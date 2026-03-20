We are all relieved that spring is (finally!) here, and thankfully, Westchester is filled with so much to do. Our spring bucket list includes the best things to do in Westchester: going on a bike ride, visiting the botanical gardens, fishing, spending time at the beach, and enjoying ice cream. These activities will help families make the most of the warm weather, blooming landscapes, and spring seasonal events.

As the days grow longer and the weather warms in Westchester, NY, the county offers diverse ideas to make the most of the spring season through activities like hiking, bird-watching, biking, attending local concerts, visiting museums, and discovering the best spots for a sweet spring treat. The area offers something for everyone. Below, we’ve rounded up the 17 Westchester Spring Bucket List to help you make the most of the season. Happy exploring!

17 Family-Friendly Things to Do This Season

Take a Trip to the Botanical Gardens

For a mini road trip, you and your family can enjoy a gorgeous day at the New York Botanical Gardens. Casually stroll and enjoy stunning cherry blossoms, daffodils, peonies, magnolias, and other spring blooms. Make a day of it with a long walk throughout the space, including a visit to the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden for self-guided discovery and fun.

Go on a Hike

One of our favorite ways to enjoy spring is by soaking in nature with our family. Westchester County has many beautiful hikes of varying levels. Some favorites include the 190-acre Cranberry Lake Preserve; the spectacular hiking and views at Croton Gorge Park; the gentle-to-challenging paths at Teatown; 45 miles of scenic trails at Rockefeller State Park; hiking and animal interactions at Muscoot Farm; and interactive hikes and cool nature-themed events at Greenburgh Nature Center.

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Go Bird Watching

Westchester is home to an incredible and diverse range of birdlife, making bird-watching a fun and rewarding activity for families and nature lovers. Visitors can observe birds in their natural habitats, including forests, estuaries, freshwater and saltwater marshes, lakes, rivers, and along the coast. Popular bird-watching spots include the 508-acre Croton Point Park, Edith G. Read Natural Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Marshlands Conservancy.

Take a Bike Ride

Riding bikes is one of the most enjoyable activities in Westchester, and it’s an excellent way for families to explore the area. Dust off your bicycles and take a ride along one of the many scenic pathways, including Tarrytown Lakes Park, the relatively flat North County and Putnam Trailway in northern Westchester and Putnam, the Bronx River Pathway, the South County Trailway, or the Briarcliff-Peekskill Trailway.

Visit Untermyer Gardens

While this glorious garden is open year-round, there is something special about visiting this historic public park in the spring. Whether your family enjoys a public tour or you prefer a solo stroll of the grounds, you’ll be amazed by the rich horticulture, architecture, and multicultural design that overlooks the Hudson River. It is, without a doub,t among the greatest activities to include on your list of things to do this weekend in Westchester, New York.

Go to the Beach

Opening day for most beaches in Westchester is Memorial Day weekend. While it might still be cold, going to the beach is still a fun way to spend the day, where you can have a picnic, play sports, and finally make sand castles again. Glen Island Beach, Playland Beach, and Croton Point Beach Park.

See a Show at Caramoor

Experiencing a performance at Caramoor is truly unforgettable. Situated on 80 acres of beautiful grounds with Italianate architecture and stunning gardens, Caramoor is a popular cultural arts destination. It offers a wide range of musical performances and educational programs, making it perfect for family fun or a date night.

Enjoy Ice Cream

There are many places in Westchester to enjoy a scoop (or two!) of ice cream. Some favorites include Ice Cream Social in White Plains, Bona Bona Ice Cream in Port Chester, Village Creamery & Sweetshop in Valhalla, and Penny Lick Ice Cream in Hastings-On-Hudson, to name a few delicious options.

Visit Kykuit, the Rockefeller Estate

Take your kids on a tour of this 40-room home and sprawling property—once home to John D. Rockefeller. The incredible gardens boast views of the Hudson River and should not be missed. Tours are advised for kids ages 10 and up and cost $25 to $75 per person.

Attend Lyndhurst in Bloom 2026

Soak in the beauty of the historic Lyndhurst Mansion as it transforms with botanical displays. Held on April 18th and April 19th, see how floral designers transform the mansion’s interior as you and your kids explore the space at your own pace. Additionally, there will be free activities and workshops for the family. Finally, there will be a botanical market, special lectures, and landscape tours. Tickets are $35 per adult, $29 for kids ages 6-18, and free for children under 5.

Attend the Peekskill Rotary’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Celebrate the beginning of spring in Westchester at the Rotary Club of Peekskill’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival . Enjoy various kids’ spring activities, flowerpot painting, arts and crafts, face painting, a bouncy castle, craft vendors, food trucks, and a book drive. Admission and parking are free, with easy access from the Peekskill train station .

Attend the Opening Day Celebration at the Hammond Museum & Japanese Stroll Garden

Experience the beauty of the Hammond Museum and the tranquil Japanese Stroll Garden with your kids when they reopen on April 11th. Among the many things to do in Westchester County, this is an interesting and creative choice. Enjoy the garden’s natural beauty and on-site exhibits featuring local artists.

Visit Lasdon Park

Enjoy a host of spring activities at the gorgeous Lasdon Park. Highlights include the Spring Discovery Walk, a walking tour of flowering shrubs, gardening activities, and more.

Attend the Green Ossining Earth Day Festival

Celebrate the Earth at one of the biggest Earth Day festivals in the county at the Ossining Waterfront. On April 26th, this zero-waste festival includes a youth-led climate march.

Take a Tour of the Armour-Stiner Octagon House

From April to June, families can tour the historic Armour-Stiner Octagon House, once owned by tea importer Joseph Stiner. The house offers a greenhouse, a garden, and access to 3.3 acres of restored landscape. Plus, learn more about its whimsical architecture.

Visit the Farms on the Westchester Farm Trail

Did you know that there are state-designated routes connecting 13 farms in Westchester? Plan to visit one or all of these farms this spring. Some farms include Muscoot Farm, Fable: From Farm to Table, Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, The Meadows Farm, Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm, and more. So, don’t forget to add this activity to your list of activities to do in Westchester County, NY.

Go Fishing

Spend a lazy spring day with your kids at one of the fishing spots in Westchester. Check out the Bronx River Reservation, George’s Island Park, Kensico Dam Plaza, Wampus Pond, and Ward Pound Ridge Reservation.