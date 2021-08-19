10 Best Lunch Boxes and Bags for Back-to-School!

10 Lunch Boxes and Bags for Back-to-School!

In just a few short weeks you will be sending your kids off to start a new school year and the next thing you need to check off of their list: lunch boxes and bags! Since the start of the pandemic, kids have gotten into the habit of having homemade lunches and snacks while doing remote learning. Now that school will be in-person, many kids are going to want to continue to have homemade lunches, which means you need to look into a good lunch box. Luckily, there are lunch boxes and bags that are perfect for NYC kids!

Keep your eating surfaces clean by using a Flatbox! When it is time for lunch, these lunch bags open up to become a placemat surface for your food. Flatbox’s are triple insulated to make sure that all of your food is stored at the right temperature. The lunch bag is also machine washable and is easy to store, making it the perfect bag for your kids to bring to school! $16.99.

With Pack it, you don’t have to worry about wasting space with a bulky ice pack. These bags are made with non-toxic freezable gel built into the walls of the bag, so all you have to do is pop it in the freezer at night and the bag will be frozen in time to send your kids off in the morning! This lunch box keeps food cooler longer, so you never have to worry about your food spoiling. Pack it’s also fold up for easy storage. $21.50.

With a variety of colors and patterns to choose from, L.L Bean lunch boxes are a popular choice for your kids. The lunch box’s have a lot of room inside, so you will never have to worry about your kids not having enough options for food. It is also made with BPA- and PVC-free lining and is built with a strong material, so these bags are both safe and will last for a long time! $19.95.

These lightweight lunch boxes have won the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award and have continued to be a product that families love. Wildkin bags are 100% play proof, which means that they are durable enough to handle every school event. With a variety of designs to choose from, your kids will love showing off their awesome lunchbox. $19.99.

These lunch boxes have a lot of space to store food and have rigid walls to make sure that your food will not get crushed. You can also customize your lunchbox for each kid! Choose from any of the adorable styles and get yours monogrammed with your name on it! Make sure to check out the glow in the dark lunch boxes they have out this year! $26.50-$40.50.

Everyone knows of Hydro Flask for their great water bottles, but now they also have insulated lunch boxes. These lunch boxes are designed for kids ages 5 and up and are made with flexible handles so it is easy for little ones to hold. With two layers of insulation, your food is sure to stay fresh and cold for hours! $44.95.

These lunch boxes are the perfect back to school item! Not only is the lunchbox triple insulated, but it also has a snap buckle on the top strap so your little ones can strap it to their backpacks instead of holding it. $15.99.

Made with PVC-free materials, this dual compartment lunch box is sure to give you enough space to pack your kids the perfect lunch! All of the Thermos lunch boxes have fun and colorful designs and are made with an easy-to-clean LDPE liner with antimicrobial protection. Your kids will be counting down the hours until they get to show off their lunchbox at lunch! $8.24-$14.99.

Bentgo boxes have become a popular container to keep your lunches organized, and now you can have a lunch bag that is designed to hold these containers. Each lunch bag has a spacious interior and has an external pocket that is great to store utensils and napkins. It also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry it back and forth to school. $24.99.

These lunch bags are perfect for your little ones that are heading back to preschool or who are just starting. This lunch backpack is lightweight, thin, and is made with adjustable shoulder straps making it easy to carry. $16.05-$18.99.