1 Hotel: Family-Friendly Nature Staycation in New York City

Vacation? Sometimes (or most of the time) you really don’t get around to taking a real vacation to a blissful beach or exploring a new city across the world. Being a California native, it wasn’t until I moved to New York City that I found myself frequently seeking out every opportunity for open spaces and greenery. You really have to adjust to the city life if you are not used to it.

Luckily, the 1 Hotel has the best of both worlds where nature and the city go hand-in-hand when you need mini-vacation from the regular routine. Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway with your partner or want to bring the kids along, this location really works out great for both occasions.

Reclaimed, Repurposed, and Recycled Everywhere

Even before stepping foot in the lobby, there are plants wrapping around the facade of the hotel — not your typical NYC building! Once you step off the busy streets of Manhattan, you instantly are transported to an urban oasis of reclaimed wood, mossy greens running along the walls, and lux earthy tones throughout the whole lobby. Without a doubt, sustainability has never looked so good!

Location is Everything

One great highlight of this hotel is its location! Whether you are just taking a staycation or coming in from out of town, there is always something new to explore and discover in NYC. This location is prime for doing exactly that! Not only are you super close to Central Park, but also conveniently located near the Theater District, Rockefeller Center, and the shopping center in Columbus Circle.

If you are bringing your kids along, Central Park makes a great option, especially since it’s so close to the hotel. There is so much you can do for an eventful weekend. Spend the day picnicking, visiting Belvedere Castle, or rowing a boat. If the kiddos want to take a break from the park, you can also hit up some of the best-known museums, such as the American Museum of Natural History and The Metropolitan Museum of Art where kids can learn and have a blast.

Aside from park fun, if you are planning on doing something special this year for Thanksgiving, reserve your spot at the 1 Hotel to view the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Join in on their Thanksgiving Parade Brunch Buffet where you’ll have a great view of the parade and get cozy with warm pastries and a farm-to-fork menu as you see balloon floats and Santa pass by.

Stay and Dining

After you have had your day of fun in the city, you can retreat back to your hotel room to unwind and recharge. I stayed in the City King room which had an extended window bench that overlooked Manhattan and parts of Central Park. This room was perfect for me as a Central Park enthusiast. Not only could I see the tops of the trees, but it was as if I never left. Throughout the whole room, there are natural elements of live plants, accents of rustic wood, and naturally-derived soap that smells incredible! Even the tap water in the hotel is filtered, so feel free to fill those water bottles up! The 1 Hotel really does a great job of creating a space that is eco-friendly, sustainable, and comfortable for its visitors.

Another plus is their 24-hour, in-room dining from the kitchen at Jams which has a kid’s menu that is super convenient when you don’t want to step out to grab a bite to eat. Kids can choose from the “Seedlings” portion of the menu that has peanut butter-banana toast, scrambled eggs, pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches, kid’s burgers, and more options for picky eaters.

If you are in need of a mini staycation and want a change from the urban environment without really traveling, the 1 Hotel can do just that. The 1 Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 58th Street in the heart of Midtown. If you are taking the train, there are plenty of lines that run near. Take the F to 57th Street and 6th Avenue; the N, Q, & R to 57th Street and 7th Avenue or to 59th Street and 5th Avenue; or the 1, A, B, C & D to 59th Street and Broadway.

Our stay at The 1 Hotel was complimentary but all thoughts and opinions are our own.