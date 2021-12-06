Experience A Quality Early Childhood Experience at Vivvi!

Vivvi is reinventing child care and early learning for today’s families. Early childhood is the most impactful time period for education, both for children and for their families. While 90% of brain development occurs before the age of 5, the options for care and learning available have historically missed the mark and forced families to make heartbreaking choices between their careers and child care.

Unrivaled Flexibility for Families

The team at Vivvi has created an early childhood experience that aligns the exceptional quality families deserve, with the flexibility they need. Vivvi provides care and learning that works with families’ lives, including extended hours and flexible enrollment options. They’re meeting parents where they are, and parents are physically and emotionally in a lot of places at once.

Individualized Curriculum

The Vivvi Learning Model fosters children’s innate curiosity about the world around them, and their campuses boast bright, open spaces that encourage play and exploration. Children are guided by experienced and trained teachers who draw on their knowledge of child development to encourage children to seek the answers to their own questions.

Exceptional Educators

Teachers also benefit from their model, with hands-on curriculum development and opportunities for professional growth through their network of schools. Vivvi is a place where teachers, parents, and children learn together every day.

Learn More

Now enrolling children ages 0-5, Vivvi supports a lifelong love of learning that prepares children for kindergarten and beyond.

For more information about their New York campuses and programs, attend an info session today or take a look at their informational video!