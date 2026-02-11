10 Books to Help Kids Cope with Divorce

Divorce is difficult on every family, children especially. Here are some books to help kids cope with big feelings when their parents are splitting up.

At a Glance

Children need to know they are not alone when their parents are getting a divorce. Reading together can help kids of all ages understand and process the powerful emotions that go along with a parents’ divorce or separation.

The selection includes books for toddlers up to older kids and tweens.

Some books feature relatable characters with interesting storylines, while others are more of a guide for kids to understand the big changes happening to their family.

One of the most heartbreaking conversations parents might ever have with their children is explaining that Mommy and Daddy are no longer living together. It’s a heavy topic that kids will likely grapple with, no matter their age. When my kids’ father and I shared the news of our divorce, it was met with a lot of unhappiness and emotions we would all rather forget. But I soon discovered that reading books together felt almost like therapy for all of us. There was something about the closeness, being together, getting lost in a good story, that truly helped us begin to process our feelings.

During difficult times like a parent’s separation or divorce, it’s important for kids to understand they are not alone and that other families are going through similar experiences. Many books address this tough topic, some directly, others more gently and indirectly, and can help children make sense of the big feelings that come with such a big change. Here are some excellent books for families experiencing a divorce or separation.

Living with Mom and Living with Dad

by Melanie Walsh

Ages 2-5

This simple picture book with oversized flaps helps very young children understand and cope with the fact that their parents are living apart. Told in a very straightforward, age-appropriate way, each flap highlights the differences, as well as the beauty and joy, found in both parents’ homes. The interactive format keeps little readers engaged while reinforcing the reassuring message that two homes can still feel safe and loving. It’s perfect for the youngest of readers who may not yet have the words to express their feelings.

by Claire Masurel

Ages 2-5

Alex has a home with his mom and a home with his dad. In each home, there are different rooms and different people who are part of his daily life. While those differences can sometimes feel confusing, Alex comes to realize that one important thing always stays the same: how much he is loved. No matter where he is, he understands that both of his parents care deeply for him, and that love connects his two worlds.

by Patrice Karst

Ages 3-7

This book isn’t about divorce, but it can be a comfort to any child who is feeling separation anxiety. When twins Liza and Jeremy are woken by a storm outside one night, they run to their mom for comfort. Their mom then teaches them about an invisible string that connects them to everyone they love, and they rejoice in the fact that the string can reach their hearts no matter where they are. This book is a great fit for any child who misses one parent while at the other’s house.

by Marc Brown

Ages 4-7

This book is more than just a children’s story; it’s a practical guide for families going through separation and divorce. It includes a helpful glossary of definitions for kids who have questions about certain words or terms they may have heard but don’t fully understand. The characters are friendly, relatable dinosaurs that both kids and parents will recognize in the various real-life scenarios presented. While this book has been around for years, its thoughtful, honest approach has been helping families navigate this difficult transition for decades.

by Cathleen Daly

Ages 4-7

Emily is an aspiring artist whose parents recently separated, and she isn’t sure how to process all the emotions that come with that change. Taking inspiration from Picasso’s Blue Period, she decides to paint only in blue when she is feeling sad. Through her artwork, she slowly begins to explore and make sense of her feelings about her family’s new reality. Over time, her creative expression helps her move toward understanding and acceptance, showing young readers how art can be a powerful emotional outlet.

by Michelle Smith

Ages 6-11

Of all the messages you want to reinforce during a divorce, the fact that it’s not your child’s fault is perhaps the most important. This book clearly and compassionately reminds children that they are never to blame for their parents’ decision to separate. The author gently explains the changes that may occur and addresses the feelings that can come with those changes. Written in language children can easily understand, it provides reassurance during a confusing and emotional time.

by Zoe Stern and Evan Stern

Ages 8-12

Sometimes the best advice comes directly from those who have gone through something similar. This book was written by two teenagers navigating divorce in their own lives, making it especially relatable for older kids and tweens. Zoe and Evan Stern openly share the wide range of emotions they experienced during their parents’ divorce, from anger and confusion to resilience and growth. They also offer practical insight into handling holidays, adjusting to blended families, and finding stability during uncertain times.

by Rebecca Stead

Ages 8-12

Despite her parents’ divorce, Bea knows one thing for certain: her parents will always love her. To help steady herself during so much change, she keeps a list of things that will always stay the same in a special notebook, and her parents’ love is always at the very top. When her dad announces he will be marrying his boyfriend, Bea is excited about gaining a sister and expanding her family. As the wedding approaches, she learns more about what it means to grow, adapt, and embrace a new version of family.

by Sharon M. Draper

Ages 8-12

Eleven-year-old Isabella feels torn in half. With divorced parents, it seems like she is switching lives every week, constantly adjusting to two different households. She feels stuck in the middle, as though their ongoing conflicts somehow revolve around her. On top of that, she struggles with questions from classmates about having a Black father and a white mother, questions that make her feel even more divided. More than anything, Isabella just wants to feel whole again and find a sense of belonging in both parts of her world.

By Tim Green

Ages 8-12

For the sports fanatic whose parents are divorcing, this book is a perfect fit. Josh’s team is headed to the Little League World Series, but he is distracted and unsettled after learning his parents are separating. Between the pressure of championship games and the emotional weight of his parents’ split, Josh feels overwhelmed. With the support of loyal friends and his love of the game, he finds ways to cope both on and off the field.

