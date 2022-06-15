15 Best Family-Friendly Outdoor Concerts in NYC

Outdoor concerts are a great way to spend hot summer days and nights with your family. Lay out a blanket and enjoy fun and entertaining concerts throughout New York City this summer! Performances are being held in all sorts of venues, artists and groups playing anything from relaxing jazz to amped rock-and-roll.With a number of engaging and harmonious artists, your calendar is sure to be filled with musical adventures all summer long!

BRIC: Celebrate Brooklyn

Runs through August 6th

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Celebrate Brooklyn this summer at this free summer-long concert series. BRIC has been putting together this summer experience for over 40-years, presenting global music icons, legendary musicians, dance troupes, and more. Artists like singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers, and other artists from around the world will be making their way to Brooklyn for this summer event! Keep in mind that this is a bigger event, and would probably be better suited for older kids.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Dates vary from June through September

Bryant Park, Manhattan

Bring your blanket, snacks, and get ready to enjoy live performances with your family at Bryant Park this summer. Featuring a range of performing groups such as music, dance, theatre, and even opera, these are some performances you won’t want to miss. Stop by and watch performances from the NYC Opera, Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, and more! Nearby vendors will be present near the lawn, so grab a bite and enjoy the show.

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival NYC

August 26th- 28th

Locations Vary

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival is occurring yet again for its 30th year! This three-day event celebrates the late saxophonist in live performances held right around where Parker once lived. Performances will take place in areas including Harlem’s historic Marcus Garvey park and Tompkin’s Square in the East Village. Indulge in an event filled with soothing jazz and powerful performers.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Seneca Village

Sunday, June 19th (10:00am-2:00pm)

85th Street and Central Park West in Central Park

Head over to Seneca Village for a Juneteenth celebration of Black culture. The celebration will include performances by artists. These performances will depict the accomplishments of Black culture, the history, and the significance of Juneteenth. There will be art activities, storytelling, and more!

Jack & Friends Family Music Playground Series

Thursdays, June 2-30 (10:00am- 11:30am)

Washington Park in J.J Byrne Playground, Brooklyn

For a span of five weeks, Jack & Friends will be performing in Washington Park! This talented group of musical guests will include instruments like the violin, guitar, trombone, and upright bass. This is a great opportunity to expose your family to the wonders of musical sound and capability!

Jazz by the Water

Saturdays, July 23rd – August 13th (1:00pm – 6:00pm)

Colonels Row Green, Governors Island

Jazz music has been around for many years, so what better way to enjoy its soothing sounds than beside the water! Experience the wonders of the waterside breeze and sounds of relaxing jazz with your family this summer on Governor’s Island. On three different afternoons this summer, jazz musicians such as Joe Chambers, Tommy Morimoto, and more will be performing. This summer series is a must-do.

Locomotive Lawn Live

June 14th-August 29th (10:30am – 11:15am)

Locomotive Lawn in Riverside Park

Locomotive Lawn Live is a great interactive experience for kids this summer! Moosiki Kids will be performing and incorporating activities that foster the love of reading through musical storytelling. Not only will your little ones be dazzled by these engaging stories, but groove to their danceable original music. The whole thing will be one big locomotive!

New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Park

Thursday, June 16th (8:00 pm)

Cunningham Park, Queens

The New York Philharmonic Concerts have returned and are back better than ever! Bring your family and watch as this ensemble transforms your local park into a musical wonderland. Pack a picnic for you and your family to enjoy classical music under the stars and a firework show!

Retumba

Saturday, June 18th (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

St. Mary’s Park, Bronx

Retumba is a multi-ethnic, all-female Afro-Caribbean dance and percussion ensemble performing this summer in St. Mary’s Park! This group of fantastic dancers has been dancing in the United States for almost 30 years sharing traditional Caribbean culture through their performances.

Sounds at Sunset

Thursday, June 16th (6:00pm)

Pier 3 Greenway Terrace, Brooklyn

The sounds of summer are here, so bring your family to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a collection of four different musical ensembles. Enjoy the sound of folk, jazz, classical, and experimental music. The Sounds of Sunset lineup is filled with NYC’s finest musical talents who are eager to share their vision of music.

Summer Concerts at The Wells Fargo Stage

Multiple dates

Hudson Yards Public Square & Gardens, Manhattan

Head over to the Public Square & Gardens on Wednesday nights for free live concerts! Programmed by the Bowery Presents, get ready for a thrilling line-up of artists who will be in NYC this summer! Pack your blanket and snacks and enjoy the show(s)!

Sunset on the Hudson

Friday Nights (June – August)

Pier 45 at Hudson River Park

Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014

Fill up all your summer weekends with spectacular live music brought to you alongside the Hudson River! NYC’s very own Sunset on the Hudson will be hosting performances throughout this summer including a diverse range of musical guests who play anything from brass to choral. Admission is free for the public, so bring a blanket and some snacks and be ready to join the fun in the park every Friday night!

SummerStage

June through September 26th

Multiple Park Locations

Enjoy the sounds of musical ensembles this summer at SummerStage. Get ready to travel the world and transport to countries like Canada, Brazil, and France, while seated in your neighborhood park. SummerStage has compiled some of the most inspiring performing artists (both local and international) to create an engaging lineup all summer. With over 13 locations and many genres, there is sure to be an event for everyone!

Summer on the Hudson: Play Dates!

July 9th and August 13th

125th Street and Marginal Street in West Harlem Piers

What better way to enjoy summer afternoons than to hang out with friends and family at an outdoor party! Playdates on the Hudson River run throughout the summer and feature children’s entertainment, arts and crafts, and more. From performances fromWonderSpark Puppets and Sammie and Tudie, expect great entertainment for the little ones. Each show begins at 2 pm so there will be plenty of time to finish off the evening with a yummy dinner nearby!

Taikoza

Tuesday, July 5th (1:00pm – 2:00pm)

Alley Pond Park, Queens

Come on down to Alley Pond Park to watch the thunderous rhythm of Taikoza. Using traditional drums called Taiko which draw from Japan’s rich traditional music, this group transforms powerful rhythm into room-thumping energy. This sensory experience is a great exploration of culture and rhythm for children!