Welcome to the Happiest Place on Earth: Disney World

I arrived at the happiest place on Earth at the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World. From the second I arrived, the magic was in the air and on the 25 acres of pure, family fun. Mommy loved that the sophisticated, un-themed, contemporary resort has all the trimmings of a Four Seasons within the gates of Walt Disney World, and I loved the family-friendly Disney experience complete with lazy river, kids club, pools, character breakfast, and much more.

Upon arrival, I did a happy dance all the way to my ravishing room that was outfitted with modern amenities for mommy and daddy and princess wands and tutus for me and my little sister. Then I glanced out the floor to ceiling windows to find beautiful pools and Cinderella’s Castle in the distance and I was off. I continued to dance all the way around the pools to a delish lunch alfresco at PB & G. I loved that PB & G had a wide array of scrumptious kiddie cuisine, colorful, twisty straws for my fancy drink and a good dose of Florida sunshine. And Mommy loved that at all resort restaurants kids 5 and under eat free.

I could barely contain my excitement once we finished lunch and headed to the Explorer Island. We splashed right into the family pool and my sister and I were swimming just like Nemo and Dory! But we made sure not to get lost in the expansive pool. Then I splashed down The Drop, the giant, 3-story water slides and went on again and again. I couldn’t get enough. We had a blast at the Kids for All Seasons complimentary camp, explored the endless entertainment at The Hideout and The Mansion. We played all day!

All that playing worked up my appetite and dinner was an Italian feast by chef Fabrizio at Ravello with polpettine to start, perfectly prepared ravioli and a make your own ice cream sundae for dessert with all the best fixings (like chocolate sauce, sprinkles, marshmallows and gummy bears). I even made chocolate soup with gummy bears on top! Yum!

When I woke up the next day, we were going to Disney World! To properly primp for the visit, I suggest princesses in training visit The Salon to be transformed into a princess for a day with the Magical Moments makeover experience. This princess was all ready to go before we had even arrived thanks to the Four Seasons Disney Planning Center and could get an early start at the parks thanks to the Extra Magic Hours benefits. And Mommy made sure to book everything special in advance. Far in advance (or you’ll need extra magic). We booked a VIP family tour to skip all the lines and gain A-list access to favorite family attractions. Our VIP Tour Guide Matthew Pederson was out of this world. He’s like a real, live Disney encyclopedia and FastPass all built in one. We called him Matt the Magnificent.

Matt made us feel like true VIPs, taking us to the best of the best and the front of every line and experience we could hope to enjoy. It was phenomenal. At the Magic Kingdom our first stop was at Cinderella’s Castle to meet my fairy godmother at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique (a total must-do for any little lady). This little lady was magically transformed into Elsa after getting the works complete with Queen Elsa hair, tiara, makeup, glittery blue nail polish, and of course, sparkly slippers and a snowflake wand. Once in proper princess attire, Matt helped us work the circuit meeting our favorite princesses like Cinderella and Elena of Avalor and escorted us to a regal dinner at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Then the Four Season’s luxury motor coach took us home.

The next days were filled with Disney magic from “Frozen” singalongs to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rides and from going on an African Safari at Animal Kingdom to visiting Norway at Epcot to see our favorite Frozen friends. My personal favorite was when Matt skipped the long time to take us on the Frozen Ever After Ride (which melted my heart) and then we got a special meet and greet with Anna and Elsa. We chatted about chocolate with Anna and the weather with Elsa and how the cold never bothered her anyway. It was surreal and life-changing!

Once we returned home to our beautiful room, I got to stay up late and watch the sunset from the roof deck of mommy’s favorite restaurant, the rooftop Spanish steakhouse, Capa, and then watch the fireworks from my room’s private balcony. It was perfect ending to our magical day, enjoying the Magic Kingdom’s special fireworks displays or the Epcot Illuminations of the Earth show or both at the same time! It was truly magical!

We had a breakfast of champions with Breakfast with Goofy and Pals at Ravello. My family enjoyed the sumptuous breakfast buffet while my little sister and I marveled at eating breakfast with Goofy, Mickey and Minnie. We are besties now! #BFF. Then we retreated to our connecting suite to recover and relax from our Disney days. That meant more pool time for us little ladies, spa for Mommy (she said the Signature Radiance Facial is a must!), championship golf for Daddy and a delicious dinner. It was the perfect ending to our happily ever after Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World vacation.

Disney is truly where all the magic happens and we didn’t want to leave. We can’t wait to start planning our return trip. And we all know why it truly is the happiest place on earth!

Elle Belle is an adorable Kindergartener who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and cutie pie little sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.