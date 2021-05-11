The LEGO Group BeatBit StudioTour is heading to Domino Park

In a sign that there are more things to do for families The LEGO Group which has been on a multi-city tour with their BeatBit Studio. The LEGO® VIDIYO™a music-making video experience from The LEGO Group in partnership with Universal Music Group is an interactive pop-up event heading to Domino Park this Thursday.

Here are the deets!

Where: Domino Park , 300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Dates: THE LEGO BeatBit Studio Tour will be in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16, starts every day at 10 am.

Register on the day of to wait remotely for your turn at v2.waitwhile.com

WHAT: The LEGO Group is continuing its multi-city BeatBit Studio Tour with a stop in Brooklyn, NY, where locals will experience a safe, in-person, LEGO® VIDIYO™ interactive pop-up event. Guests will experience photo-opps, free giveaways, a LEGO® VIDIYO™ tutorial and on-site demo station where they can create and share a custom music video. All attendees will also receive a free exclusive BeatBit bundle that they can use to make an epic music video in the comfort of their own home.

On background, VIDIYO is a music-making video experience from The LEGO Group in partnership with Universal Music Group, which also gave birth to the first-ever in-house Kids Creative Studio where kids can creatively work to make the next big ad for the VIDIYO platform. If kids want to get more involved, they can go to Kids Creative Studio to find out more and enter in the KCS talent search.

