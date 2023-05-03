20 Amazing Places to Get Brunch on Mother’s Day This Year

Whether you are a mom or celebrating one in your life, a delicious brunch is always a good idea on Mother’s Day! If you’re in the mood for eggs and bacon or fish and pasta, brunch is the perfect meal to give everyone what they want.

Between managing the kids at home and keeping everything in balance — it’s time for moms to have a special day. You can enjoy your Mother’s Day brunch at one of these incredible locations found around NYC, or we also included options to order in so you can celebrate anywhere.

Psst… Check out these 12 Family-Friendly Hotels and Staycation Spots In and Around NYC!

Take an elegant Mother’s Day cruise on the Hudson and East Rivers. You’ll enjoy fine dining, a selection of wine and cocktails and live entertainment. Mothers and families everywhere are sure to have the experience of a lifetime.

120 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

Bubby’s is a classic American brunch experience that will make all your family’s mouths water. Whether you’re looking for a variety of pancakes and other breakfast staples or sandwiches and burgers for your midday meal, Bubby’s has great options you’ll enjoy.

It’s a beautiful location, and with the delicious food, its the perfect place to get brunch on Mother’s Day.

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

The Butcher’s Daughter is a plant based restaurant with delicious healthy options for your brunch on Mother’s Day. They chop up vegetables like meat to create incredible vegetarian dishes and juices for you to enjoy.

Between an acai bowl, salad, and other delicious health options, you’ll be able to find a spectacular brunch here that’s different from the typical experience.

Locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Café Mogador is a great place to have brunch on Mother’s Day with its Moroccan-inspired menu. The delicious food will make everyone happy and give your family a different brunch experience from the typical American style cuisine.

This unique brunch restaurant will give you a meal that you can’t find at most other places in the city.

43 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003

Craft is a stunning brunch location full of fun lighting and comfortable seating. They are offering a prix fixe brunch on Mother’s Day with tons of tasty dishes you can pick from.

The brunch will be $115 per person, making it a special event for mom to enjoy. You can also choose to pick your own dishes from their larger brunch menu.

2454 Broadway at 91st St., New York, NY 10024

Dagon is an Israeli-style restaurant serving an appetizing brunch on Mother’s Day that everyone can enjoy.

Everything on their menu is a unique take on the classics, and will give your party a different experience from the typical American style brunch. If you want a meal that will stimulate your tastebuds, then this is definitely a place to try.

18 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222

If you’re looking for a lighter meal during your brunch on Mother’s Day, Five Leaves is a great option you can visit.

Their menu offers mouthwatering options at affordable prices to make for a nice holiday outing. It’s a fun brunch experience that is light and tasty. You will find an incredible meal here to make the whole day even more special.

Several Locations in Manhattan

Hole in the Wall is another excellent place to get brunch on Mother’s Day with its varied menu full of delicious options. Each location has a slightly different menu, but each choice is full of appetizing dishes and drinks to make for an amazing brunch experience.

324 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012

Head to this beloved dining destination in Manhattan for Asian-inspired cuisine in a chic atmosphere. KYU’s team will also be giving all mothers dining in a sugary, take-home surprise to make the celebration that much sweeter.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, KYU will be rolling out new brunch dishes like the Ssamjang Chicken Sandwich, a Smoked French Dip and the Duck Scramble.

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Le Crocodile is a French restaurant perfect for your brunch on Mother’s Day if you’re looking for a more upscale feel.

This nice eatery will make for a special holiday surprise, and give mom a high class meal she can enjoy. The spectacular food and lovely environment will keep your entire party happy and enjoying the celebration all day long.

111 N 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Located in the William Vale hotel in Brooklyn, Leuca is celebrating Mother’s Day with a brunch featuring Southern Italian fare. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas, specialty brunch cocktails and special Mother’s Day offerings like Saffron Pappardelle with Lobster and Steak Tartare with Calabrian Chili Aioli.

41 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

Mark’s Off Madison is a great brunch spot you can enjoy this Mother’s Day with a varied menu that everyone in your party will enjoy. They are known especially for their incredible bagels that can be turned into stunning sandwiches you’ll never forget.

If that’s not something your party is into, you can also get classic egg dishes, salads or pizzas that everyone will dig into.

Locations in Astoria and Midtown

For this Mother’s Day, go out to brunch at a place that honors mom right in the name. Mom’s Kitchen and Bar has a retro diner feel that is reflected in its menu options as well.

It’s the perfect place to check out if your looking for a more casual experience during your brunch this year. It makes for a great family dining experience that your whole family can enjoy.

Courtesy of the Osprey

60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Osprey is a stunning restaurant located in the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge that serves a delicious brunch menu. It’s full of open windows and lantern light fixtures to create an open atmosphere and beautiful dining room.

The food is mainly upscale meats and vegetables with some breakfast options, and they also have a large drink menu to make your Sunday brunch more fun for the adult company.

128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

If you’re looking for a Mexican style brunch on Mother’s Day, you can head out to Oxomoco for a delicious experience. Their range of tacos will all make your family want to come back for more after your meal is over.

The beautiful location and lovely food will make mom so happy on the day celebrating the amazing work she does the rest of the year.

119 W 56th Street, New York, NY 10019

Thompson Central Park and Parker’s invites families to celebrate the leading ladies in their lives this Mother’s Day with classic American fare and live jazz music. Parker’s is an ode to New York City music history and is the perfect spring brunch destination.

Mother’s Day brunch at Parker’s is available from 6:30 am to 2 pm and starts at $48 per person.

134 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002

Pig and Butter is a classic American style restaurant that will give you exactly what you expect from brunch on Mother’s Day. It has delicious staples like fried chicken and waffles and various omelets that will make everyone feel like they’re having a home cooked meal.

It’s a casual vibe that you can enjoy as a family, and the food will make your Mother’s Day special.

2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Located above The Museum of Arts and Design, Robert is a modern style restaurant that overlooks this beautiful part of the city. The fun colors and sleek style will make for a fun outing everyone can enjoy.

They allow you to chose from a Mother’s Day prix fixe menu (starting at $105 per person) or pick your own dishes from their tasty options. Their incredible dishes will make for a spectacular brunch on Mother’s Day that everyone will love and want to visit again.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, NY 11694

Spend Mother’s Day at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa in Queens! Enjoy brunch in the Harbor Room, which includes options for everyone, like a seafood bar, sweets table, brunch staples and more.

348 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Sunday in Brooklyn is a neighborhood style restaurant serving American classics for brunch. Their large menu includes salads and sandwiches in addition to brunch classics like omelets and pancakes to give everyone something they’ll enjoy.

Its small neighborhood feel will make your entire party feel right at home as you celebrate Mother’s Day.