Festivals & Holidays

32 Juneteenth Events for Families In and Near NYC

Juneteenth Events for Families In and Near NYC
32 Juneteenth Events for Families In and Near NYC

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure.

Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!

Psst… Check out these Pride Month events for kids and families!

Click on your region to jump to events near you:

Manhattan

4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC: Black To The Future

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building Plaza, 163 W 125th St., Harlem
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 7 pm
All Ages
Free

Get ready for a day filled with celebration, empowerment, and community. Honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future with the theme Black To The Future. This event will feature live performances, giveaways, local vendors, and much more. Pre-register and follow JFFNYC on Instagram and Facebook to be automatically entered into a raffle to receive a free Juneteenth merch package.  Must RSVP & Be Present at the outdoor fest to receive a prize.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Duffy Square, Broadway between 45th & 47th Streets, Midtown
Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth is a free outdoor concert centered around Black artistry and unity that will feature an entirely Black Broadway cast performing Broadway musical numbers.

Juneteenth Celebration

Rockefeller Park, Chambers St. & River Terrace, Battery Park City
Saturday, June 15, 2 – 5 pm
All Ages
Free

Battery Park City’s 8th annual Emancipation Day celebration offers fun, history, art and a performance by Juneteenth LP, whose mission is to share music of the African Diaspora through the lens of Black classically trained musicians. The Federation of Black Cowboys share history and horseback rides (ages 3 and up). Browse in the book tent and art exhibit tent, paint your own Juneteenth flag, and relax on the lawn. Juneteenth dress is welcome! Bring a picnic!

Juneteenth at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Wednesday, June 19, 10 am – 3:45 pm
All Ages
Included with $16.75 admission

Celebrate Juneteenth and learn about this special holiday through interactive art-making projects in celebration of Black liberation, resilience, and joy!

Juneteenth Free Day

ARTECHOUSE, 439 W 15th St., Chelsea
Wednesday, June 19, 10 am – 9 pm
All Ages
Free
Advanced registration is required

To commemorate Juneteenth, and to celebrate the work of Black artists Vince Fraser and Ursula Rucker, ARTECHOUSE will open their space free of charge. The art space will offer activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy on-site, including a special “Sorrel Punch” cocktail – inspired by the tradition of celebrating with red food and drinks on Juneteenth – made with hibiscus and chai from West Africa. 

June­teenth Historic Walking Tour

Governor’s Island, Ferry Terminal, New York Harbor
Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 3 pm
All Ages
Free

Join Gov­er­nors Island Nation­al Mon­u­ment at Cas­tle Williams for a free Ranger-led walk and talk about the cel­e­bra­tion of June­teenth, where vis­i­tors will explore the ori­gins of the hol­i­day and the his­to­ry of African-Amer­i­cans in ser­vice with the U.S. Army after the Amer­i­can Civ­il War.

The East Midtown Partnership Presents Black and Queer: A Juneteenth Concert

Christ Church NYC, 524 Park Ave., Upper East Side
Wednesday, June 19, 7 – 8:30 pm
Ages 8 and older
Free

The 75-minute concert will celebrate the intersectionality of being Black and queer for members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Backed by the formation of the full chorus, NYCGMC’s Black soloists will share what Juneteenth means to them through their own stories, solos and favorite songs during this celebration of liberation.

Harlem Grown’s Juneteenth Celebration

134th St. Farm, 116 W. 134th St., Harlem
Sunday, June 22, 10 am – 3 pm
Ages 3 and up
Free

This celebration will focus on commemorating Juneteenth while educating, empowering, and elevating the Harlem community. Celebrate this important holiday, cook and taste recipes, and highlight black and brown businesses in Harlem.

Bronx

Family Craft: Juneteenth

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Road, Pelham Bay
Monday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm
18 months-5 years 
Free

Join the library for a hands-on project designed for families, in honor of Juneteenth. 

Juneteenth Celebration

Hunts Point Recreation Center, 765 Manida St., Hunt’s Point
Tuesday, June 18, 11 am – 2 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with activities that will include performances, creative art, light refreshments, and more.

Celebrate Juneteenth Story & Craft

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave., Pelham Parkway
Tuesday, June 18, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Ages 3 – 8
Free

Read a book and create something special to commemorate Juneteenth.

MORE Opera’s Juneteenth Jubilee 2024

Bronx Music Hall Amphitheatre, 442 East 162nd St., Crotona Park East
Wednesday, June 19, 2 – 3:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with musical fun for the whole family at a free outdoor concert. The program includes an original dramatic narrative in Spanish and English explaining the importance of Juneteenth for all Americans and exploring its musical and cultural traditions.  

Brooklyn

Marvin’s First Day: A Juneteenth Celebration for Kids

City Point BKLYN, 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 3 – 12
Free

Enjoy a special read-aloud by Malcolm Dill and a captivating spoken word performance by Kayden Hern, known for his poem “In My Mind” recited at Governor Hochul’s inauguration! Juneteenth-inspired activities will include DIY crafts: a Make-Your-Own-Flag station, a bracelet beading bar, Marvin’s First Day coloring sheets, and a cookie decorating station. All with an emphasis on celebrating the holiday and encouraging kids. 

Farmhouse Family Day: Juneteenth

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 3 pm
All Ages
Free

Join the Wyckoff Farm for a community celebration featuring storytelling and crafts for all ages. 

3rd Annual Juneteenth Food Festival

Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave., Crown Heights
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

This vibrant celebration of Black food and culture will feature 40+ food vendors and artisans. From sizzling barbecue and crispy catfish, to red velvet cake and homemade ice cream (plus abundant vegan options), the festival is steeped in tradition. 

