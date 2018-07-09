FIFA Semi-Finalists Fun Facts

Croatia finished third in its first FIFA World Cup in 1998.

France has won one World Cup and has has appeared in 15.

France was one of four European teams to play in the first FIFA World Cup in 1930.

This is the first time Belgium has entered the semi-finals since the 1986 World Cup.

France has finished in third place two times.

Croatia didn’t make it past the group stage in the last two world cups that the country participated in (2006 and 2014).