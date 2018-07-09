Win Tickets to Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

In partnership with Advantage Tennis Clubs, we’re giving away family four-packs of tickets to Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. Two lucky families will get to enjoy a fun day of tennis and entertainment at the 23rd annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. This event kicks-off the 2018 US Open and will take place Saturday, August 25th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The deadline to enter is Monday, August 13th, 2018 (a value of $100).

About Arthur Ashe Kids Day: Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Powered by Net Generation is the largest single-day, grassroots tennis and entertainment event in the world. With chart-topping performers, celebrities and professional tennis players, the day helps to promote youth tennis and encourages children of all ages to develop healthy habits through fun activities. For more information on Net Generation and Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, log on to www.NetGeneration.com and/or www.AAKD.com.

General admission promenade tickets cost $10 and loge tickets are $25. Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day will also broadcast nationally on ABC on Sunday, August 26, at 2 p.m. (ET). Stadium show tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster (1-866-OPEN-TIX), www.usopen.org and at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center box office.

About Advantage Tennis Clubs: If you love tennis, we’ve got your game! Advantage Tennis Clubs, with 3 great NYC locations, serve up extensive adult programs, game arranging and more in a fun, friendly atmosphere. Plus Advantage Junior Programs, at 10 NYC locations, and camps for kids ages 4 to 18. For more information, visit http://advantagetennisclubs.com