Your Kids Will Do Backspins When You Take Them To Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

Tennis fans, the wait is almost over. The summer’s biggest family tennis event is almost here! On Saturday, August 26—just a couple of weeks away—young tennis fans get to take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. So grab the clan and head over to Flushing Meadows for an entire day of non-stop fun that includes interactive games, family activities, chart-topping musical performers, and big name tennis players—all to pay homage to tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe and to help raise money for the National Junior Tennis & Learning Network (NJTL).

The fun begins at 9:30a.m. with a free Grounds Festival. From face painting and storytelling to a juggling workshop and interactive tennis games, there’s a lot to do to keep the whole tribe engaged. The family can take a break from the activities and enjoy a free concert hosted by Radio Disney with emerging artists such as Skylar Stecker, Sky Katz, and Summer Valentine from 10-12:30 p.m. What’s more: There’s a star-studded, ticketed show from 1-3 p.m. in Arthur Ashe Stadium featuring Sofia Carson, Jack & Jack, Alex Aiono, and Saving Forever. And die-hard tennis fans will do backspins when tennis greats Roger Federer and Venus Williams hit the court for fun exhibition matches and skills challenges.

And what’s cool: The family can watch the pros practice throughout the day at various courts. This is a perfect opportunity to see your favorite players up close and snap some cool pics for the ‘gram.

The proceeds from this fun-filled day go to the USTA Foundation, which helps fund low-cost tennis and educational programs for more than 225,000 youngsters each year around the nation through the NJTL; Arthur Ashe co-founded the NJTL. Arthur Ashe was the first and only African American to win the men’s singles title at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He also left an indelible mark off the court with his commitment to health, humanitarian, and social justice issues.

2017 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. Grounds Festival, free; Arthur Ashe Stadium show, tickets start at $10. To learn more about Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day and to purchase tickets, visit arthurashekidsday.com.

