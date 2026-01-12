Close to 15,000 NYC Nurses on Strike: What You Need to Know and Where to Go

This is the largest nurses’ strike in NYC history.

​​At a Glance:

Close to 15,000 NYC nurses are on strike, the largest in city history, during peak flu season.

What hospitals are affected: Mount Sinai, Montefiore, NewYork-Presbyterian (all remain open for emergency care).

A state of emergency is in effect; city and emergency services are coordinating care.

Learn what to do if you need an ER

A nurses’ strike in New York City is not something that any parent wants to hear, in the middle of flu season. Any parent who has ever had a hospital stay knows that nurses are the backbone of hospitals, and without them, we would all be lost. They all deserve decent pay for the amazing job they do, a livable schedule, and to be safe at work, no more evident than by the recent shooting at the NY-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.

As of today, there are an estimated 15,000 New York City nurses on strike. It is the largest nurses’ strike in NYC history. The nurses’ union says they are demanding better pay, adequate staffing levels, and safe working conditions.

Hospitals say they will stay open and have called in replacement staff. Of course, as parents, we are likely wondering where to go if we need an ER or a hospital stay.

Hospitals Affected By the Nurses’ Strike

The strike impacts several major hospital systems that many families rely on, including:

Mount Sinai

Montefiore

NewYork-Presbyterian

These hospitals affected are still open for emergency care.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency, citing concerns that a prolonged strike could jeopardize patient safety. Meanwhile, Mayor Zohran Mamdani says emergency systems across the city, including the FDNY, NYC Emergency Management, the Health Department, and public hospitals, are coordinating closely and preparing for all scenarios.

What Parents Should Do Before You Need Care

With kids and adults sick all over, your first line of defense is to call your pediatrician at the first sign of illness, or even before, if your child has been exposed to someone who is sick.

Call Your Pediatrician

Ask when they open for sick visits and how soon an appointment is available, whether they have extended hours, and if they recommend specific urgent care centers during the nurses’ strike.

Many pediatric offices can handle flu, RSV, strep infections, ear infections, and asthma flare-ups. When identified and treated early, these conditions can often be avoided, reducing the need for an emergency visit.

Find Your Closest Urgent Care Center

When you can’t get a pediatrician appointment, urgent care is a good alternative for non-life-threatening issues. Look for centers that accept your insurance, treat children, and offer X-rays and rapid testing.

Refill Prescriptions Early

If your child has asthma, severe allergies, diabetes, or another chronic condition, make sure to refill them before you need them. This is always a good idea for chronic diseases.

When Should You Still Go to the ER?

Even during a strike, emergency rooms are absolutely the right choice for anything life-threatening. Hospitals say they have called in replacement staff to handle patients. Go immediately if your child has:

Trouble breathing

Blue or gray lips

Severe dehydration

A high fever in an infant

A head injury with vomiting or confusion

Severe allergic reactions

Uncontrolled bleeding

Expect Longer Waits and Bring Supplies

If you do need an ER visit, plan for longer waits. Pack snacks and water, phone chargers, comfort items for kids, extra diapers or medications, and even blankets. Make sure you and your kids are dressed in comfy clothes you can all doze off in.

Some Hospitals Are Not on Strike

All three Northwell hospitals on Long Island have reached agreements and are not participating in the strike. If you live near the city borders or already use Northwell facilities, this may be a less stressful option for non-emergency care, though travel time matters in urgent situations.

