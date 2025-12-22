15 Family-Friendly Christmas Movies to Stream This Year

One of the favorite things about Christmas is settling down to watch Christmas movies, free from work and school obligations. It’s one of the best ways to just relax during the holiday frenzy.

Still, with so many streaming services, it can be difficult to figure out what to watch, purely from decision overload.

That’s why we narrowed down the list for you. So stop browsing Netflix or Hulu, and use our guide to help you choose the perfect holiday movie to watch with your family.

Read on for 15 family-friendly holiday movies for all ages!

Rated G, up to age 6

This 1964 stop-motion movie literally never gets old. Little ones will watch Rudolph, the reindeer, different from the rest, become Santa’s favorite!

Based on the beloved children’s book, this movie follows a young boy on his journey to the North Pole. He learns that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Your kids will love singing along to this heartfelt movie. The muppets are always fun to watch, but especially during the holidays!

Winnie the Pooh and crew take on the holiday season. This Christmas animated musical film by Walt Disney is perfect for little ones looking to make New Year’s resolutions.

Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters put on an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”. Sing along and join Mickey for the tale of Scrooge, the ghost, and how Christmas becomes merrier and brighter.

Rated PG, age 6 to 12

Fans loved this rendition of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Will The Grinch steal Christmas, or will a certain girl from Whoville change his mind?

A holiday classic with sing-along songs, kids of all ages love the story of Jack Skellington, the kind of “Halloween Town”.

Another Christmas classic, Charlie Brown warms the hearts of kids and adults alike every year. This is a very short film at only 30 minutes, so it’s a quick watch.

If you’re looking for a holiday movie that will make your whole family laugh, Elf is for you. Watch as Will Ferrell, one of Santa’s Elves, takes on NYC in search of his real father.

Large family. Vacation plans. What could go wrong? Well, when an 8-year-old boy is mistakenly left at home by himself during the holidays, trouble approaches.

Rated PG-13, ages 13 and up

This classic rom-com brings viewers to London, where girl meets boy during the holiday season. It’s funny, full of drama, and an overall feel-good movie.

Starring Emma Roberts, this movie is all about the pressure families put on kids to have dates, especially during the holidays. So why not just bring a pretend plus-one to the holiday parties?

Clark Griswold wants to have the perfect family Christmas, but things don’t quite go as planned. Warning: this is a laugh-aloud movie!

If you haven’t seen this popular 2019 rom-com yet, it’s time! A snowstorm brings together a group of unlikely high school students and soon they find their lives colliding and changing.

Starring Nina Dobrev, Love Hard is about a girl who’s looking for a date on dating apps during the holiday season. When she learns she’s been catfished, she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.

