor Mamdani. “Applications are still open through Feb. 27, and we encourage every eligible family to apply.”

Who Should Apply for 3-K and Pre-K?

Kids who will turn 3 or 4 years old this year are eligible to apply for NYC’s free early childhood education programs. These programs are available citywide.

Families with children who were born in 2023 can apply for 3-K (2026-2027), and those with children born in 2022 can apply for Pre-K (2026-2027).

“These numbers show what we already know – New York City families understand the power of early childhood education,” Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said. “High-quality 3-K and Pre-K programs give our youngest New Yorkers a strong foundation for learning while supporting working families across the city.”

How to Apply

Parents can apply in several ways:

Online: Apply at myschools.nyc

By phone: Call 718-935-2009 (Monday–Friday, 8 am–6 pm)

In person: Visit one of the city’s 13 Family Welcome Centers across all five boroughs

Family Welcome Centers are open Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm and Fridays from 8 am to 3 pm. Staff can help families compare programs, submit applications, and answer questions

Applications are available online in 13 languages, and families can get help in more than 200 languages by phone or in person.

The application process isn’t first-come, first-served, so you don’t have to rush to submit the minute the application opens. As long as you apply by February 27, your family will receive an offer. Still, applying sooner rather than later can make things easier, so you’ll have time to explore programs and sort out any hiccups. Plus, since a lot of families are already applying, starting now just gives you more breathing room and less stress.

A Bigger Push for Early Childhood Care in NYC

This year’s application cycle follows the city’s announcement of 2-Care, a new initiative designed to expand early childhood services, particularly in high-need neighborhoods. City leaders have also committed to strengthening and stabilizing the 3-K program to ensure it fulfills its promise of universal access.