Saddles and Soul: A Juneteenth Black Western Celebration

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights
Saturday, June 15, 12 – 8 pm
All Ages
Included with admission: $14-$20; free for ages 19 and younger; $25 Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Come out for a day of fun, including line dancing to sets by local DJs, photo activations, art-making, and Juneteenth eats. Plus, enjoy special after-hours access to Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

We Outside! A Brooklyn Juneteenth, Vol. II

The Plaza at 300 Ashland, 85 Flatbush Ave., Park Slope
Saturday, June 15, 2 – 8 pm
Ages 3 and up
Free

This year’s theme for “We Outside…” will center around the concept of  “Individual Expression” and spotlights the spirit of Black creativity through an expanded programming to feature a series of live performances and experiences throughout the day. 

Juneteenth Celebration

Lower Highland Playground, Jamaica Ave. and Elton St., East New York
Wednesday, June 19, 3 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Blue Bus and enjoy recycled arts & crafts, reading circle, and pick-up games for all.

Queens

Juneteenth Reopening Celebration

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing
Saturday, June 15, 1 – 4 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate at the Juneteenth Reopening Celebration and the newly designed Lewis Latimer House Museum. Explore the brand new permanent exhibition honoring Black inventor, artist, and writer Lewis Latimer. Participate in hands-on sculpture, collage, painting, and ceramics workshops. Join an African drum and dance circle with FANIKE! African Drum and Dance Troupe and don’t miss a special appearance by Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Karyn Parsons, who will be reading from her children’s book series about famous figures in Black history. Reserve your free tickets now and be part of this joyous celebration of freedom.

Juneteenth: Historic St. Albans

Field House in Archie Spigner Park, 169 St., Merrick Blvd., Marne Pl. bet. Linden Blvd., Sayres Ave., and 111 Rd., St. Albans
Wednesday, June 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Learn about the history of the historic neighborhood of St. Albans, Queens, and the role that African Americans had in shaping New York City’s history. 

Juneteenth in Queens

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
Wednesday, June 19, 12 – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

Experience a day of celebration and reflection to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, including the last freed in Galveston, TX. Enjoy live music, dance performances, food vendors, and more. Connect with the community and learn about the rich history of Juneteenth.

Celebrate Juneteenth 2024 Festivities

The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria
Wednesday, June 19, 12 pm
All Ages
Free except for the Museum tour, Media Game Lab activities, and film screenings, which are included with Museum admission of $10-$22

In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday and Black Music Appreciation Month, the Museum of the Moving Image is featuring an array of activities and screenings. Starting at noon, DJ Planet Mo will be spinning Afrobeats. 

Staten Island

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade & Festival

Tappen Park, Bay St, Stapleton
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 6 pm
Free
All Ages

Celebrate Juneteenth with a flag-raising ceremony, health pavilion, historic reenactment, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

Juneteenth Celebration

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Great Kills
Sunday, June 16, 11 am – 4 pm
All Ages
$15; $10 members; free for children 5 and younger 

Visit Historic Richmond Town to honor Juneteenth, featuring a day of special programs, including demonstrations of hearth cooking, discussions of social history, and historical reenactment. Learn about the history and origins of this holiday celebrating the end of American chattel slavery. 

Juneteenth: Black History in Science and Conservation

Fairview Park, Englewood Ave., W. Shore Expwy., Veterans Rd. W. , Rossville
Wednesday, June 19, 11 – 11:30 am
All Ages
Free

In honor of Juneteenth, the Urban Park Rangers will highlight historic African Americans who have contributed to fields of environmental science and conservation.

SI Community Alliance Presents: 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Ter., Silver Lake
Saturday, June 22, 12 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Commemorate Juneteenth with friends and family to enjoy live performances, delicious food, merchandise vendors, and interactive activities for all ages. 

Long Island

One Time for the Culture Juneteenth Celebration

Morgan Memorial Park, Germaine St., Glen Cove
Saturday, June 15, 12 pm – 5 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate African American Heritage through music, food, vendors, and other fun activities. 

AdvoKids: Juneteenth

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Wednesday, June 19, 11 – 11:30 am & 12 – 12:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Included with admission: $17

Gain a better understanding of this federal holiday and make a festive confetti popper to celebrate. 

Sailing To Freedom

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Wednesday, June 19, 12 pm & 2 pm
All Ages
$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; museum members $5

Did you know that whaling was America’s first integrated industry? This Juneteenth,  celebrate the resistance and resilience of African Americans in the whaling industry. Discover the stories of trailblazing captains, ingenious inventors, and celebrated craftsmen. Enjoy a special scavenger hunt around the special exhibit and construct your own boat model using a variety of wooden materials and a bit of imagination.

Joy Fest: A Juneteenth Celebration

Hempstead Lake State Park, 1000 Lake Drive West, West Hempstead
Wednesday, June 19, 2 pm
All Ages
Free

Commemorate the historical significance of Juneteenth at this community event featuring several activations that will incorporate cuisine, the arts, athletics, wealth building, holistic health information and demonstrations, information kiosks, and more, as visitors will be immersed in an amazing cultural experience.

Juneteenth Freedom

Kennedy Park, 355 Greenwich St., Hempstead
Wednesday, June 19, 5 – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

Celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment, cultural expressions, craft fair, food vendors, and fun games.

Summer Stage 2024: Soulful Freedom Juneteenth Celebration Concert

Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Ave., Copiague
Friday, June 21, 6 – 9 pm
All Ages
Free

Get your lawn chairs and blankets ready to enjoy a cultural experience with the Soulful Freedom Juneteenth Celebration Concert.

