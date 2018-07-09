New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • FIFA Semi-Finalists Fun Facts

    France, Belgium, England, and Croatia are getting ready to play in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Check out these facts about your favorite team!

     By Amy Donovan
    • Croatia finished third in its first FIFA World Cup in 1998.

    • France has won one World Cup and has has appeared in 15.

    • France was one of four European teams to play in the first FIFA World Cup in 1930.

    • This is the first time Belgium has entered the semi-finals since the 1986 World Cup.

    • France has finished in third place two times.

    • Croatia didn’t make it past the group stage in the last two world cups that the country participated in (2006 and 2014).

    • In a match against Argentina, France’s 19-year-old, Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score two goals in a World Cup knockout game since Pele in 1958.

