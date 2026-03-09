Pi Day in NYC: Cool Family-Friendly Events, STEM Activities, and $3.14 Pie Deals

Pizza pies, actual pies, and anything Pi-related to celebrate 3.14 with a slice of constant, rational fun!

Pi Day may have started as a quirky math holiday, but it has become one of the most enjoyable STEM celebrations for families. And in a city like New York, where museums, libraries, and restaurants constantly find new ways to spark curiosity, Pi Day has grown into a celebration that blends education, creativity, and delicious food.

For kids, the day offers a playful introduction to math concepts through puzzles, experiments, and creative challenges. For parents, it’s an opportunity to turn learning into something memorable—especially when it comes with pizza or pie.

Whether your family decides to explore a math museum, attend a free STEM party, enjoy storytime at a library, or grab a $3.14 slice of pie, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Pi Day in NYC this March 14!

Every year on March 14 (3.14), math lovers, dessert fans, and curious kids come together to celebrate Pi Day, the holiday honoring the mathematical constant π. While the number represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, most families celebrate in a much sweeter way: by enjoying pie, pizza, and playful math activities.

Across New York City, Pi Day has evolved into a fun and surprisingly educational celebration. Museums host hands-on STEM demonstrations; learning centers organize math-themed games, and bakeries and restaurants roll out $3.14 pie slices and pizza specials in honor of the famous number.

Whether your kids love solving puzzles, exploring museums, or simply enjoying dessert, these Pi Day events in NYC offer plenty of ways to celebrate!

Interactive Pi Day Events for Families

558 Broadway

Math and dessert collide in one of the most creative Pi Day celebrations happening in NYC this year! From March 11 through March 16, Mathnasium is teaming up with the Museum of Ice Cream NYC for a limited-time Pi Day takeover that transforms the colorful attraction into a playful math-meets-dessert playground.

Families visiting during the activation can participate in a museum-wide Pi Day Challenge, featuring trivia cards and interactive math prompts hidden throughout the space. The experience also includes a reimagined Pi Magnet Room, where guests build Pi digit sequences, explore Pi’s relationship to circles, and calculate the circumference of a “pie” to determine the perfect scoop of ice cream, and of course, the chance to try a limited-edition dessert called Mathnasium’s Ice Cream à la Pi.

To make things even sweeter, the collaboration includes a national Pi Day sweepstakes, where three winners will receive a $3,140 Mathnasium scholarship and a $314 Museum of Ice Cream gift card.

635 Sixth Avenue

If your family loves puzzles and problem-solving, the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) in the Flatiron District is one of the most exciting places to celebrate Pi Day in NYC! The museum is hosting special Pi-themed programming, exploring how the number appears in everything from geometry and architecture to engineering and astronomy. Kids can experiment with hands-on exhibits, watch live demonstrations, and dive into activities that make abstract math concepts feel surprisingly fun.

Mathnasium learning centers across the city are celebrating Pi Day with free math parties designed for kids. Families can stop by participating locations on March 14 for interactive games, hands-on math challenges, prizes, and even pizza. These events aim to show kids that math can be playful and engaging rather than intimidating.

The best part for parents? The celebrations are free and open to everyone, making them one of the easiest ways to join the Pi Day fun without needing reservations.

Pi Day Library and Bookstore Events in NYC for Kids

New York Public Library : Pi Day Storytime and Math Activities

Several New York Public Library branches celebrate Pi Day with family-friendly programming that blends storytelling with simple math activities. Kids can listen to STEM-themed books about numbers and patterns, followed by creative crafts and games that explore the concept of circles and the famous number π. These events are especially great for younger children who are just beginning to explore math concepts—puzzles, drawing activities, and hands-on demonstrations will help kiddos visualize how math appears in everyday life.

Pi Day Food Deals and Sweet Treats in NYC

$3.14 Pie Slices at Bubby’s

120 Hudson St.

Few things capture the spirit of Pi Day quite like a slice of pie, and Bubby’s, the beloved Tribeca restaurant known for its homemade desserts, is celebrating with a sweet deal. On March 14, guests can enjoy pie slices for just $3.14, with classic flavors like Double Crust Apple, Sour Cherry, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Banoffee.

Families who can’t visit the restaurant can still join the celebration—Bubby’s pies are available for nationwide shipping, making it possible to celebrate Pi Day at home!

Fast-casual favorite Blaze Pizza continues its popular Pi Day tradition by offering a BOGO on 11-inch pizzas for an extra cost of $3.14 at participating locations. The customizable pizzas allow guests to choose from dozens of toppings, making it one of the most popular food promotions each year.

Even convenience stores get in on the Pi Day fun. 7-Eleven offers whole pizzas for $3.14 for rewards members through its mobile app; quesadillas for $3.14, and even cinnamon sugar fried pies for a mere 31.4 cents! With locations throughout NYC, it’s a quick and affordable way to honor Pi Day without breaking the budget.

Burger King Pi Day Dessert Deal

Burger King is celebrating Pi Day by offering customers a Hershey’s Sundae Pie or Cinnamon Apple Pie with a qualifying minimum purchase of $3.14, through its rewards program. While simple, it’s a fun treat to add to your Pi-themed day, and something kiddos will love!

