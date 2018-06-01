Nowadays

Opened in 2015, this seasonal spot does everything from backyard hangouts to kitchen takeovers. For this World Cup, all soccer fans are invited to come and watch select games with some fantastic drinks and food (jerk chicken thighs, Caribbean BBQ’d pork shoulder, and chickpea and potato curry are only some of the dishes on the menu). Right on the edge of the scenic Highland Park, Nowadays has an indoor and outdoor space that suits any weather or season. Whether inside or outside, the open space allows for children to freely roam around while you enjoy the game. Don’t miss the first game—the highly anticipated Portugal vs. Spain game—on Friday, June 15 at 2 pm. Check their website for information and the full schedule. 56-06 Cooper Avenue, Brooklyn, 347-523-8535, nowadays.nyc.