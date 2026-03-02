If you’ve ever found yourself searching for help with a sick pet in the middle of the night, you know how awful it feels. Now, Westchester families have a 24-hour veterinary emergency hospital close to home when every minute counts.

New 24-hour animal emergency hospital in Mamaroneck

Board-certified veterinary specialists on staff

Advanced diagnostics, including CT and ultrasound

Works closely with your family veterinarian

Convenient location near I-95 and Hutchinson River Parkway

There is a fear that only a parent knows when their kid gets really sick or injured, and you have to take them to the emergency room, and it’s on par with the fright that comes when it’s your beloved dog or cat. While most of us, thankfully, don’t have to worry about an ER for humans being open or close by when we need one, that is a major concern when it comes to our pets.

And for some reason, these emergencies always seem to occur after the vet closes, on holidays, and weekends.

That is exactly why the news of Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center (VSEC) opening its doors today is such a big relief for Westchester residents. It will be Mamaroneck’s only 24-hour animal hospital in the area, and will offer around-the-clock emergency services and advanced specialty care.

Around-the-Clock Care for Westchester Pets

VSEC was founded by Dr. Samuel Dicker, a board-certified specialist in Emergency and Critical Care and graduate of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. He brings more than a decade of experience managing complex and life-threatening cases.

“Our mission is to provide top-notch, compassionate care for pets and their families when they need us most,” said Dr. Dicker. “Every single member of our team has advanced training, and we’re excited to bring that level of expertise to the Westchester community.”

The hospital will offer 24/7 emergency and critical care, along with surgery, diagnostic imaging, and oncology services. Internal medicine is expected to be added soon. For families, that means access to highly trained specialists close to home, without having to leave the county during a crisis. As an added comfort and diagnostic benefit, the hospital works alongside your regular veterinarian, stepping in when advanced testing, surgery, or emergency treatment is needed.

Dr. Dave Hunley, board-certified oncologist and chief of staff, says communication is central to their approach.

“We take the time to communicate,” said Dr. Dave Hunley, board-certified oncologist and chief of staff at VSEC. “We listen, we learn, and we share our experiences to help make the best decisions for our patients and their families. Every situation is unique, and we work as a team to provide the best possible care for each patient.”

Specialty Doctors, Modern Equipment

The VSEC team includes board-certified specialists in surgery, oncology, internal medicine, and critical care, along with experienced emergency physicians. Together, they bring a wide range of expertise and a practical, compassionate approach to caring for pets and supporting the people who love them.

Located in the former Shapiro Auctions building, the hospital is equipped with advanced tools like CT imaging, ultrasound, and endoscopy, along with fully equipped surgical suites. There are comfortable recovery areas for pets and private consultation rooms where families can speak with doctors in a quiet, supportive setting.

The hospital is conveniently located near downtown Mamaroneck, I-95, and the Hutchinson River Parkway, making it easy to reach from across Westchester and the surrounding tri-state area.

There is really nothing that helps ease a pet owner’s mind more than knowing you have 24-hour specialty and emergency care nearby. As a lifelong animal lover, I’ve spent all hours of the day and night with our dogs and cats in emergency vet offices over the years, While watching your dog or cat become very sick or injured can be entirely gut wrenching, having skilled medical professionals taking care of your pet is a huge relief, and I am so thankful for all the doctors and support staff who have so tenderly cared for our pets.

The Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center is located at 566 East Boston Post Road.

