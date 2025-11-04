2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect

The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, during the live broadcast of Christmas at Rockefeller Center. The much-awaited annual event draws huge crowds and is broadcast on NBC’s “Christmas at Rockefeller Center,” airing at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Country music icon Reba McEntire, star of Happy’s Place and The Voice, will host and perform. (Stay tuned for more musical performers to be announced.)

This year’s 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a true native New Yorker, a 75-foot-tall Norway spruce from East Greenbush, New York, and like so many of us, it comes with a story deeply rooted in family and tradition. Donated by the Russ family, who cared for it on their property for more than 60 years, the tree served as the backdrop for generations of family celebrations.

New ‘Meet the Tree’ Tickets

Starting December 4, visitors can get a brand-new view of the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a special Top of the Rock ticket that includes private access to a viewing area right beneath the tree. It’s a great way to skip the crowds, snap some holiday photos, and then head upstairs for the skyline views. The regular tree viewing will still be open to everyone for free, but this new ticketed option gives families a little extra breathing room during peak season.

Before the tree lights up, families can kick things off early at the brand-new “Meet the Tree” event on Saturday, November 8. From 10 am to 3 pm, Rockefeller Plaza turns into a mini winter workshop in partnership with FAO Schwarz and Peanuts, complete with coloring stations, Build-A-Bear’s Make-Your-Own Snoopy, letters to Santa, and a chance to meet Snoopy in person. It’s free to attend (just sign up ahead of time), and kids with a Top of the Rock ticket get to skip the line for the workshop.

Tree Illumination Schedule:

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will shine daily from 5 am to midnight.

On Christmas Eve, it will remain lit for 24 hours.

On New Year’s Eve, the tree will be illuminated from 5 am to 9 pm.

The tree will be on display until mid-January.

Quick Facts About the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Height: 75 feet

Weight: Approximately 11 tons

Age: About 60 years

Origin: East Greenbush, New York

Lights: Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire

Over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire Star: A three-dimensional Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, weighing about 900 pounds and featuring 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals

Important Dates

Tree Arrival in NYC: November 8, 2025

Tree Lighting Ceremony: December 3, 2025

December 3, 2025 Tree Removal: Mid-January 2026

Visiting Hours

Daily Lighting: 5 am-midnight

Christmas Eve: Lit for 24 hours

New Year's Eve: Lit from 5 am – 9 pm

Display Duration: Until mid-January

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.