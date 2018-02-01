For World Nutella Day, Indulge In These Local Treats
Whether you want a crepe, gelato, or crave the plain, pure hazelnut spread, we’ve rounded up some of the best Nutella-serving spots in the city for World Nutella Day.
Everyone’s had a Nutella obsession. Something about that chocolate-hazelnut blend is totally bewitching, whether it’s on the end of a pretzel or hidden inside a soft, thin crepe. February 5 is actually World Nutella Day: Celebrate accordingly at these spots, who serve up just what you’re craving.
Little Cupcake Bakeshop
At the Little Cupcake Bakeshop, Nutella pops up twice on the menu (sometimes, maybe more). You can try their decadent chocolate chip banana bread cake with Nutella, or be a bit more adventurous and sip on the shop’s Nutella cappuccino! Little Cupcake Bakeshop, 30 Prince Street, 212-941-9100, littlecupcakebakeshop.com
City Cakes
City Cakes makes far more than cakes—they’re also the creators of the half-pound cookie. (Yes, it’s actually half a pound, which just means more cookie to love.) Their famed Macamochip cookie combines macadamia nuts, puffed rice, milk chocolate chips, and a whole bunch of Nutella. There’s no sweeter way to get your Nutella fix. City Cakes, 251 West 18th Street, 646-688-2286, citycakes.com
Wafels & Dinges
You’ve no doubt seen Wafels & Dinges trucks all over the city; they’re just another spot you can get some sweet Nutella (along with their two brick-and-mortar locations in Herald Square and Boerum Hill). Their authentic Belgian waffles can be drizzled in Nutella (among various other fun, tasty toppings). Honestly, what sounds better than that? Get truck-hunting ASAP. Wafels and Dinges, various locations, dinges.nyc
Penelope
If you want a sweet Nutella treat, Penelope offers a simple dessert: strawberries and warm Nutella. It may sound a little bit less interesting than some of these other confections, but let’s be real here: The Nutella is what it’s all about. Keep it classic with this pairing, maybe after a big meal from their extensive menu. Penelope, 159 Lexington Avenue, 212-481-3800, penelopenyc.com
Creperie NYC
You knew there’d be a creperie on this list. After all, crepes and Nutella may as well be peanut butter and jelly—they’re a perfect pair. At Creperie NYC, Nutella is all over the menu. You can have a plain Nutella crepe or find it in many specialty options, including the House Special crepe (tiramisu with strawberry, Nutella, and whipped cream) and the Delicious crepe (chocolate mousse, strawberry, Nutella, and whipped cream). Even more options make the Nutella adventures endless. Creperie NYC, 112 Macdougal Street, 212-253-6705, creperienyc.com
Nutella Bar at Eataly
Obviously the Nutella Bar is a go-to when you have that hazelnut craving. Located inside Eataly, this spot takes all your Nutella dreams beyond what you’ve ever imagined. The massive menu includes gelato, specialty drinks, crepes, and pastries. Of course, they’re all dolloped or filled with our favorite hazelnut spread. Nutella Bar at Eataly, 200 5th Avenue, 212-229-2560, eataly.com