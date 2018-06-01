Family-Friendly Ways To Celebrate The World Cup
Celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup with these family-friendly events.
Nowadays
Opened in 2015, this seasonal spot does everything from backyard hangouts to kitchen takeovers. For this World Cup, all soccer fans are invited to come and watch select games with some fantastic drinks and food (jerk chicken thighs, Caribbean BBQ’d pork shoulder, and chickpea and potato curry are only some of the dishes on the menu). Right on the edge of the scenic Highland Park, Nowadays has an indoor and outdoor space that suits any weather or season. Whether inside or outside, the open space allows for children to freely roam around while you enjoy the game. Don’t miss the first game—the highly anticipated Portugal vs. Spain game—on Friday, June 15 at 2 pm. Check their website for information and the full schedule. 56-06 Cooper Avenue, Brooklyn, 347-523-8535, nowadays.nyc.
Eating The World Cup
This World Cup inspired food festival is as enticing as it is mysterious. Over the course of eight weeknights from Monday, June 18 to Thursday, June 28, you can enjoy dishes from the 32 countries that are competing in the tournament. Each dinner will bring soccer foodies together to share a buffet-style meal that explores the cuisines of four teams in a designated playing group. For example, the first night is dedicated to delicious dishes from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay. As to where the festival takes place, well, we don’t know. The mysterious location is revealed once you buy your tickets ($50 per person). For a full list of the dinner schedule, contact information, and tickets visit picatic.com/eatingtheworldcup.
World Cup Screening In DUMBO
Fake grass, picnic blankets, and free entry. But no vuvuzelas, or alcohol. This outdoor screening of the World Cup in DUMBO is for all age groups. Grab lunch from Bluestone Lane, Randolph Beer, Taco Dumbo, or Untamed Sandwiches and watch all weekday games at Sands Street Plaza. The semi and final games, however, are going to be held in the DUMBO archway of the Manhattan Bridge. Just make sure to come a little early because the scenic space fills up quickly. 73 Sands Street, Brooklyn, 718-237-8700,dumbo.is/screening-the-world-cup.
England vs. Panama Screening With Saint George’s Society
Join Saint George’s Society for a screening of the England vs. Panama game at The Churchill Tavern. Why specifically the England vs. Panama game? The Saint George’s Society is a charity dedicated to enriching the quality of life for people in need through an established support system within the British and Commonwealth community of New York. Nonetheless, everyone is invited! Enjoy the early morning game with morning drink and food specials as the two countries battle it out. Register to reserve your seats at stgeorgessociety.org. 45 East 28th Street, 212-682-6110, stgeorgessociety.org.
“The Worker’s Cup” At The MoMI
This screening is a little bit different than the rest. As the 2018 World Cup begins in Russia, construction is well underway for the 2022 edition in Qatar, where 1.6 million migrant workers labor and live in the shadows of the same buildings they have been imported to make. Join the Museum of the Moving Image for their screening of Adam Sobel’s documentary, “The Worker’s Cup,” that uncovers all that goes on behind the scenes of organizing such a spectacular event. 36-01 35 Avenue, Queens, 718-777-6888, movingimage.us.
Parklife
This modern open-air spot is minimal and spacious and offers cool drinks and small Mexican plates—perfect for a hot summer day. For the World Cup frenzy, Parklife is opening early for your viewing pleasure, so you can catch all your favorite games. They will even have breakfast tacos for you and your family. This only excludes the 6am France vs. Australia match on Saturday, June 16. Anytime other than that between Thursday, June 14, and Sunday, July 15, Parklife is the place to celebrate the World Cup. 636 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, parklifebk.com.