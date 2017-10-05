Yumble Makes Mealtime Oh-So-Easy

Get ready to win the food game with your kids! Yumble is a new meal and snack delivery service founded by a busy mom-of-three that delivers a weekly box of healthy, fresh, fully-prepared kids meals (lunches, dinners, and snacks) straight to your door.

Every dish is made with kid-favorites in mind but with a healthy twist thanks to premium ingredients and smart substitutes. There are 22 meal options available to choose from, and offerings change monthly; some meals and snacks come ready to eat (like coconut mini muffins) and others simply require heating. Additionally, each box comes with fun interactive activities for kids.

To learn more, visit yumblekids.com!