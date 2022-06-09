10 Best Kid Books to Read During Pride Month 2022!

Pride Month 2022 is in full swing and there are many ways that you can choose to celebrate this year! Grabbing a book for any age group and learning more about the LGBTQ+ community is a great way to show your appreciation during this month while also hearing some inspiring stories.

Early Readers

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson

Ages 2-5

This cute children’s book tells the story of two penguins in the Central Park Zoo who are a little bit different from the other penguins. Roy and Silo want to have a family of their own and with the help of a kind zookeeper, the two can welcome a little bundle of joy of their own! $7.99

The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman

Ages 5-8

Every family looks different and now it’s time to celebrate it! The Great Big Book of Families shows the lives of many different kinds of families and their dynamics. Not only is this a fun book to read with kids, but it’s also a great way to celebrate diversity. $15.02

Red: A Crayon’s Story by Michael Hall

Ages 3-7

This book tells a heartwarming story about why it’s important to be true to yourself! This blue crayon is labeled red, and the people around her are trying to help him become redder. Although he might be wearing a red label, he is blue and is miserable pretending to be someone he’s not. It’s not until a new friend comes along does he realize that being himself will help him become his true self. $18.89

Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love

Ages 2-6

On the way home from the pool, Julián sees 3 beautifully dressed women on the train. When he got home, Julián could not stop thinking about the women and how all he wanted to do was to dress up like the ladies in his own mermaid costume. This story is beautifully written by Jessica Love and gives a great message about self-love and how to embrace your individuality. $9.89

Mid-Level Readers

Princess Princess Ever After by Katie O’Neill

Ages: 8 and up

This book has won many awards and is a great graphic novel to read during Pride Month! This story follows princess Amira as she rescues princess Sadie from her tower. As they travel through the kingdom, the two princesses have to work together to defeat their worst enemy. $9.99

Pride: An Inspirational History of the LGBTQ+ Movement by Stella Caldwell, foreword by Layton Williams

Ages: 10-12

If you are looking for your kids to learn more about the history of the LGBTQ+ community, this is the perfect book to get. Readers will be able to learn about queer icons and events that were groundbreaking for the community. The book also has a few personal essays in them so readers can hear from others and learn how you can take pride! $14.99

Ages: 10-13

Twelve-year-old Mikey Pruitt is a true entrepreneur at heart and is still on the hunt for his big break! It isn’t until he meets kid drag queen Coco Caliente, Mistress of Madness and Mayhem (aka eighth grader Julian Vasquez) that he comes up with the idea of the Anything Talent and Pizzazz Agency. This book is perfect for someone who is looking for a little laughter while also getting reminded that anything can happen with a little love and hard work. $13.88

Young Adult

Nate Plus One by Kevin van Whye

Ages: 14 and up

Nate Hargraves is getting ready to head to his cousin’s wedding in South Africa when he finds out his ex-boyfriend is going to be there. Since he doesn’t want to show up to the wedding alone, he invites his best friend and secret crush Jai Patel to be his date for the night. Will this night be one to remember for the two? This book is written by the author of Date Me, Bryson Keller, and is a fun rom-com, the perfect book for older kids to read. $17.99

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Ages: Young Adult

Juliet Milagros Palante has recently opened up to her parents about who she truly is and the interaction did not go the way she was hoping. Not knowing what the outcome will be with her family, Juliet heads to Portland, Oregon to intern with her favorite feminist writer. While she is away, she develops a relationship with a librarian she meets and learns how to show her true identity to her family, the world, and ultimately herself. $8.09

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson

Ages: Young Adult

You Should See Me in a Crown follows the story of Liz Lighty as she tries her hardest to get out of her hometown and start her new life. When her financial aid to Pennington College unexpectedly falls through, Liz turns to the only other option: to compete for her school’s scholarship for prom king and queen. Things get a little more complicated for Liz when she starts developing feelings for a new girl at school who is also running for prom queen. $11.06