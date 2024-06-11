32 Juneteenth Events for Families In and Near NYC

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure.

Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!

Click on your region to jump to events near you:

Manhattan

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building Plaza, 163 W 125th St., Harlem

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 7 pm

All Ages

Free

Get ready for a day filled with celebration, empowerment, and community. Honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future with the theme Black To The Future. This event will feature live performances, giveaways, local vendors, and much more. Pre-register and follow JFFNYC on Instagram and Facebook to be automatically entered into a raffle to receive a free Juneteenth merch package. Must RSVP & Be Present at the outdoor fest to receive a prize.

Duffy Square, Broadway between 45th & 47th Streets, Midtown

Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth is a free outdoor concert centered around Black artistry and unity that will feature an entirely Black Broadway cast performing Broadway musical numbers.

Rockefeller Park, Chambers St. & River Terrace, Battery Park City

Saturday, June 15, 2 – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Battery Park City’s 8th annual Emancipation Day celebration offers fun, history, art and a performance by Juneteenth LP, whose mission is to share music of the African Diaspora through the lens of Black classically trained musicians. The Federation of Black Cowboys share history and horseback rides (ages 3 and up). Browse in the book tent and art exhibit tent, paint your own Juneteenth flag, and relax on the lawn. Juneteenth dress is welcome! Bring a picnic!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Wednesday, June 19, 10 am – 3:45 pm

All Ages

Included with $16.75 admission

Celebrate Juneteenth and learn about this special holiday through interactive art-making projects in celebration of Black liberation, resilience, and joy!

ARTECHOUSE, 439 W 15th St., Chelsea

Wednesday, June 19, 10 am – 9 pm

All Ages

Free

Advanced registration is required

To commemorate Juneteenth, and to celebrate the work of Black artists Vince Fraser and Ursula Rucker, ARTECHOUSE will open their space free of charge. The art space will offer activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy on-site, including a special “Sorrel Punch” cocktail – inspired by the tradition of celebrating with red food and drinks on Juneteenth – made with hibiscus and chai from West Africa.

Governor’s Island, Ferry Terminal, New York Harbor

Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Join Gov­er­nors Island Nation­al Mon­u­ment at Cas­tle Williams for a free Ranger-led walk and talk about the cel­e­bra­tion of June­teenth, where vis­i­tors will explore the ori­gins of the hol­i­day and the his­to­ry of African-Amer­i­cans in ser­vice with the U.S. Army after the Amer­i­can Civ­il War.

Christ Church NYC, 524 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Wednesday, June 19, 7 – 8:30 pm

Ages 8 and older

Free

The 75-minute concert will celebrate the intersectionality of being Black and queer for members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Backed by the formation of the full chorus, NYCGMC’s Black soloists will share what Juneteenth means to them through their own stories, solos and favorite songs during this celebration of liberation.

134th St. Farm, 116 W. 134th St., Harlem

Sunday, June 22, 10 am – 3 pm

Ages 3 and up

Free

This celebration will focus on commemorating Juneteenth while educating, empowering, and elevating the Harlem community. Celebrate this important holiday, cook and taste recipes, and highlight black and brown businesses in Harlem.

Bronx

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Pelham Bay

Monday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm

18 months-5 years

Free

Join the library for a hands-on project designed for families, in honor of Juneteenth.

Hunts Point Recreation Center, 765 Manida St., Hunt’s Point

Tuesday, June 18, 11 am – 2 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with activities that will include performances, creative art, light refreshments, and more.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave., Pelham Parkway

Tuesday, June 18, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 3 – 8

Free

Read a book and create something special to commemorate Juneteenth.

Bronx Music Hall Amphitheatre, 442 East 162nd St., Crotona Park East

Wednesday, June 19, 2 – 3:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with musical fun for the whole family at a free outdoor concert. The program includes an original dramatic narrative in Spanish and English explaining the importance of Juneteenth for all Americans and exploring its musical and cultural traditions.

Brooklyn

City Point BKLYN, 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Enjoy a special read-aloud by Malcolm Dill and a captivating spoken word performance by Kayden Hern, known for his poem “In My Mind” recited at Governor Hochul’s inauguration! Juneteenth-inspired activities will include DIY crafts: a Make-Your-Own-Flag station, a bracelet beading bar, Marvin’s First Day coloring sheets, and a cookie decorating station. All with an emphasis on celebrating the holiday and encouraging kids.

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 3 pm

All Ages

Free

Join the Wyckoff Farm for a community celebration featuring storytelling and crafts for all ages.

Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave., Crown Heights

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

This vibrant celebration of Black food and culture will feature 40+ food vendors and artisans. From sizzling barbecue and crispy catfish, to red velvet cake and homemade ice cream (plus abundant vegan options), the festival is steeped in tradition.

