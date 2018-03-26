Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 30-April 1)
-
Symphonie Fantastique
This show will revisit Basil Twist’s boundary-breaking response to Berlioz’s 1830 legendary masterpiece as part of HERE’s 25th Anniversary Season. In this revival, accompanied live by a virtuosic pianist playing the exquisite Liszt transcription, Symphonie floats and swirls in a 1,000-gallon water tank neatly disguised as a puppet stage. For the many who never saw it, and for those who relish seeing it again and again, the return of this tour de force to HERE is the event of the season.
Tuesday-Saturday shows run at 8:30pm and Saturday-Sunday Shows run at 4pm.
image: goldstar.com
-
New York International Auto Show
North America’s oldest and largest auto show is back this year at the Javits Center and will be showing off the best of 2018’s automotive trends. Over 1,000 vehicles, as well as cutting-edge designs and amazing innovations from automakers all over the world, will be found throughout the convention’s four floors from March 30 to April 8. Many nearby parking facilities and convenient mass transit systems make it easy to attend from anywhere in the tri-state area. This event is great for car lovers of all ages, so don’t miss out! Purchase your tickets online or at the door. autoshowny.com
image: idolosol.com
-
Air Play
You and your kids will gasp at Air Play, a circus spectacle performance that uses air to create movement. In this hour-long show, performers make umbrellas take flight, experiment with balloons, and manipulate shimmering silk in a dazzling display of color. The globetrotting Acrobuffos, Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, defy gravity and captivate audiences with their buoyant experiments and surprise-filled suitcases. Some dates have multiple performances. newvictory.org
image: newvictory.org
-
Town Square's Annual Spring Egg Hunt
Join Town Square for its annual Spring Egg Hunt at fourfivesix! Parents with children of all ages can choose from four time-slots (11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm) for hunts consisting of 15 to 20 kids. There will also be face painting, a visit and photo op with the Easter Bunny, egg crafts, and a special musical performance by AudraRox, Baby DJ, and Esther Crow of Thunder & Sunshine. Proceeds will benefit the Brooklyn Boy Cub Scouts. Please bring your own basket. This event will take place rain or shine. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
-
Bugapalooza
Take bugs from yuck to yum at this event, where Chef Joseph Yoon of Brooklyn Bugs will introduce you to edible insects. Kids have free reign to explore 20 themed rooms that feature oddities, from shrunken heads to a perception-altering black hole. Also, you can gather to watch Chef Yoon prepare bug cuisine, try buggy grilled cheese (and other) dishes, and learn about the importance of including bugs in your diet. Ticket prices vary. eventbrite.com
-
Easter Egg Hunt
Gather at Rockefeller Center for its first Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday! This free event will feature an egg hunt for ages 2 through 10, Easter bonnet-making stations, live musical performances, giveaways, and more. Onsite registration is required for the hunt; participants will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. rockefellercenter.com
image: rockefellercenter.com
-
Families with children ages 2 through 12 are invited to the Queens County Farm Museum this Saturday for its annual Barnyard Egg Hunt! Search for eggs during on-going hunts, meet Whiskers the Bunny, play egg-themed games, take a hayride, and visit the farm animals. Plus food vendors will be on site to curb everyone’s afternoon hunger. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Additional fees (cash only) will apply for food vendors, pony rides, and petting zoo. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
-
Kids Cruise Easter Party
Kids are sure to love this holiday cruise that’s designed just for them. The Easter Bunny hosts the affair, which features face painting, balloons, dancing, entertainers, and far more. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
-
Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival
This Easter Sunday, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival return to Fifth Avenue–an annual NYC tradition dating back to the 1870s! Parade viewers can watch the pageantry pass beginning at 49th street and ending at 57th Street. However, the area near St. Patrick’s Cathedral boasts the best viewing spots. nycgo.com
image: 6sqft.com
-
Breakfast with the Animals
Join your favorite seals and sea lions for a light meal during a private visit to the Sea Cliffs exhibit. Kids will learn all about the animals, meet them, play, and more. wcs.org
image: nyaquarium.com