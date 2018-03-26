Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 30-April 1)

Symphonie Fantastique

This show will revisit Basil Twist’s boundary-breaking response to Berlioz’s 1830 legendary masterpiece as part of HERE’s 25th Anniversary Season. In this revival, accompanied live by a virtuosic pianist playing the exquisite Liszt transcription, Symphonie floats and swirls in a 1,000-gallon water tank neatly disguised as a puppet stage. For the many who never saw it, and for those who relish seeing it again and again, the return of this tour de force to HERE is the event of the season.

Tuesday-Saturday shows run at 8:30pm and Saturday-Sunday Shows run at 4pm.

image: goldstar.com