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights

Saturday, June 15, 12 – 8 pm

All Ages

Included with admission: $14-$20; free for ages 19 and younger; $25 Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Come out for a day of fun, including line dancing to sets by local DJs, photo activations, art-making, and Juneteenth eats. Plus, enjoy special after-hours access to Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

The Plaza at 300 Ashland, 85 Flatbush Ave., Park Slope

Saturday, June 15, 2 – 8 pm

Ages 3 and up

Free

This year’s theme for “We Outside…” will center around the concept of “Individual Expression” and spotlights the spirit of Black creativity through an expanded programming to feature a series of live performances and experiences throughout the day.

Lower Highland Playground, Jamaica Ave. and Elton St., East New York

Wednesday, June 19, 3 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Blue Bus and enjoy recycled arts & crafts, reading circle, and pick-up games for all.

Queens

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing

Saturday, June 15, 1 – 4 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate at the Juneteenth Reopening Celebration and the newly designed Lewis Latimer House Museum. Explore the brand new permanent exhibition honoring Black inventor, artist, and writer Lewis Latimer. Participate in hands-on sculpture, collage, painting, and ceramics workshops. Join an African drum and dance circle with FANIKE! African Drum and Dance Troupe and don’t miss a special appearance by Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Karyn Parsons, who will be reading from her children’s book series about famous figures in Black history. Reserve your free tickets now and be part of this joyous celebration of freedom.

Field House in Archie Spigner Park, 169 St., Merrick Blvd., Marne Pl. bet. Linden Blvd., Sayres Ave., and 111 Rd., St. Albans

Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Learn about the history of the historic neighborhood of St. Albans, Queens, and the role that African Americans had in shaping New York City’s history.

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

Wednesday, June 19, 12 – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

Experience a day of celebration and reflection to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, including the last freed in Galveston, TX. Enjoy live music, dance performances, food vendors, and more. Connect with the community and learn about the rich history of Juneteenth.

The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria

Wednesday, June 19, 12 pm

All Ages

Free except for the Museum tour, Media Game Lab activities, and film screenings, which are included with Museum admission of $10-$22

In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday and Black Music Appreciation Month, the Museum of the Moving Image is featuring an array of activities and screenings. Starting at noon, DJ Planet Mo will be spinning Afrobeats.

Staten Island

Tappen Park, Bay St, Stapleton

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 6 pm

Free

All Ages

Celebrate Juneteenth with a flag-raising ceremony, health pavilion, historic reenactment, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Great Kills

Sunday, June 16, 11 am – 4 pm

All Ages

$15; $10 members; free for children 5 and younger

Visit Historic Richmond Town to honor Juneteenth, featuring a day of special programs, including demonstrations of hearth cooking, discussions of social history, and historical reenactment. Learn about the history and origins of this holiday celebrating the end of American chattel slavery.

Fairview Park, Englewood Ave., W. Shore Expwy., Veterans Rd. W. , Rossville

Wednesday, June 19, 11 – 11:30 am

All Ages

Free

In honor of Juneteenth, the Urban Park Rangers will highlight historic African Americans who have contributed to fields of environmental science and conservation.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Ter., Silver Lake

Saturday, June 22, 12 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Commemorate Juneteenth with friends and family to enjoy live performances, delicious food, merchandise vendors, and interactive activities for all ages.

Long Island

Morgan Memorial Park, Germaine St., Glen Cove

Saturday, June 15, 12 pm – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate African American Heritage through music, food, vendors, and other fun activities.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Wednesday, June 19, 11 – 11:30 am & 12 – 12:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Included with admission: $17

Gain a better understanding of this federal holiday and make a festive confetti popper to celebrate.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Wednesday, June 19, 12 pm & 2 pm

All Ages

$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; museum members $5

Did you know that whaling was America’s first integrated industry? This Juneteenth, celebrate the resistance and resilience of African Americans in the whaling industry. Discover the stories of trailblazing captains, ingenious inventors, and celebrated craftsmen. Enjoy a special scavenger hunt around the special exhibit and construct your own boat model using a variety of wooden materials and a bit of imagination.

Hempstead Lake State Park, 1000 Lake Drive West, West Hempstead

Wednesday, June 19, 2 pm

All Ages

Free

Commemorate the historical significance of Juneteenth at this community event featuring several activations that will incorporate cuisine, the arts, athletics, wealth building, holistic health information and demonstrations, information kiosks, and more, as visitors will be immersed in an amazing cultural experience.

Kennedy Park, 355 Greenwich St., Hempstead

Wednesday, June 19, 5 – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment, cultural expressions, craft fair, food vendors, and fun games.

Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Ave., Copiague

Friday, June 21, 6 – 9 pm

All Ages

Free

Get your lawn chairs and blankets ready to enjoy a cultural experience with the Soulful Freedom Juneteenth Celebration Concert.