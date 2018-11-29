Ice Hockey For All Levels: 9 Youth Ice Hockey Programs Perfect for Kids
Are your kids looking to join new sports teams this year? Check out these rinks for prospective places to peak your child’s interest in a new sport.
Team sports are a great way to help kids promote their long-term personal and athletic development. If your child has expressed interest in trying something new, ice hockey is an energizing sport that helps kids stay active year-round on NYC’s various seasonal teams. Check out these New York City rinks for fun places to peak your child’s interest in a new sport.
9 Youth Ice Hockey Programs
Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers
Chelsea Piers offers a great year-round ice hockey program for kids ages 4-16 with all levels of experience. From their development camp for athletes preparing for advanced play, mini hockey camps over the summers and holiday breaks, spring youth hockey leagues for “mites” and “squirts,” and more. They even have financial assistance available to those who qualify. 61 Chelsea Piers
Central Park Ice Hockey
Lasker Rink in Central Park offers a comprehensive curriculum for kid athletes of all ages to learn how to skate and play hockey. Kids can start out with their Learn to Skate for Hockey class before graduating to Intro to Hockey or Lady Hawk Intro to Hockey. The Lady Hawks are New York City’s only all-girl youth hockey team. 830 5th Avenue
City Ice Pavilion
City Ice Pavilion has a very kid-friendly intro to hockey curriculum that introduces students as young as 4 to the sport. Student athletes who are looking to competitively pursue the sport can join in on the fun at any point through the year with their seasonal teams, or kids can join their youth hockey holiday clinics and use their time off from school to learn more about the sport! 47-32 32nd Place, Queens
Aviator Sports & Events Center
Aviator is the premier destination for ice hockey in Brooklyn, featuring 2 NHL-sized ice rinks. Their coaches teach hockey-specific skating skills and puck handling. The coaching staff has extensive experience in playing and coaching competitive hockey and is committed to individual player development through a fun and rewarding on-ice curriculum. 3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
Ice Hockey in Harlem
Ice Hockey in Harlem promises a unique experience for students as young as 5 years old. They participate in age-specific on-ice activities for students that include scrimmages and skill development classes. Students eventually begin competing in intramural scrimmages and home/travel games against teams from nearby boroughs and counties. 127 West 127th Street
Richmond Thunder Hockey
The Richmond Thunder Youth Hockey organization is perfect for Staten Island locals to develop their athletic technique in ice hockey. They offer a full slate of hockey leagues for kids of all ages up to high school. 3080 Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island
North Park Hockey
North Park Hockey welcomes students of all ages and backgrounds to join their mites to bantam level house leagues, which are given the opportunity to travel and compete. They have a more long-term curriculum that is built to develop their athletes no matter their level, from preschool to 9th grade. They partner up with a variety of New York City venues, from Bryant Park to City Ice Pavilion, Long Island City ICE, and more. 120 West 45th Street
World Ice Arena
World Ice Arena is a great venue for getting your kids interested in a new sport. Their youth ice hockey team, “Future Rangers,” teaches balance, teamwork, and key game components. Each level in their curriculum is built to advance students up to a pre-professional level and become future stars. They will be accepting registration for their Spring session in January, so check it out! 13135 Avery Avenue, Flushing, Queens
New York Ice Cats
The New York Ice Cats train at Lasker Rink and travel to compete in games located within one hour of New York City. They offer a long-term training system that carefully trains athletes until the age of 14. Also, this youth ice hockey organization was founded to accommodate Sabbath-observant families, so they do not hold games or practices on Friday evenings or Saturdays. 830 5th Avenue