For World Nutella Day, Indulge In These Local Treats

Creperie NYC

You knew there’d be a creperie on this list. After all, crepes and Nutella may as well be peanut butter and jelly—they’re a perfect pair. At Creperie NYC, Nutella is all over the menu. You can have a plain Nutella crepe or find it in many specialty options, including the House Special crepe (tiramisu with strawberry, Nutella, and whipped cream) and the Delicious crepe (chocolate mousse, strawberry, Nutella, and whipped cream). Even more options make the Nutella adventures endless. Creperie NYC, 112 Macdougal Street, 212-253-6705, creperienyc.com