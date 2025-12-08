19 Holiday Toys Ages 0-8+ to Gift

The world of toys can be overwhelming; there is A LOT, which is why we like to curate our picks and get advice from the experts at the Toy Insider. Through their help and us being moms on this team and having ample experience with toy gifting, we whittled down 19 unique toys to gift your kids this holiday season. Happy Shopping!

Check them out!

1. Fisher-Price Rocket Pals Ball Pitt The kids can launch into space right in their bedroom or playroom in this versatile inflatable rocket-ship ball pit. There are 15 included play balls to practice gross motor skills and engage in sensory play. Ages: 2+, $30, Walmart.com.

2. Lamaze Peek-a-Moo Friendly Barn It’s all about the squish for babies, and that is what this plushy barn offers. There is a roof that has a crinkled flap, as well as satin-to-the-touch ribbons, and a soft cow plush that has what babies adore. The mother hen can be found at the side of the barn. Ages: 6 Mos +, $14, Amazon.com.

3. Wonderclimber Wooden Climber Dr. Emmi Pikler believed that babies flourished when given the freedom to explore. This wooden Pikler Triangle playset invites rich sensory and active play, giving kids a chance to feel different textures as they climb, balance, and explore. Age: 18 Mo +, $90, Target.com.

4. Loveevery The Play Kits Every kit blends expert guidance with age-perfect play, giving you curated toys, helpful resources, and steady support through the app, social media, and weekly emails. Age: 0 +, $80-120, Lovevery.com.

Ages 3-4

5. Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Ultimate Action Chomp T. Rex Go back, or actually, in the cinema world, in the future with this T. Rex. With this toy, your kid will be in control and can play out all their dinosaur adventures. Age: 3+, $107.99, walmart.com.

6. Cutie Cubes These stackable, cube-shaped plushies come in multiple styles and won’t break the bank. Choose from four sizes ranging from 4 to 10 inches. Age: 3+, $3.99-12.99, Yooniquetoys.com.

7. 48-Piece Glitter Castle Pack The beauty of magnetic tiles is by using imagination, kids learn about shapes, building, and how repetitive play offers adventure, no electronic tablets necessary! Age: 3+, $56, Connetix.com.

8. Harmony All-In-One Activity Table Parents and kids (!) love a good activity table, and this well-designed one does triple duty for play. Your little one can switch between a train table top, an art surface, or go old-school style with the flat play side. And oh, there is also room for storage! Age: 3+, $179, Kohls.com.

9. Crayola Art-To-Go Table Easel Magnetic Set Play at home or travel with this double-sided easel that includes a magnetic dry-erase board, a chalkboard, and a storage nook for supplies. The crayon tube stores the magnetic letters and numbers. Age: 3+, $33, Grow-n-up.com.

10. Flip & Fry Grill Play Set Kids can “cook” safely with this fun playset, which includes a grill, a griddle, and a fryer with water-based, color-changing food. Of course, there is a spatula, a fryer basket, and condiments, all for serving up some sumptuous play meals. Age: 3+, $27.99, walmart.com.

Ages 5-7

11. Minecraft Builders & Biomes Junior Play with friends and family with this no-app-required Minecraft board game. Staying on theme, you can build a farm using a pickaxe and a shovel, gather those books, and, of course, like the game, construct stables for the animals. Age: 5+, $25, Amazon.com.

12. Evergreen Cabin If your child is past the dollhouse stage or is an architect in the making, they will love this kit’s features, which let them use pieces together to craft an A-frame cabin, complete with luch trees and a cool roof. Age: 7+, $54.00, Maisonette.com.

13. Bluey Mini Music Player Time to dance to the beat, or not with this mini music player. There are four built-in tracks. The player also lights up and pulses with the beats your child plays. Age: 3+, $15, Target.com.

14. Remote Control Climbing Bottle Fly Your kid will spend hours remotely controlling this Bottle Fly. Up the walls or the ceiling, or switch to Auto Mode and let it move about on its own, like flies tend to do! Age: 5+, $19.99, Target.com.

15. National Geographic Ant Habitat Ants get a bad rap, and this Ant Habitat can be your kids’ cool animal kingdom where they can enjoy watching live ants (you will have to add those) and learn how they do their thing. Age: 6+, $19.99, Amazon.com.

Ages 8 plus

16. Easy Bake Ultimate Oven Parents who once owned this oven may feel a sense of nostalgia this holiday. This version still has many of the fun elements and has been upgraded with features such as a modern-retro design, a light-up rainbow confetti pattern, and a built-in timer. Age: 8 +, $49.97, Walmart.com.

17. Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution Elite Trainer Box For the deserving kid who loves Pokémon, 24/7 #iykyk, the Mega Evolution Pokémon, along with Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir, can be found in this Trainer Box! Age: 6, $78, walmart.com.

18. Emotional Support Dino Nuggies This age group can be challenging; kids face social dynamics and heavy homework loads. A small reminder, like a basket of soft, mini dinosaur nuggets, can never hurt; they’re so cute! Add to a backpack, place next to the bed for a comforting squeeze. Age: 0+, $17, Target.com.

19. Stapelstein Inside Set

The perfect gift for ages 1 to 99. We love this gift as it gives kids the opportunity to explore through imagination and sensory play. Play indoors by crafting cool forts; take them outside to play with the snow and water. The Stapelstein elements are made to be tossed and played with and are non-toxic (but still, dont eat them.) $159, Stapelstein.com.