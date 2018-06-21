Where to Celebrate the 4th of July In NYC

The 4th Annual Freedom Fest 2018

For those looking to give the whole family a 4th of July they’ll never forget, check out the annual Freedom Fest at Pier 15. Here, you can all dance the night away under the fireworks to the sounds of a live DJ, and listen to your favorite songs from this years top 40, pop, dance, hip-hop, and more. Don’t get so caught up in the party that you forget to check out the amazing buffet, featuring all your fourth of July favorites such as hot dogs, burgers, chicken wings, and pulled pork! The four-hour premium open bar will have you raising your glass all night long! For unbeatable views of the fireworks over the East River and a night you’re family will cherish forever, book tickets at freedomfestnyc.com. Doors open at 6:15pm. Located at Pier 15, 78 South Street.